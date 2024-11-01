Linemen Establishing Power for WNC Are Not Getting Paid, So They Went On Strike
A Reported FEMA Contract Violation. 2.9 Million Views.
Source: https://x.com/repmtg/status/1851776751321465278?s=46
Linemen have not been paid as they should have. Let us pray for a quick resolution!
LET US PRAY
Dear Holy God,
Bless these generous gentlemen with pay! May they get what is due them! Bless their hearts and souls!
Help money and resources get to them and their families!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
The Need is Still Great!
We are coordinating donors, needs, meals, and housing.
UPDATE ON KAYLEES KIDS NONPROFIT in Florida: THANK YOU! NO LONGER NEEDS baby or children's clothing!
NEW FLORIDA LOCATION FEEDS AN ENTIRE MOBILE HOME PARK FOR SENIORS: I am awaiting particulars on a Florida location that feeds 200 hot dinners a day - out of the pockets of a different volunteer cook(s) a night!
If you would like to donate, you can please use our ministry link that has no added fees:
https://pay.balancecollect.com/m/arandamdenterprises
🙌
Amen
A winning strategy for FEMA…withhold pay, workers strike, restoring electricity abruptly stops, desperate people get the shaft. Our government hates us and heaps on us death and destruction. It’s perfectly satanic. Praise to the great I AM who will overcome this evil!