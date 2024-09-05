Massachusetts under Curfew Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV) from Mosquitoes
Contributor: Bill Gates?
EEEV Researched as a Biological Weapon
The USA and Infected Insects Carried on Bombs
DARPA and the Toxic Mosquito Aerial Release System
Emphases are mine.
MAKING CROPS TALLER, tastier, and more resistant to disease is a tedious process. For thousands of years, the only option farmers had was to pick two plants that showed particularly desirable characteristics and breed them together, hopefully creating offspring that shared those promising traits and avoided undesirable ones.
Modern gene-mutating techniques sped up this process. First, researchers worked out that by bombarding embryonic cells with radiation, they could force mutations in plant genomes, causing desirable traits to occur at random. They could then pull out these mutated cells and use them to generate entirely new plant lines.
In 2012, the geneticists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna found a much more precise way of changing a plant's genome. CRISPR-Cas9 is a kind of molecular pair of scissors that can be guided to a precise point in an organism's genome to chop out a troublesome gene, or insert a desirable one. In the agricultural world, CRISPR is already being used to create non-browning mushrooms, easy to harvest tomatoes and bananas that are resistant to certain diseases.
CRISPR is much faster and more precise than the selective breeding techniques used a hundred years ago. But the process requires a number of intricate steps. First, embryonic plant cells must be exposed to the CRISPR-Cas9 molecule so the editing can take place. Only a tiny percentage of them will be edited, and those lucky cells must be grown into full-sized plants which then – if everything goes to plan - will show the desirable trait that the researchers were trying to code for and hopefully produce seeds or clones that also carry that trait. It's a long process that requires multiple generations of plants and exhaustive testing and experimentation at every stage.
But the US Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (Darpa), a government agency responsible for developing new technology usually for use by the military, wants to speed up this process. The agency is funding trials that, if they are successful, will mean that insects can be used to deliver genome-editing molecules to crops growing in the field. The research program, which is already underway in four different trials in the US, is now attracting consternation from biologists and ethicists who argue that this new technology poses a biosafety risk and could easily be turned into a new kind of biological weapon. It's all part of a program called "Insect Allies" that over four years will provide $47 million (£36m) in funding to research groups trying to develop a way of using insect-delivered viruses to edit crops in the field.
Source: https://www.wired.com/story/darpa-insect-allies-crop-editing/
DARPA Declared Ivermectin as Curing Covid - in 2018
“Ivermectin (identified as curative in April 2020) works throughout all phases of illness because it both inhibits viral replication and modulates the immune response.”
https://wearechange.org/ivermectin-works-throughout-all-phases-of-covid-19-according-to-leaked-military-documents/?fbclid=IwAR07ktnincLSeSn8l1o0Lmbc2AWle8zurlEu_oByaNBn2XrcCC9TO9g-ch8_aem_AaPtkCeSWwZp8bTv1vIQW5clj-5vnuZH0NwVBm1_3lzWZNbk-YzCcGARn1qXrd664ik&mibextid=Zxz2cZ
Source: https://t.me/DirtRoadDiscussion/43426
Bill Gates and Mosquitoes
Bill has a big outreach, and it appears that he is using it.
Bill has a thing for mosquitoes.
“There's no reason only poor peoplex should have the experience.”
… and they laughed.
Perhaps Bill is Insane
People have been asking this question for a while.
A Helicopter Dropping Mosquitoes
Why Would a Helicopter Drop Mosquitoes?
There are a few reasons why helicopters may be used to drop mosquitoes, including:
Releasing mosquitoes to save birds
In Hawaii, helicopters are used to release millions of male mosquitoes that carry a naturally occurring bacteria that prevents female mosquitoes from reproducing. This is an attempt to save the island's honeycreeper birds, which are dying from avian malaria spread by infected mosquitoes.
Dropping mosquito larvae prevention pellets
In Reno, Nevada, the Washoe County Health District uses helicopters to drop Altosid pellets that prevent mosquito larvae from hatching.
Aerial spraying
Helicopters can be used to spray larvicides or adulticides to kill mosquito larvae or adult mosquitoes. This process is called aerial spraying and is used to reduce the number of mosquitoes that can spread viruses.
Releasing genetically modified mosquitoes
The biotech company Oxitec releases genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida to fight insect-borne diseases like Dengue fever and Zika virus.
Source: A search of “Helicopter dropping mosquitoes”
Did anyone give permission for Gates to drop mosquitoes on anyone?
Spraying in Massachusetts
Plymouth, Massachusetts has prohibited people from using public parks from dusk to dawn. This is due to concerns over eastern equine encephalitis virus after one man contracted it.
Truck-mounted spraying on the ground has already occurred in some Massachusetts communities. Although aerial spraying is considered necessary to reduce human risk, it won't eliminate it.
Last updated: August 31, 2024
Both the aerial spray in parts of Plymouth County and the truck-based spraying in southern Worcester County began Tuesday evening, August 27, 2024. It is important to note that spraying is weather dependent, and plans could change up to the last minute. Maps of both spray areas are posted at the following website: Mosquito Spray Map (massnrc.org). These maps are being updated daily to reflect the areas that were sprayed the night before. The areas involved are listed below:
COMPLETED: Aerial spraying will take place in Plymouth County in the following locations: All of the town of Carver, and parts of the following towns: Halifax, Kingston, Middleborough, Plymouth, Plympton, Rochester, and Wareham
COMPLETED: Truck-based spraying will take place in the following five towns in southern Worcester County: Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Sutton, and Uxbridge
Because of the need to maintain flexibility to adapt to emergent weather conditions, if you are within one of the spray zones, you should assume that your area is being sprayed each night until you check the spray map and confirm that your area has been sprayed. Spraying begins at dusk and will end by dawn each day. Should you see planes in the air or trucks in your area prior to dusk, they are either getting in position or scouting out the area prior to starting the spray.
Source: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-control-and-spraying#:~:text=Truck%2Dmounted%20ground%20spraying%20is,it%20will%20not%20eliminate%20risk.
It seems that they will keep spraying.
In Summary, by Bill Gates
Oh, look! Bill taught us a new word!
Infomative
Thank you Margaret. If Gates is not public enemy #1, he must be in the top 10.