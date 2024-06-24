NOTE: I had the Time Wrong and Everything Happened 1 Hour 15 Minutes Ago!!! It was 9 am EST. I just got off the phone with Suzanne!

The Holy Spirit Spoke to Suzanne as the Daughter Came into Town Last Night, Saying,

"Open Your Heart and Open Your Home" to the Daughter Whose Father Was Scheduled for Euthanasia ~

After spending the night with Suzanne and praying, the daughter went to visit her Father this morning as Suzanne waited outside in the hospital parking lot in front of the hospital.

After some time went by, Suzanne saw the Pastors were already in that so-called service but, they were the first ones she saw coming out of the hospital. The Pastor and his wife were supposed to do this “SERVICE”. She knew the Pastor from a previous church - and she never went back.

She was praying in front of the hospital when she heard the Holy Spirit say,

“Stop praying. Your prayers have been answered".

The daughter called Suzanne, who was still in the parking lot, saying,

“He passed away minutes before the man was going to administer the deadly concoction!

Everyone was coming out of the hospital rejoicing! The daughter is SO HAPPY!!

Above: The Van Outside The Hospital - Image Courtesy of Suzanne

🙏 🙌 ❤️ THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS! WE GOT OUR MIRACLE! 🙏 🙌 ❤️

How Suzanne Became An Advocate

This is why Suzanne helped.

God has called Suzanne to be an Advocate against euthanasia after they put her husband through this process. It started off by LYING that her husband, Benjamin, had cancer everywhere. Then they wanted to starve him.

They put him up in a room without a TV. The next evening, from 11 pm to 9 am, he had wet the bed and of course, it smelled like urine.

When she asked why he was in this state, the nurse said, “He wanted it this way.”

They kept coming up to Ben and Suzanne went back to each nurse. She quoted Scripture and made them write in the chart,

“Not An Option for My Husband".

God used these moments to save her husband, who lived 3 more years and died peacefully.

The doctor arranged for a meeting with Suzanne and Ben. He had explained to Ben that they would stop food because “it would feed the cancer”. Two months later, in the Hospice, on the MAID Floor, he was still not only alive, but doing better.

Suzanne asked for reports that her husband was “doing worse”, and no one could provide any labs or other reports.

The doctor met with her at the desk, saying,

“We're stopping blood work and all testing, because everything is out of whack.”

She saw a former neighbor in the same facility, and as it turns out, she was now Director of Medical Records. After signing for it, she sent all the medical records to Suzanne’s home.

A social worker and others met with her for discharge. By now, Ben couldn't remember what he ate for lunch. The day before discharge, Suzanne called the surgeon who removed Ben’s stomach. The next week, Ben had a teleconference with him. The first thing that the doctor said was,

“There's no indication that your cancer has spread. There's no indication that you are either Palliative or Terminal Care.”

He agreed to do a full trunk scan, and they found NOTHING, NOT A TRACE OF CANCER WAS FOUND. That's when Suzanne discovered that they lie to get people on MAID. But GOD WON THIS TIME!

Our Prayer:

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!

All Glory to You, Father God!! Your Holy Spirit MOVED AMONGST US THIS MORNING! You showed us YOUR MERCY AND KINDNESS! You MOVED FROM THE HEAVENS! YOU ANSWERED OUR PRAYER! And you granted us YOUR MIRACLE! Thank You, Abba!

Thank You, Almighty God, All-Powerful God of LIFE AND DEATH! May this be the beginning of a new life for the daughter, and for all of us! May we repeat this scenario for others! Work in us! Use us! You Are Our Majesty! We worship only You!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ! Amen!!

