Felt throughout the region, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, toppling skyscrapers, a gigantic crane, buildings, with early reports of at least 1,000 dead, countless others injured.

Pray for Myanmar!

600 Miles Away, Nurses in China Hold On To Babies

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905854392588218782?s=46

The Affected Area

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905869825613730217?s=46

Man Falls to Death from Crane

WARNING: Graphic. If you don’t want to see it, skip over this.

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905853020543623519?s=46

Rooftop Swimming Pool Shakes

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905851679830122679?s=46

Bangkok, Thailand Skyscraper Implodes

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905852278294339723?s=46

Cars Jump

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905856012265177274?s=46

People Flee Buildings

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905856376989155616?s=46

Two Skyscrapers

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905855604641439910?s=46

Incredibly, Man Survives, Buried in Rubble of Toppled Buildings

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1905991242376425758?s=46

This Morning’s Summary

“The population of Myanmar is about 55 million.”

“In Myanmar, prostitution involves an estimated 66,000 sex workers, per UNAIDS, driven by poverty and illegal but widespread.”

“Crime rates are high, with a 2012 murder rate of 15.2 per 100,000, fueled by conflict and corruption.”

“Myanmar is the world’s second-largest opium producer (25% globally) and a major methamphetamine source, with 790 metric tons of opium in 2022, per UNODC, exacerbating regional drug trafficking and public health crises.”

“On March 28, 2025, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, with its epicenter located approximately 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Sagaing, near the city of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest urban center. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers), intensifying its impact. Situated along the Sagaing Fault, a major tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates, the earthquake’s effects rippled across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, where tremors were felt in Bangkok, about 600 miles away. This powerful strike-slip event caused significant destruction in a densely populated region already strained by conflict.”

“As of March 29, 2025, the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 has resulted in over 1,000 confirmed deaths, according to Myanmar’s military government. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the toll could exceed 10,000. In Thailand, at least 10 died, with the total still rising.”

“As of March 29, 2025, the estimated cost of damage from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 varies widely due to limited data and ongoing assessments. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) PAGER system projects a 35% probability of economic losses between $10 billion and $100 billion USD, with a 33% chance of exceeding $100 billion—potentially over 70% of Myanmar’s GDP ($64.2 billion). These figures reflect the quake’s impact on densely populated areas like Mandalay and infrastructure damage, compounded by Myanmar’s fragile economic state amid civil conflict. Definitive costs remain uncertain as rescue and reporting efforts continue.”

Source: Grok on Twitter

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I don’t know about you, but when disaster strikes an area like Myanmar, I cannot help but think of the wrath of God.

So I asked Grok.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Holy God,

Bless all those affected by this earthquake, we pray. Help them get rescued and cared for, and let them find their families.

Let us remember them throughout the day, Lord, as we pray and intercede for You to move Your great hand of healing across their land.

Guide and lead rescue efforts, and may Myanmar rebuild by humbling itself before only You.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

