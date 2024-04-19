Watch LIVE ⬆️

Israel Carried Out Strikes in Iran

Do Not Be Alarmed

Man is more evil than ever, changing his own DNA. Woman stopped being a wife and a mother. Children were turned into asexual robots.

It seemed everyone forgot how to think. Well, NOT THE REBELS. Not those who were injured, those who think for themselves, and those who believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of Man.

We are not alarmed.

Matthew 24:6

New International Version

6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.

Daniel 12

The End Times

“At that time Michael, the great prince who protects your people, will arise. There will be a time of distress such as has not happened from the beginning of nations until then. But at that time your people—everyone whose name is found written in the book—will be delivered. Multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake: some to everlasting life, others to shame and everlasting contempt.

Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever.

What does this mean?

Our righteousness is only through Jesus Christ who shed His blood for our eternal salvation. If you accept Him as your personal Savior, all you do is pray,

“I accept You, Jesus, as my Lord and Savior. Please come into my heart. Forgive me of my sins and help me lead others to righteousness. In Your Holy Name. Amen”

Now tell someone. Get baptized in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

