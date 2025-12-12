JOIN ME tomorrow in a Twitter/X Space with Marc Girardot!

Researcher and Author Marc Girardot

It is my pleasure to introduce Marc Girardot, a French-American researcher, author, entrepreneur, and management consultant known for his work at the intersection of technology, innovation, healthcare, and vaccine safety.

We are so pleased to discuss his book, “The Needle’s Secret: Unraveling the Mystery of Vaccine Harm, and The Bolus Theory Revolution.

Author of The Needle’s Secret

Marc Girardot’s book, “The Needle’s Secret”, is available on Amazon.

The Amazon book description is as follows:

A medical mistake repeated billions of times. The world accelerating on a flawed protocol, and everyone ultimately harmed. The Needle’s Secret tells the story of one of the most important discoveries of our time: what lies behind the unexplainable worsening of our health. A modern-day Dr. Semmelweiss – Marc Girardot is neither a doctor nor a biologist, but he strictly adheres to the principles of observation and experimentation. He described his revolutionary “Bolus Theory” that gives a compelling, scientifically consistent, remarkably simple explanation for the explosion of most modern-day illnesses: · Autism · Auto-immune disease · Cancer · Infertility · Endocrine disorders · Neurodegenerative diseases · And More For those who don’t know who Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis was. He was a 19th-century Hungarian physician who discovered the fundamental importance of handwashing in medicine, but was ignored for another 50 years. The book is a message of hope: to improve how vaccines are delivered and prevent harm in the future, to treat those who have been harmed, and to reassure those who haven’t. It is a “must-read” for anyone investigating health or simply interested in the future of health.

JOIN JAN WADE, ESQ., and I tomorrow as we host Marc Gerardot in the HEAL YOUR BODY / HEAL OUR COUNTRY COMMUNITY , (or Listen Anytime at Your Convenience): 11 am PST | 12 Noon CST | 1 pm EST

You don’t have to have a Twitter/X account to listen in. Just Join the Space, even anonymously, if you prefer.

NOTE: My last Space with Jan Wade, Esq., and Dr. Kirk Moore as Co-

Hosts for Guest Speaker Dr. David Cartland CRASHED 3 times; each time, I just start a new one;)! And we keep moving onward and forward! We did it in 4 Parts: 1 - HERE; 2 - HERE; 3 - HERE; 4 - HERE. Listen to all 4 Parts HERE, and join us in this fight to be silenced!

Heal Your Body/Heal Our Country Community

If you are on Twitter/X, you can Join Jan’s HEAL YOUR BODY Community for posts that fight tyranny and glorify God!

Who is Jan Wade, Esq.?

Jan Wade, Esq, a vax injured attorney in Arizona. She is Host & Producer of the bimonthly HEAL YOUR BODY / HEAL OUR COMMUNITY Show on Twitter/X. Trust me when I say that Jan knows what this fight is all about!

If you are in a place where you have the time to listen in to these podcasts and support a great effort to bring people together, please consider following

Jan Wade, Esq., and listening in here:

The Space to Hear

Thank you for being in this fight!!!

Thank You! God Bless You and Merry Christmas!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They will crash our Space. And I will personally restart it over and over again, if needed, to get Marc Girardot’s message out to the community. What is his message, and why is it so important?

Any shot goes to the whole body. We know this because even if you just inject a drop or two of epinephrine under the skin, which has many fewer blood vessels than a muscle, the heart rate and blood pressure immediately go up!

That means it circulated through the capillaries to the veins, made its way to the lungs and the heart, and then got distributed via the aorta to the whole body. Period.

Why do they want to stop us? Because they don’t want you or your children, or your parents, to know.

So we keep SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank You for blessing me today! Thank You that I have eyes and ears, and fingers, taste buds, and a nose that smells! And thank You for my brain, which loves to know the Truth!

You have blessed me beyond measure! You have gifted me with uniqueness and gifts that no one else has, LORD GOD OF ALL CREATION! THANK YOU!

I ask You to bless this Space tomorrow, to bless all those who attend, especially Jan Wade, Esq., who is vax injured — You know her needs, You know her situation… YOU CAN LIFT HER UP AND MAKE HER WHOLE, MAJESTIC EL SHADDAI, MAGNIFICENT GREAT I AM!

You know how Marc Girardot has suffered for bringing out this vaccine information, HOLY GOD OF THE BEGINNING OF ALL LIFE! You know that he has been in this fight FOR SHARING TRUTH AND KEEPING PEOPLE SAFE, GREAT FATHER WHO PROTECTS US UNDER YOUR GREAT WINGS OF AN EAGLE!

HEAL OUR BODIES! HEAL OUR COMMUNITIES! MAKE US STRONGER, SO WE CAN FIGHT THE ENEMY AND KEEP OUR SWORDS SHARP, HOLY GOD!

BLESS ALL WHO FIGHT FOR TRUTH! Bless all who celebrate the Birth of Jesus, Your Only Begotten Son, as WE WORSHIP JESUS IN SONG!

I ask all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

