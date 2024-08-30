MAKING THE SHEIKHS MAD: The United Arab Emirates has Now Frozen a Contract to Purchase 80 Fighter Jets from France
Felt to be backlash from the arrest of Pavel Durov for refusing to cooperate with French government requests to open a "back door" access to Telegram
🇦🇪 🇫🇷 The UAE has frozen a contract to purchase 80 fighter jets from France: Durov's arrest has angered the sheikhs.
- The United Arab Emirates took drastic measures by freezing a contract to purchase 80 French fighter jets following the arrest of Pavel Durov.
- The creator of Telegram, who is personally acquainted with the son of the UAE Prime Minister, found himself at the center of an international scandal that has infuriated the sheikhs to the limit.
- Experts believe that by its actions, France has made a serious mistake, provoking the anger of influential allies. Now, Paris is paying for its rashness, and the future of the deal, as well as the trust of the UAE, hangs by a thread.
Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNewsTv/1816
It must be nearing the 96 hour mark where France reaches its limit on holding Durov!
