The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
18h

You join a long list of courageous human beings who have stepped up to EVIL

God's richest blessings on you and others who have done such

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
James Crockett's avatar
James Crockett
18h

Amen. I didn’t know your story until today. God Bless You, and keep on giving as you have. Yours is an epoch of overcoming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture