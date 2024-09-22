Caution: Very short dance video of the above.

LET US PRAY 🙏

We implore You! | Photo by Michael Heuss on Unsplash

Father God in Heaven Above and In Our Hearts,

We thank You and adore all Your creations, Lord God for All Eternity. We are in awe of the human body that has been made in Your likeness. You made man and woman to fit together and compliment one another, Holy God. Hear our praise, we implore You, Mighty Father! You are Almighty!

You have seen the blasphemy of homosexual men parading in the streets, Dear Lord God. Please forgive the world for the sin and blasphemy against You and Your creation! We implore You, Holy Creator! Forgive us!

We see the sinful influence on Your children, Almighty God! Close their eyes! We pray and intercede on behalf of Your children, Father, that You cover every single one of them with the Blood of Jesus, the Light of the World, the Savior of all! Guard the children! We implore You, Heavenly Master!

As we see the BOLDNESS of the evil, Lord God of All that is Righteous, let it spur us to be BOLDER! Keep us shining Your light on this evil darkness, Oh Lord! We implore You to increase our faith!

We pray and implore You in The Mighty Name Above All Names, that of Our Savior, Christ of Nazareth, to which Every Knee Shall Bow and Every Tongue shall Confess that Only Jesus is Lord!

Amen.

And everyone who agreed said,

“Amen.”

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Share The Rebel Patient™