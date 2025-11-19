I’ve been praying for TRUTH in nanobot detox, and God answered my prayer.

My progression for truth led me to:

Introduce the topic of graphine in dental anesthetic HERE,

Obtain info from a friend who flew into the Seattle area and used another medical freedom doctor’s LIVE blood analysis/IV protocol at $1,000/day,

Post Dr. Robert Yoho’s article on LIVE blood analysis-proven nanobot detox using chlorine dioxide HERE ,

Post a Zoom meeting with Dr. Edward Group on nanobot detox,

And thereafter, to learn about being a Health Coach with Dr. Group, showing a cost of $3,500 for ‘secret’ protocols not made public nor discussed unless you pay — (no thank you), then

Describe what Sterling Young has documented ,

Only to be recently stalked at a restauran t,

Which made me further committed.

See below for additional articles on nanobot tech and what they have been planning, the Internet of Bodies — to change humans into humanoids, part man and part machine.

I have been praying for a solution to help the average person disintegrate the nanobots.

A couple nights ago, was up until 4 am asking God to forge a path. I asked Him because I was not happy with the absence of wellness pathways in this regard from the spike-protein fixated ‘medical freedom’ movement, nor the pricing, which is as much as $1,000 a day for IV treatments that can take 5 days. That may work for some, I prayed, but there must be something, somewhere, that is affordable to most, and that can be done from home without a need to travel or heavily invest. I thought and prayed for God to show me: “There HAS to be SOMETHING SOMEWHERE that SOMEONE has used, that WORKS! Let me find it, Lord!”

And then He had someone call me! Praise the Lord!

I’m not saying that this is a solution for everyone. But I am saying that according to my farmer friend in Australia, this has been working on everyone there — as verified by LIVE blood analysis — for 2 years!

My friend in Australia reports he first gets LIVE blood analysis to view bots, hydrogels, filaments, and graphene in the blood. Then they do the following detox program and their blood is clean. They maintain it afterwards, because of constant exposure through various sources like the shot — and they confirm these nanobots are present in the unvaxxed, too … who knows if it’s shedding, in the air, water, or food? Or all? We don’t have to know that answer if we see it in the blood, or if we assume it’s there and then treat it.

And I believe chlorine dioxide does the job by itself, as well as many other things! Alas, but I know that many tell me they don’t want to use it. They don’t want to make it with hydrochloric acid, nor buy it ready-made. This is why I searched for another protocol, one that also has fervent anti-parasitic capability.

When combined with apricot seeds, pancreatic enzymes (new additions to Ed’s Cancer Protocol) and other interventions to alkalinze your body and fight cancer stem cells (like fasting for over 17 hours at a time to kill cancer stem cells), these few additions make for both anti-nanobot and anti-cancer effects.

I will add these anti-nanobot methods as a separate category to my upcoming book, Guidebook to Surviving White Coats and Hospitals, so if you see anything I should cover please let me know. Thank you!

SUGGESTED PROTOCOL FOR GOOD HEALTH AND WELLBEING

I received this on Monday and announced it yesterday on my interview with beautiful Michelle on The Michelle Moore Show. Now I share it with you in full form!

See below for items in typing, as well as purchase links. As I did for you with Ed’s Cancer Protocol, I will put items in your cart for you at my new place, Dr. Margaret’s Dispensary, and give you all the other Amazon purchase links for items not at Fullscript. See also GodlyGranny.com (get 10% off with Code DRMARGARET10), my new store with Michelle Moore, and check out her magnesium creams.

Please message me if you would like your shopping cart with all the possible items and purchase links, and I will send it to you as soon as I create it… probably over the weekend. Give me a little time;).

I will be further expanding and optimizing this list.

Here is the original recommendation sent to me, with all the information repeated below:

Simple Australian Nanobot Detox

Have faith in God and Do Not Fear. I’ve added this to what was given, because I know you believe in God. Ghis is to reinforce THE POWER OF PRAYER, SPEAKING LIFE, AND BELIEVING IN HEALING belongs to you through the blood of Jesus Christ! HERE you can join me and Speak Life Into Your Life! Augmented NAC (aNAC) ($110 for 90 caps). 2-3/day x 3 months, then 1/day x 1 month. Then 0/day x 1 month, to reset your body. Denatures 99.8% of spike protein, a good thing for those who took the shot or live with someone who did. When taken with zinc, it can possibly remove hydrogels and graphene oxide as well. You can only purchase this high-quality, “augmented” NAC from certain affiliates, like me. Please use the link to my website, and if you could be so kind, enter Code “hahv8g4p”, even if you don’t get a discount, so my ministry can receive a few dollars to help those who cannot afford it; I’m not in control of how they use the Code, but it will tag me. All the information you need on aNAC is there, and don’t think that any NAC will do — the FDA does not regulate supplements, so you don’t know if there’s any NAC in your NAC; everyone is on an ‘honor’ system. If you have lung problems like bronchitis, a junky cough, or have had pneumonia in the past, you will benefit. For example, all children with cystic fibrosis are on NAC to clear lung secretions. In addition to that, this formulation has been found in the lab to denature (unfold, inactivate) spike protein, dissolve blood clots, and protect vitamin C by 7x, all vs a ‘regular’ NAC. There is no other product in the world like aNAC, and I know the researchers in Italy. My friend says he sees an anti-parasitic effect of aNAC. A CAVEAT: If you’re on fenbendazole, don’t take aNAC, as it may oppose its action. Here’s Dr. John Campbell on aNAC: Drs. John Campbell and Tina Peers, on Augmented NAC This product is a bit pricy, but if it works, it works. And it’s better than $1,000 a day plus hotel and airfare. Bluzone (1% Methylene Blue) ($97.90/100 ml). 4 drops/day, then slowly increase over 1 month to 1 drop/4 kg of body weight. My friend says it eliminates parasites, removes pathogens, oxygenates the blood, restores mitochondria, corrects gut health, and corrects immune system symptoms.

This means that for a man weighing 150 lb = 70 kg, after 1 month he will take 70 kg/4 = 17 drops a day. I don’t see the Bluzone brand of methylene blue sold in the USA. Shop Methylene blue and virtually all supplements at Dr. Margaret’s dispensary, and get 20% off. Food-Grade Diatomaceous Earth (DE). ($22 for 1 kilo). Start with 1/4 teaspoon added to a glass of high-quality water. Slowly increase to 2 heaped teaspoons a day, over 6-8 weeks. Anti-parasitic, and detoxes heavy metals. My friend says it strips nanobot toxicity. This use is directly opposed to what Dr. Edward Group said, that diatomaceous earth “feeds” the nanobots — which makes absolutely no sense to me. I’m starting DE today. Here is a good USA-made brand at $16.99 for 2 lbs:

Magnesium Chloride Cream. ($81.00 for 300 gm). Transdermal (applied to the skin) cream that should be applied to your whole body daily. It is a magnificent detox by itself. Here is what they use in Australia:

Here is the Elektra Magnesium Cream, 300 gm cream .

A Special Note: I am now an affiliate with Michelle Moore’s store at GodlyGranny.com. She has beautiful magnesium creams that her followers raved about during yesterday’s show.

She has pain creams, a multitude of magnesium creams, pet items, body & bath, and more, as seen below. All natural, made with God’s ingredients. Here are some items:

Use my Checkout CODE for 10% OFF: DRMARGARET10

Magnesium Items

These are so popular that there are a plethora of choices:

GodlyGranny.com and Checkout Discount Code: DRMARGARET10

Ivermectin 12 mg tablets. 100 tablets for $60. 1 tablet/week. This is the normal maintenance amount but more than 1 is still very safe and effective. We don’t generally have tablets this cheap in the USA, nor do we sell it as a 12 mg tablet. A purchase from India will usually be at this price and go through U.S. Customs. Message me for more information, please. My Australian friend told me that fenbendazole is also recommended, because the anti-parasitics help in this way. Many in the USA purchase the horse paste of ivermectin and fenben in person from Tractor Supply, or online from Amazon, and take 1 click. Australia does ivermectin/fenben on a schedule of 5 days on » 2 days off.

A CAVEAT: My friend says if you’re on fenbendazole, don’t take aNAC, as it may oppose its action.

Vitamin C: A minimum of 1,000 mg/day. Metagenics* has an Ultra-potent vitamin C, HERE (PRACTITIONER ID MARFER8654), or you can SHOP my dispensary for 20% off:

Zinc: 15 mg/day. Metagenics’ *zinc is easy on the stomach at 20 mg, found HERE, or shop my dispensary. Vitamin D: 2,000 IU/day. I take this 10,000 IU/capsule vitamin D3 + vitamin K2 by Metagenics* because when you take both of these together, the vitamin K2 puts the increased calcium in your bones (helpful for menopause, osteopenia, osteoporosis, and falls) instead of your arteries, which contributes to heart attack and stroke. As with ivermectin, vitamin D stays in your fat, is fat-soluble, should be taken with 30 gm fat (1 small avocado, 3 eggs, and a handful of nuts). If you don’t know how to calculate your dose of vitamin D, first calculate your Body Mass Index (BMI), then use the table to calculate your dose — see my article HERE. Or give me your height and weight, and I’ll calculate it for you. The Metagenics vitamin D3 + K2 is found HERE and you can search for a lower dose (Metagenics’ 2,000 IU alone is HERE, add vitamin K2 180 mg; Metagenics’ 5,000 IU is HERE) as well as liquid formulations that bypass your stomach and simply go under the tongue. Or Shop Dr. Margaret’s Dispensary HERE.

*Metagenics: Become a Member by using my PRACTITIONER ID on checkout: MARFER8654. You get free shipping and a small commission goes to my ministry to help others who can’t afford it. Thank you.

Activated Charcoal. Another metal detox method. Take daily. Find your price range and shop at my NEW dispensary supplement store. NEW! Sign up for Dr. Margaret’s Dispensary Store with Fullscript and get a discount on all in-house supplements. You get a whole-store discount and all commissions go to my ministry to help others; I get no salary. Sodium bicarbonate. Alkalinize your body. We’ve discussed this as being a part of Ed’s Cancer Protocol, as cancer loves acid environments. This is better than regular baking soda for baking. It’s not available in my dispensary, nor at Metagenics; see on Amazon HERE. 12. Apple Cider Vinegar. Many people like 2 tablespoons/day but my friend told me that the Braggs’ brand has been bought out by Vanguard, and is felt to be contaminated. Make your own, buy another brand, or consider a supplement from my dispensary, like this one for under $15, which lasts 90 days: 12. Chlorine Dioxide. As previously described by Dr. Robert Yoho. I hope you find this helpful! What else have you heard as a nanobot detox?

Additional Information from My Friend in Australia A. Get away from 5G. My friend lives in a cement house that repels 5G. They use an outside Starlink for their internet with a “category 6 cable” to the house. B. Sweat. Detoxes metals. 20 min/day. C. Stay alkaline. Helpful for many reasons, including heavy metal detox. Eat veges, take bicarb, use alkaline water, hydrogen water, sweat, improve lymph flow by exercising, ground to mother earth.

Related Articles

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

We seem surrounded by toxins and ill-meaning efforts to change our bodies away from what You created, Dear Lord God of All Creation! Thank you for helping me, leading and guiding me, and protecting me from all evil!

I dedicate myself to You and Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, who suffered and died for me to stand in Your loving presence, Holy God! No one will ever take this away from me!

I pray for my body to be cleansed by Your Majesty! I see my cells rejuvenating, old one dying off, and all my organs ridding themselves of all that needs recycling, MAJESTIC GOD, THE ONLY GREAT I AM!

Thank You for my healing! Thank You for my purity!

I dedicate myself to only YOUR MERCY AND KINDNESS, which follow me everywhere I go!

In my meager attempts to optimize my body, thank You for blessing the food, water, and air I breathe, as well as the supplements and items I ask You to bless for the goodness of my body!

HOW GREAT THOU ART! HOW GREAT IS OUR GOD! YOUR MERCIES LAST FOREVER! YOUR FORGIVENESS WASHES AWAY ALL MY IMPURITIES! I AM BOLDLY AND WONDERFULLY MADE IN YOUR IMAGE, YOUR MAGNIFICENT LOVE! LET THAT LOVE PERMEATE ALL THAT I AM, AND ALL THAT I DO!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

