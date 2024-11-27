Marcus Lemonis: Rebuilding Campground in WNC
The need is for at least RVs or temporary houses.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/marcuslemonis/status/1861150340684354039?s=46
The Thread
The Address
1885 US-70, Marion, NC 28752
I tagged Shawn and Ralph in this. I know they will find her and take care of her.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR GIVING, AND YOUR PRAYERS! 🙌
Holy God,
ONLY YOU ARE THE GOD OF MIRACLES! Only YOU MAKE THE BLIND TO SEE!
We pray for this single mom, her son and dogs. Let people give her what she needs, OH LORD!
Thank You! We ask that she has shelter and warmth TONIGHT, HOLY GOD!!
We PRAISE YOU, THE ALMIGHTY, THE KING OF CREATION! WE GLORIFY YOU!
In the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS!
Amen!
Thank you Margaret. We have had enough tears of sadness and getting some really mad-ness! Nice to rediscover tears of joy. Thank God for all the beautiful souls that come to the rescue!