Thank you, God, that there are such beautiful people in the world who take the time to watch and listen to things that escape the rest of us.

Help us to be more like them.

Help us to see everything as coming from You, and to be open to all that You put before us. And then bring us to a place that You have designed and reserved for us to hear Your voice and follow it, no matter where it leads.

Thank you especially for Your animals. Help us to better care for and listen to them. Assist us in hearing what they have to say to us, and let us open our minds and hearts to help them when they are in need.

And dear God, please bless these people and help them to know how deep our gratitude goes for showing us this miracle. May we be more like them.

May we see things that others don't see, and may we listen ever more to the still, small voice of Your Holy Spirit Who resides within us.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

