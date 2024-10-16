It is with great pleasure that I bring you a “middle ground” that helps make sense of what the needs are for people suffering after Hurricane Helene in West North Carolina (WNC).

I speak from my experience as an ER doctor at Ft. Irwin’s ER NTC, from being at Los Angeles County hospital doing trauma, and from being an ICU doctor and faculty at the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Anesthesiology and the Department of Surgery and Traumatology.

We have heard two stories: SEND SUPPLIES and DON’T SEND SUPPLIES.

It’s as if SOMEONE IS LYING and SOMEONE IS TELLING THE TRUTH. But is that really so? During a disaster such as has happened, one person may know something that another doesn’t know. And the right hand doesn’t have time or opportunity to talk to the left hand, so they both are being truthful from their perspective.

It could be that NEITHER ONE IS LYING.

Here are some examples that provide a perspective that makes sense:

1. Revolving Doors

The door keeps moving and changing. One day it is a certain way, and the next day, it’s different - and this can change by the hour.

EXAMPLE: NEBULIZERS

“We Need Nebulizers.” One day, a doctor in a field hospital asks for NEBULIZERS to give breathing treatments to those with asthma or pneumonia. The need is great!

“We don’t need nebulizers.” Literally the next day, the hospital RECEIVES 200 NEBULIZERS! The response was GREAT! They DON’T need nebulizers today! This is a testimony to America! America IS responding with many items, and with the cold moving in to the entire east coast (AND with the mountains being at a high elevation), people WILL FREEZE to death if they don’t have HEAT! Get your REQUEST LIST from the most reliable source.

EXAMPLE: POWER SOURCES

We need generators! With the first frost closing in, you bet people will need heat sources for the coming months. And without them, you bet people will die. In Avery, they DO have access to gas and diesel.

2. The Left Hand Doesn’t Talk to the Right Hand

The ER Doctors and Nurses. They know what they need NOW. That’s because they live there for days, doing 24 hour shifts that extend to 48 and 72 hours. The doctors may go home for a day or two, especially if they still have a private practice they need to manage. When they go home, they don’t know the current ER needs. When they go back, there may be brand new needs that weren’t there before, or a past need may be on the front burner again - no one knows!

The Secretary who Answers the Phone. If you call, always get the person’s NAME AND TITLE. He or she has never stepped foot in the Airport field hospital, and wouldn’t know the medical needs. They also say what they are told to say, right? They don’t know. They just answer the phone. Any administrative supervisor would be lacking in hands-on ER work, unless they take time out of their daily schedule to check on the field hospital, which they are not apt to do due to administrative work. You can even ask them if they have been to the hospital today.

3. Physican-Only Information

Doctors know Doctors. They talk to one another and keep one another informed of physician-related things relevant to their work. Whether it is about security detail, avoidance of practicing a certain way, or the death toll, they will ALWAYS know things that the public doesn’t know. Period. They will know things that no administrator knows.

Confidentiality . Some things will never be said, others may be public statements. One thing is certain: a doctor who IS “boots on the ground” is always the authority I believe before any administrator sitting in a heated office.

Misconstrued Information. Some social media posts may refer to an occurrence no particular place. But a viral message may IMPLY that something happened at a certain location, when it was never said. There is lots of room for information to be misconstrued.

Evolving Needs: The Bottom Line

A natural disaster is just that: a disaster. Very few cities are prepared for something like what happened with Hurricane Helene and Milton. Expect conflicting stories, be versatile, give professionals a wide girth, and do the best you can to help.

And most of all, anticipate that the needs will change .

The needs will vary, person to person. The stories won’t always jive. That doesn’t mean that one person is lying and one person is telling the truth - it means that a situation is fluid and changing.

My Dad would say, “Exercise patients and fortitude.”

