Source: https://x.com/repmtg/status/1851776751321465278?s=46

Linemen have not been paid as they should have. Let us pray for a quick resolution!

LET US PRAY

Dear Holy God,

Bless these generous gentlemen with pay! May they get what is due them! Bless their hearts and souls!

Help money and resources get to them and their families!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!

The Need is Still Great!

We are coordinating donors, needs, meals, and housing.

UPDATE ON KAYLEES KIDS NONPROFIT in Florida: THANK YOU! NO LONGER NEEDS baby or children's clothing!

NEW FLORIDA LOCATION FEEDS AN ENTIRE MOBILE HOME PARK FOR SENIORS: I am awaiting particulars on a Florida location that feeds 200 hot dinners a day - out of the pockets of a different volunteer cook(s) a night!

If you would like to donate, you can please use our ministry link that has no added fees:

https://pay.balancecollect.com/m/arandamdenterprises

