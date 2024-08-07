In overnight trading, US Magnificent Seven stocks erased more than $500B of market capital.

In the biggest drop since 2020 and Covid, over $2.9 TRILLION has now been wiped from all tmajor indices and stocks. Forecasters think this happened because of fears of an imminent global recession.

Future Economic Outlook For 2024 And Beyond The economic outlook for 2024 remains shrouded in uncertainty, with several potential scenarios unfolding based on key factors that investors should keep a close watch on. First, the global response to the aftermath of historically low interest rates will be pivotal. Markets and economies worldwide are navigating the effects of these rates, including inflated asset prices and increased debt levels among consumers and governments. How effectively these issues are managed could dictate economic stability or volatility in the coming year. Another critical factor is the ongoing geopolitical tensions and their economic repercussions. If unresolved, these could exacerbate global supply chain issues and impact international trade, leading to further economic instability. Additionally, the persistence of inflation and how central banks continue to respond to monetary policies will heavily influence market dynamics. Should inflation remain high, more aggressive rate hikes might be necessary, potentially slowing economic growth. Investors should prepare for growth and recessionary scenarios by maintaining diversified portfolios and staying informed about international economic policies and trends. The unprecedented period of low interest rates has created a unique economic environment that requires careful navigation. The reality is that time will indeed tell how well markets can adjust and stabilize. Until clearer patterns emerge, high levels of uncertainty will likely dominate the economic landscape, making vigilance and flexibility key for successful investing. Tips To Protect Your Portfolio During A Recession During economic uncertainty and potential recession, investors should consider a defensive strategy to protect their portfolios. One effective approach is diversifying into sectors traditionally seen as recession-resistant, such as utilities, consumer staples and healthcare. These industries remain stable as they provide essential services and products that remain in demand regardless of economic conditions. High-quality bonds can also be a buffer, offering steady returns when volatile stock markets. Maintaining a calm focus is crucial in navigating market volatility. Investors should avoid making impulsive decisions based on short-term market movements. Instead, maintaining a long-term perspective is key, as it allows for riding out fluctuations without compromising overall investment goals. Regularly reviewing and rebalancing the portfolio to align with strategic investment objectives and risk tolerance can help manage a recession's potential impacts. Keeping informed about market and economic trends while not reacting hastily to every dip or rise can aid investors in making thoughtful adjustments to their investment strategies. Lastly, consider the opportunity presented by downturns to acquire high-quality assets at lower prices. Economic downturns often lead to broad market sell-offs, presenting opportunities to buy valued investments that may have been previously overpriced. Investors can position themselves for recovery and long-term growth once economic conditions stabilize by focusing on solid fundamentals rather than market sentiment. Bottom Line As we dissect the recent fluctuations in the stock market, it's crucial to understand whether these movements signal a deeper economic turmoil or merely reflect transient uncertainties. It pays to examine economic indicators and historical comparisons to explore whether the recent stock market dive indicates a potential recession in the coming year. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/investor-hub/article/does-recent-stock-market-crash-indicate-recession-2024/

Around the World

At today's opening, the Japanese Stock Exchange Nikkei 225 was down at over 4,100 points.

That number went down even more points, to greater than 4,600.

That is 13% down, a very high portion. But wait. Read on.

Earlier today:

Just for scale…Japan’s largest bank (MUFG) is DOWN 21%, Mitsubishi Bank is the 9th LARGEST bank in the WORLD. The Taiwanese Stock Exchange has dropped over 1,800 points or 8%. The LARGEST points drop in their HISTORY. Also, the Korean Exchange is down 247 points or 9%. ALL trading has currently ceased. THIS IS A TRULY HISTORIC CRASH OF EPIC PURPORTIONS. Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/122955

At the End of the Day

Markets steadied Tuesday, after Japan’s Nikkei clawed back a chunk of the brutal losses from Monday’s mayhem. The S&P 500 gained about 1%, a day after economic angst and th`e unraveling of crowded trades drove the benchmark index to its biggest drop since 2022. Some of Monday’s laggards—Nvidia and Robinhood Markets—rose too, though not enough to deliver them to positive territory for the week. The same is true of the broad market in Japan. Even a 10% advance for the Nikkei 225 wasn’t enough to offset Monday’s rout, in which the index suffered its biggest drop since Black Monday in 1987. Source: https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp500-nasdaq-global-selloff-08-06-2024

And Let's Pray to Avoid a Recession

AwE! If we keep our eyes to the skies and our trust in the Lord, we cannot lose.

Source: https://www.wsj.com/finance/this-doesnt-look-like-recession-heres-how-one-could-happen-194e346f?mod=WTRN_pos2&cx_testId=3&cx_testVariant=cx_160&cx_artPos=1

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Keep Your Faith in God.

Trust only in Him, no matter the good news or the bad news. Stop riding the waves of emotion and do as much as you can to trust in Him.

Even if it means this is the first time you ever prayed, speak this out loud,

“Father God, I completely trust You and Your plans for me. Thank you for giving me so much. And help me to continue moving forward in my walk with you.

Let me lean on You, even if I am scared and I don't know what else to do. And thank you for blessing me, for keeping me safe, and for giving me the peace that surpasses all understanding.

In the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen.

God bless you and keep you in His mighty arms of an eagle! May you be forever in His Presence!

