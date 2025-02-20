Mast Cells Under a Microscope. | Image Courtesy: SwissCows

Addendum February 20, 2025 at 4:30 pm PST: I found a new drug for MCAS, listed in the Treatment section.

Many with post-vaccine injury have dysautonomia or POTS, which we covered yesterday.

Those with POTS may be susceptible to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome or Mastocytosis, and both may run in patients with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) or fibromyalgia. They may not know they have it, and their doctor may be completely unaware of how to diagnose it - i.e., they don’t know it when they see it. Usually, patients research and self-diagnose, then find an allergist who can help.

What’s a Mast Cell?

An immune cell that is involved in the immune response. It can have very abnormal responses that lead to conditions like mastocytosis and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). Produced in the bone marrow, they reside in all connective tissue, and in areas exposed to the outside: respiratory tract, skin, and gut. They are just under the skin in mucosal tissue and connective tissue around hair follicles, mucous membranes, small intestine, lung cavities and lining, smooth muscle, and tissue surrounding blood cells (hence they can help repair tissue).

Cutaneous Mastocytosis (Mastocytoma)

Cutaneous Mastocytosis. | Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Urticaria Pigmentosa

Urticaria Pigmentosa. | Image courtesy: Swiss Cows.

You don’t hear about them much, but mast cells cause hives and allergic reactions. They can be your friend … or not.

They store a library of “mediators” they make or store. that can be released upon certain conditions, like when an allergy occurs and the IgE antibody is released. This antibody is on the surface of mast cells, and that’s what binds to the protein allergens that trigger an allergy.

Once a mast cell is triggered by IgE, it undergoes “activation” and when the mediators are released, this is called, “degranulation”.

Mast Cell Regulation of Other Cells

Mast cells regulate the function of these cells:

B cells - form antibodies

Dendritic cells - surround nerve cells

Endothelial cells - form blood vessels

Eosinophils - involved in allergic reactions

Epithelial cells - skin cells

Fibroblasts - respond to cuts, an immune cell

Macrophages - clean up tissue

T cells - fight infection; Natural Killer Cells fight cancer

The Process of Mast Cell Activation

Mast cells can be triggered by internal and external forces.

Normal Mast Cell Functions

Adaptive immune responses that occur upon an outside force

Angiogenesis or the production of new blood vessels, as occurs around tumors or rashes

Bacterial elimination

Innate immune responses as a normal part of life

Parasite elimination

Vasodilation or opening of blood vessels that causes pinkness

Vascular homeostasis or balance of the vessels

Venom detoxification, or fighting a snake bite

Abnormal Mast Cell Functions

Think of the external things that cause allergies or anaphylactic reactions; they can occur from inside or outside the body. The goal is to help the body get rid of toxins like venom, by causing gut or airway swelling or edema, smooth muscle contraction, vomiting, and diarrhea. In the airways, toxin exposure causes airway constriction characteristic of asthma, increased mucous, and cough, in an effort to rid the body of toxin:

Allergies and exposure to allergen proteins

Anaphylaxis

Angioedema - abnormal swelling of the whole head

Asthma and bronchoconstriction

Atopic dermatitis

Eczema

Gastrointestinal disorders

Heart disease: atherosclerosis, unstable angina, systemic hypoxia or condition of low oxygen, ischemia/reperfusion injury after decreased blood flow to an organ, blood clot formation in the heart (not well understood),

Tumors

Urticaria - hives

Outside forces that trigger mast cells:

Medications

Infections

Insect venom

Reptile venom

Mast Cell Mediators

Inside the mast cells are 50 to 200 large granules that can be released, containing many compounds, the most common of which is histamine. As they migrate to a snake bite, for example, they use a host of migratory compounds that regulate organs and tissues, including bone growth and remodeling.

Mast cells help remove parasites from the gut. Due to the increased blood vessel permeability, an increase in tissue fluid can helps to eliminate parasites. IgE-mediated mast cell activation physically removes parasites by expulsion.

Adhesion molecules - help them stay in target tissue

CCL3 - used by macrophages and neutriphils

Chemokines

COX1 and COX2 - converts arachidonic acid into prostaglandins and thromboxanes

Cytokines - inflammatory markers IL-6, IL-8, PGI2 and PGE2

Chondroitin sulfate

Eicosanoids - such as prostaglandins, leukotrienes, and thromboxanes

Growth factor

Heparin - a natural blood thinner

Histamine - causes allergic reactions like rashes and a swollen tongue

Integrins: - help migration

Interleukins: IL-3, IL-5, GM-CSF that produce eosinophils

Leukotrienes - smooth muscle contraction, airway constriction, mucous secretion

Platelet-activating factor - activates platelets, neutrophils and eosinophils

Prostanoids - involved in prostaglandins

Proteases - help degrate proteins

Mastocytosis

Systemic mastocytosis is usually seen in adults, and is characterized by bone marrow lesions. It can involve the skin, liver, lymph nodes, spleen, and/or gut.

Abnormal cell signals can occur, especially when mast cells clone themselves into identical, abnormal populations of themselves that release even more mediators. The abnormal process is called, “primary activation”. They grow abnormally and in large numbers, leading to a condition called mastocytosis.

Mastocytosis Classifications:

Indolent mastocytosis. No organ dysfunction; carries a good prognosis.

Hematologis. Mastocytosis with other disorders like myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplasia, or lymphoma.

Aggressive mastocytosis . Involves impaired organ function.

Mast cell leukemia. Over 20% mast cells in bone marrow, no skin lesions, multiorgan failure, and a poor prognosis.

Here’s Allison Ramsey, an allergist who explains it in 3’24”:

Symptoms of Mastocytosis and MCAS

See an allergist. Many symptoms share those with anaphylaxis. People with mastocytosis are more susceptible to anaphylaxis from medications, bee stings, or from a food; it can also happen spontaneously or ‘out of the blue’.

Abdominal cramps - these can be severe and may respond to cromolyn.

Brain fog

Diarrhea

Dizziness or light-headedness

Itching

Nausea or Vomiting - may respond to cromolyn.

Passing out or fainting

Rash, especially a hard, round, very itchy spot

Shortness of Breath

Vomiting

The Diagnosis of Mastocytosis

Depending on the severity, here are some tests:

Skin biopsy

Blood work: Serum tryptase

Bone marrow biopsy: usually done to rule out mast cell cancer or mast cell sarcoma, which may have a poor prognosis. I had a bone marrow done about 10 years ago; it was negative

Genetic tests, if it runs in the family

Skin tests

Urine tests: frequently come back negative because the urine wasn’t treated properly

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)

With MCAS, there is no clonal proliferation and no organ infiltration. It is associated with a lower threshold for mast cells to degranulate.

If I stepped out into the sun, my body would release a LOT of histamine as if I got a bee sting. I would get an anaphylactic reaction: my lips and tongue would swell, and my throat could shut off my breathing tube. If I didn’t get a shot of epinephrine, I would die. I had this syndrome as an over-reaction of histamine cells, a condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome or MCAS. There are a lot of people afflicted with this syndrome, and they don’t know what it’s called.

The Treatment of Mastocytosis and MCAS

Avoid foods containing histamine (there are entire books on an anti-histamine diet). A side note is that if you cook a dish an then let it sit out, it accumulates histamine. If you then eat it later, it can trigger MCAS.

This explains why some people cannot eat leftovers; it makes them sick.

Go on the Whole Foods diet for 30 days (see a huge library of books on the Whole Foods Diet , too);

Avoid the sun or other triggers like food;

Wear sun protection clothing , like those worn by people with skin cancer;

Antihistamines . When I had to go to the doctor’s office, I was on 3 or 4 at a time: 100 mg benadryl every 4 hours, plus allegra 24 hr, plus claritin 10 mg every 4 hours. You can walk down any aisle that carries antihistamines and see a wide variety, although the FDA wants to restrict their sale. Some include: Benadryl Cetirizine Fexofenadine

Cromolyn. This didn’t help me, and it is very expensive, so insurance doesn’t like to approve it. Here’s a young lady receiving a nebulized cromolyn treatment:

Nebulized Cromolyn for MCAS. | Source: https://themighty.com/topic/mast-cell-activation-disorder/mast-cell-activation-disorder-rash-hives-photos/

Bone scan. Watch for osteopenia and osteoporosis. Please take your vitamin D3 + K2 (don’t tell me you still aren’t taking vitamin D;)!

Epi Pens. Keep one with you, wherever you go!

After your sun sensitivity isn’t anaphylactic, slowly expose yourself to more and more indirect sunlight.

The Newest Drug. Just after posting this article, I literally received this in my email. Ketotofen. Not available in California, but some might find it helpful. See below:

Here’s to getting BETTER and BETTER!!! Mine is completely gone!

