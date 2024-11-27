The need is for at least RVs or temporary houses.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/marcuslemonis/status/1861150340684354039?s=46

The Thread

The Address

1885 US-70, Marion, NC 28752

I tagged Shawn and Ralph in this. I know they will find her and take care of her.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR GIVING, AND YOUR PRAYERS! 🙌

Holy God,

ONLY YOU ARE THE GOD OF MIRACLES! Only YOU MAKE THE BLIND TO SEE!

We pray for this single mom, her son and dogs. Let people give her what she needs, OH LORD!

Thank You! We ask that she has shelter and warmth TONIGHT, HOLY GOD!!

We PRAISE YOU, THE ALMIGHTY, THE KING OF CREATION! WE GLORIFY YOU!

In the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS!

Amen!

Leave a comment