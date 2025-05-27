If you are age 65 or older, you have a 20–30% of falling at least once this year. Whether you are older or not, this is important because it affects your parents, grandparents, pastors, and many loved ones.

The USA does a poor job of preventing falls. In those age 65 and older, falls are the #1 cause of injury-related visits to the ER and the #1 cause of accidental deaths. And for those age 75 and older, falls are the cause of 70% of accidental deaths.

For privacy, I have changed the names of people in this true story that happened yesterday.

Ed’s cousin bought a house nearby ours, packed all his possessions, and moved to his new home about 3 weeks ago. As you know, Ed had the surgery on the bladder cancer on Friday, and we hadn’t heard from Ron in a few days. It wasn’t all that unusual because he did not always respond to texts or return calls.

But yesterday, we got a call from Ron’s son, Jacob. He was worried that his calls were not being returned, and he asked us to call on Ron and check up on him. We immediately called 911 in the interests of getting someone out there fast. When they called us shortly thereafter, the officer described that no one answered the door and in looking through the windows, there was poop on the floor from his dog. I knew this was very bad news, and we got in the car and went to Ron’s house.

The doors were locked, and the sheriffs found one window slightly ajar, so a small-built officer climbed in the window to enter the house.

And we found Ron in the bathtub, apparently after a fall. His feet were over the edge with his knees atop the edge. He had fallen backward and it seems reasonable that he broke his neck and/or hit his head. There was no blood. Perhaps he had been there for three or four days.

We knew his dog, Patch. She is a shy one who was very loyal to Ron yet didn’t easily let others in. She knew my smell, and I knew that she was traumatized. So I found her in the furthest corner of the nearby dark closet. I turned on the light and got on my back, putting my face under hers. And I let her smell my hand. She was shivering but still well fed, good moisture on her nose and mouth.

I took out the leash we found in Ron’s car, and gently put it on her collar. After asking the officers to clear the path, I walked her out to the grass and let her lick the rainwater off the leaves while Ed spoke with the officers and neighbors. She was happy to be outside and immediately sat underneath the car. Then I gave her several jumbo raw hot dogs we had for our dog treats, and she scarfed them up in almost one bite.

Eventually, it was time to go. She wouldn’t get in the car, so I coaxed her with another hot dog, speaking softly to her and telling her what a Good Girl she is. Then I bend down low and scooped her up, bypassing her attempt to avoid me picking her up. I gently put her in the back seat of the car, then got in and hugged her. I sat with her all the way home, as Ed was okay to drive.

Patch kept putting her nose under my underarm.

Patch is a sweet little girl, and her family said we could keep her. Of course, she had been to our home before, and knew our dog.

Over the next hours, Patch downed a gigantic bowl of water, ate the rest of the hot dogs, and refused to eat any dry dog food. We put her on her own little doggie bed near me, and I massaged her for almost two hours, trying to get her to relax and go to sleep.

But she kept her eyes opened.

Over and over again, I told her what a Good Girl she is, and reassured her that her Papa was in a good place with God. I told her that she did everything right, and it wasn’t her fault. I told her that everything was going to be okay. I discovered that she loves to have her chin scratched, as her ears go way backward while enjoying the feeling. And I was grateful that she could respond with some measure of life’s innately enjoyable bodily responses. She started to relax, just a bit… but she still would not close her eyes.

Patch, The Sweet Girl.

Finally, finally, well after the sun set, as I stayed on the floor with her, Patch slept. And it was a good sleep all night long.

Thankfully, my best friend Amy in California was a dog trainer, and I know how to train dogs. I rub her belly to let her know she is submissive to me, and I will keep Patch on a leash so she follows me just about everywhere.

I put her next to our dog, and have already started training her to “sit”, “lay down”, and “stay”. For example, both dogs could mow me over just getting through the door to go in or out of the house, so they have to wait with the door opened, until I tell them, “okay!” to enter or exit (after I get out of the way). It helps to have our trained dog nearby, so Patch learns by example.

And she is very smart, never pulling on her leash and being very gentle to walk. That’s a nice change for me, because our big German Shepherd is quite the boisterous clod. They aren’t exactly buddies yet, but at least they don’t growl or bark at one another; everything should get better and better with time.

Welcome, Patch, into our family!

Thank you, Ron’s family, for giving her to us!

Fall Prevention

I put this here as a reminder to all of us that many elders fall, break a hip, and never go home. They end up in a nursing home, and we all know that is no place to be.

Exercise to keep your strength and balance. Wear good shoes, and watch your step. Keep nonslippery mats in the bathroom and showers. Use a bath seat. Keep hallways and walkways clear. Keep electric cords out of your path. Secure loose rugs with double-faced tape, tacks or a slip-resistant backing — or remove them. Repair loose, wooden floorboards and carpets. Immediately clean spilled liquids, grease or food.

Best Exercises to Prevent Falls

Australia and the UK are much better than the USA in preventing falls.

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

We thank you that things could have been much worse for Ron, and acknowledge that he is now in Your presence and filled with Your love.

Bless Ron’s family. Guide and lead them to Your presence, as well.

Bless little Patch, and let her get used to our home. Help her appetite come back.

Bless all those reading this article, and all their family and friends. Thank you for giving us one another, and the power of prayer.

We pray for Your goodness, kindness, and mercy to follow us all the days of our short lives. Help us to love one another, forgive and forget, because at any moment of any day, we could die.

THANK YOU FOR LOVING US AND GIVING US YOUR SON! PRAISE YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE, NOT JUST FOR ALL YOU HAVE DONE! YOU ARE HOLY FOREVER! YOU ARE GOOD AND AMAZING! OCEANS MAY SEPARATE US, BUT YET YOU ARE STILL INSIDE OF US!

And my last prayer is for me, and us, that we die at home quickly or in our sleep, without a hospital and its bills. We pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

