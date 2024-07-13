LIVE GUNSHOT LEAVES TRUMP BLEEDING FROM THE RIGHT EAR! Shots Fired at Trump Rally in Philadelphia, Secret Service Rushes Trump Off-Stage as His Fist Goes Up in the Air!
Apparent Sniper/Shooter MISSES TRUMP'S HEAD as Bright Red Blood Spatters Trump's Ear, Leaves Blots on Right Face
It was a series of shots, people hitting the deck, running for the grass. The audience had undergone metal detectors before being seated.
Trump grabbed his ear. Probably his eardrum burst from a closeby shot, or a bullet grazed his upper ear area…
Trump appears ok!
We were not alone, so you hear voices from the audience. This is the LIVE clip.
Pray for Trump!
Thank you, God, for angels protecting Trump from a fatality! Bless him, in the Name of Jesus! Amen.
Probably staged.
You’re probably wrong.