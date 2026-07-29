Fauci is LIVE now. Link to LIVE Coverage by Children’s Health Defense: HERE.

SPOILER: Fauci’s standard answer to every single question (20 times, so far):

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer, based upon my rights under the 5th Amendment of the Constitution.”

EVENT: One of Fauci’s lawyers apparently sat at his table despite being told to sit in the row behind Fauci. At about 45 minutes, he apparently started talking to Sen. Rand Paul, who repeatedly said,

“You are not recognized!”

at least 10 times. He kept talking, so eventually, Sen. Rand Paul had him removed by Security. The camera didn’t view him. Paul said Fauci had “half a dozen” lawyers with him today.

EVENT: Sen. Ron Johnson asked Fauci if he watched any vaccine surveillance systems like VAERS.

I think it’s important to listen to some of this testimony on your own, but I won’t spend my day detailing it because I think the theatre of it is a distraction. I’ve got veges to harvest and eggs to gather as we use care about storing food and growing our own.

BONUS HIGHLIGHTS: Fauci’s Diary

First of all, is it just me, or was this “diary” released just before the hearing to again distract us from the real problems in our country? And who keeps a convenient diary, anyway? It’s bound to be covered with LIES and cover-ups. And the TRUTHS of Fauci’s VACCINE INJURY are golden on the one hand, but maddening on the other. You’ll see.

This Senate Hearing comes after something extraordinary happened last weekend:

Senator Rand Paul released more than 1,100 pages of Anthony Fauci’s personal diaries covering late 2019 through the end of 2022.

These are not polished memoirs or carefully lawyered public statements. They are contemporaneous notes—day-by-day observations, meeting summaries, media clippings, and unfiltered thoughts from the man who became the public face of America’s pandemic response.

You can read the Brownstone Institute presentation, which contains 1141 pages, Here. The full 478-page PDF is Here.

EVENT: Sen. Hawley pins down over $1 million solicited in cash awards for Fauci’s personal use, using federal employees to do it. They were paid for by the American people, in direct violation of federal law.



For those of us who lived through the lockdowns, school closures, shifting guidance, and relentless messaging, these pages feel like opening a time capsule we were never supposed to see.

Early Clarity on Origins—Then Public Certainty

One of the most striking entries comes from January 26, 2020. Fauci wrote that epidemiological and genomic data showed the first infection was in early December and “was not connected to the market.” He added: “Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.” He still believed the virus had jumped from animals somewhere, but the Huanan Seafood Market narrative—the one pushed hard in early briefings—was already privately discounted.

A week later, on February 1, after a call with a group of top scientists, Fauci noted that only two concluded the virus was clearly natural. “The rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible.”

These private notes sit uncomfortably beside the public messaging that followed: confident assertions that a lab origin was a “conspiracy theory,” the rapid production of the Proximal Origin paper, and years of institutional resistance to serious investigation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

(See reporting HERE and HERE.

“The Press Is Going Wild With Me”

While hospitals filled and deaths mounted, Fauci was also chronicling his own sudden stardom with almost giddy attention.

March 22, 2020: “Press is going wild with me. Front page in Washington Post yesterday and Op Ed by Maureen Dowd in NY Times today about me and my relationship with the POTUS.”

May 21, 2020: “The situation with my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable. It is not hyoperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable peson in the world.”

He saved flattering profiles, noted celebrity reach-outs, and recorded White House irritation that he was “becoming a star that outshines” the president. See HERE.



For patients and families who felt gaslit, ignored, or coerced during those same months, this fixation lands differently. The man shaping national guidance was simultaneously tracking his media dominance and bobblehead status while ordinary people lost jobs, delayed care, and watched loved ones die alone.

Friction With Trump, Contempt for Critics

The diaries capture a complicated relationship with President Trump—from early mutual praise turning into private frustration with “rambling” press conferences and inaccurate death figures. Fauci also reserved special scorn for his longtime antagonist Rand Paul, calling him a “jerk,” an “a—hole,” and later grouping him with “crazies” and “nut cakes” for asking uncomfortable questions about gain-of-function research and lab origins.

When Paul pressed him in July 2021 about NIH funding of research at the Wuhan lab, Fauci wrote that he looked the senator in the eye and told him that if anyone was lying, it was Paul.

These are the private thoughts of a powerful public official who spent years dismissing dissent as misinformation while the scientific and policy record grew messier.

The Pulmonary Infarct He Kept Quiet—and the Full Vaccine Timeline

One of the most consequential revelations in the diaries involves Fauci’s own health.

Vaccine timeline:

D ecember 22, 2020: First dose of Moderna, administered publicly at the NIH Clinical Center in a highly publicized event.

January 19, 2021: Second (primary series) Moderna dose.

Additional boosters followed. By June 2022 (when he first tested positive for COVID), he was fully vaccinated and boosted twice.

By August 2024, Fauci publicly stated he had been “vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.” He continues to get regularly boosted and has described subsequent COVID infections as mild.

Then came the private crisis. On or around June 19, 2021—roughly five months after completing his primary series—Fauci experienced acute chest pain. A CT scan followed. An initial reading raised the specter of a possible lung lesion that looked like cancer. Further review by specialists, including a Johns Hopkins radiologist, clarified the picture.

Fauci Had a Vaccine Injury: Pulmonary Embolism/Infarct

Fauci wrote in his diary that day: he had a “definite” pulmonary infarct in the right lowest segment of the lung. A pulmonary infarct occurs when a blood clot (pulmonary embolism) blocks blood flow, causing a section of lung tissue to die. The radiologist called it “the only definite thing on the film.” Fauci was immediately started on the anticoagulant Eliquis and received private treatment from top specialists.

He never disclosed this publicly. At the same time, he and the agencies he influenced continued to describe such clotting events as extremely rare while urging universal uptake of the mRNA vaccines.

The contrast in care has not gone unnoticed. While many ordinary Americans reporting vaccine injuries or long COVID described long waits, dismissals, or difficulty accessing specialists, Fauci received rapid elite private treatment.

Social media reactions have highlighted the double standard:

(“He got the best private care for a pulmonary infarct while the public was told these events weren’t a concern.”)

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted the exact diary entry this week, noting the irony of the nation’s top infectious-disease official suffering one of the adverse events the public was assured was vanishingly uncommon, seeking elite private care, and remaining silent. See HERE and HERE.

Fauci was 80 and other risk factors existed. But the secrecy, the preferential rapid access to top care, and the simultaneous public assurances form a pattern that many patients will recognize: one set of realities for the architects of policy, another for everyone else.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

More theatre, but too early for popcorn.

The pandemic years taught millions of us that official narratives and patient realities can diverge sharply. Mask guidance flipped. School closures dragged on with no evidence of benefit for children. but rather, harms. Treatments were politicized. Dissent was censored. Trust in institutions cratered. The government imprisoned protective doctors who did not harm, like Dr. Kirk Moore and now proceeding with Dr. Ron Elfenbein, who faces 50 years in prison, and just look at Dr. Sanjeev Kumar:

LOOK AT DR KUMAR! HIS “CRIME”: refusing to take his poor, Black women into the hospital Operating Room in Memphis, TN, instead of doing FREE hysteroscopies in his office (like millions of other gynecologists do) — For that, Dr. Kumar has been sentenced to 20 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON. See below for this active case where Dr. Kumar is scheduled to appear on October 2nd, to be TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. For doing NOTHING WRONG, NO HARM, NO COMPLAINTS. The same Judge let a p*do do HOME sentencing after finding him guilty of infant porn. THE OUTRAGE CANNOT BE MORE PROFOUND.

The Crimes

Fauci’s diaries show a senior official who privately saw complications and uncertainties while projecting public confidence, who tracked his own celebrity with unusual intensity, who viewed persistent questions from elected oversight as personal attacks rather than legitimate accountability—and who experienced a serious clotting event after vaccination that he chose not to share while continuing to accumulate more doses.

Fauci hid his own vaccine injury yet let everyone else get theirs. In doing so, he lied to the American people and caused millions of deaths.

Transparency is not optional in public health. When the people setting policy keep private diaries that later contradict the story they sold the public, patients have every right to demand better.

The full documents are now public. Read them yourself. Compare the private notes to the public record. Then ask the questions that still need answering—not out of score-settling, but because the next crisis will come, and we cannot afford the same gaps between what was known, what was said, and what was done.

WE WILL NEVER “trust the experts” as a final answer. We insist on the evidence, the receipts, and the right to scrutinize power—even when it keeps a diary.

Thank you for keeping strong, for standing by medical freedom, and for your public outcry when one of our good guys or girls goes down in a sickening plot by the government. Your public outrage is what has always helped these situations.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

Thank You for what we have in You, Our Creator. We ask You to continue to give us discernment and to count on You for our health and healing.

Let that continue to grow in us, Holy God! More than ever, let us keep our eyes on You! Let no one separate us from You, not EVER!

Let us not be tricked by “social distancing” even in church gatherings! Let us not be separated from our loved ones in a hospital! Let us not get injected with anything that harms us, Holy Lord God of All the Ages!

And thank You for those who stand up for what is right! Protect them, guard them, and keep their families safe.

We especially pray for Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and Dr. Ron Elfenbein, and all who are targeted by our government. Give them Your protection, Your comfort, and Your freedom! Bless them, Lord!

Only You Alone are Holy! Only You are MIGHTY! ONLY YOU SENT US YOUR SON to die for us, so that we can be in Your presence for all eternity! No one shall EVER separate us from You!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

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