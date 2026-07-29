The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Brother🍓 Strawberry's avatar
Brother🍓 Strawberry
6h

Why do people keep insisting that a “covid virus” exists when clearly it is a phantom and a lie?

If the “zoonotic transfer” or “gain of function” modification of this supposed lab created “virus” is true then what happened to it? Why did it disappear?

Other than because people stopped using unverifiable testing for non-specific biological markers presumed synonymous with “infection” but never actually proven to cause disease?

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Nodak Bison's avatar
Nodak Bison
5h

"File Federal Charges" and then "test the validity " of the so-called "prescriptive "advanced pardons by Biden's "auto pen!"

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