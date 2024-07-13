It was a series of shots, people hitting the deck, running for the grass. The audience had undergone metal detectors before being seated.

Trump grabbed his ear. Probably his eardrum burst from a closeby shot, or a bullet grazed his upper ear area…

Trump appears ok!

We were not alone, so you hear voices from the audience. This is the LIVE clip.

Pray for Trump!

Thank you, God, for angels protecting Trump from a fatality! Bless him, in the Name of Jesus! Amen.

