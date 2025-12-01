This is a public hearing. You can attend in person in New Orleans or listen to the livestream as Brook Jackson and her lawyers appeal their case for 10 minutes, and then Ventavia/Pfzer/the DOJ argues back as to why this case should be dropped.

Mark Your Calendar for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

6 am PST | 8 am CST | 9 am EST

This is the same Fifth Circuit panel that ruled against FDA in the “You are not a horse” case (Apter v. HHS). Two of the three judges hearing Brook’s case on Wednesday also sat in on this one.

The Tweet

The Appeal

This 20-minute docket will air Brook Jackson’s legal opening remarks on this case, an appeal.

Who is Brook Jackson?

Brook Jackson is a former Ventavia Director who sued Pfizer, Ventavia, and ICON under the False Claims Act in 2021, alleging fraud in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trials.

She reported data falsification, unblinding of patients, untrained staff, and unreported adverse events at Texas sites, claiming these defrauded the U.S. government of taxpayer funds for Operation Warp Speed.

A federal judge dismissed her FCA claims with prejudice in 2023, citing “immateriality”. Jackson is appealing the dismissal to the Fifth Circuit.

Look at the U.S. government’s position in this case: In a 2022 motion, the DOJ intervened and sought case dismissal, arguing that pursuing the lawsuit would undermine public health policy by casting doubt on the integrity of the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine and eroding public confidence in it—especially since the FDA had reviewed and authorized the data despite knowing Jackson’s allegations.

Judge Truncale granted the dismissal in 2023 on “materiality” grounds, not explicitly on perception harm, but the government’s rationale influenced the outcome.

Jackson’s appeal to the Fifth Circuit challenges this, focusing on the fraud’s significance.

Twenty Minutes

The court docket allocates 20 minutes total for this hearing: 10 minutes will go to opening arguments for Brook Jackson (appellant) and then 10 minutes when go for Pfizer, Ventavia, ICON, and the U.S. government (appellees).

The Subsequent Process

After the 20 minutes of oral arguments end:

The hearing immediately concludes: the three-judge panel thanks counsel and the case is submitted. No more argument is allowed. The judges confer privately: they discuss the case among themselves (sometimes right away, sometimes later). They draft and circulate an opinion: this can take anywhere from a few weeks to many months (in the Fifth Circuit, the median time from oral argument to decision in argued civil cases is about 3–6 months, but complex or high-profile cases often take longer). A decision is issued: it will be one of the following:

Affirm the district court’s dismissal (case over unless Jackson petitions the Supreme Court).

Reverse or vacate and remand (case goes back to the Texas district court and continues).

A short per curiam opinion or a longer published opinion.

If Jackson loses, she has 90 days to file a petition for certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court (which accepts very few cases).

In Short

The 20-minute argument is the last public step; everything after that happens behind the scenes until the written opinion is released.

The Question

Will Pfizer claim to have delivered the fraud that the U.S. government ordered?

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

All power to Brook and her legal team! On the surface, it looks like there’s room for fairness.

But we know that they’re all in on it. The government wants be protected, as will Pfizer. I don’t hold high hope in the system, but we’ll see what happens in just two days.

Brook must be excited! Let us pray for her and her lawyers.

Let Us Pray

Keep inspired that God has a plan for your life!

Dear Holy Father God,

We thank You for today, for all we have in You, and all You do for us. We are so grateful for being here today, knowing that You have prepared us for a time such as this.

Even though I may walk through the valley of darkness, I know You are always with me! Even though the evil one whispers in my ear that I am a failure, or that things will go wrong, I refuse to listen! I put all my strength and hope in You!

I pray and intercede for Brook and her lawyers on Wednesday, Dear God. Help them speak Your words, portray Your representation, and be led by Your Spirit! Give Brook the peace that surpasses all understanding, and bless her resolve and strength in the days ahead.

Keep me pointed in whatever direction You want me to go! Lead and guide me through Your Holy Spirit, and may His voice be magnified in my life!

I ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

