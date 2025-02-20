Addendum February 20, 2025 at 4:30 pm PST: I found a new drug for MCAS, listed in the Treatment section.
Many with post-vaccine injury have dysautonomia or POTS, which we covered yesterday.
Those with POTS may be susceptible to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome or Mastocytosis, and both may run in patients with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) or fibromyalgia. They may not know they have it, and their doctor may be completely unaware of how to diagnose it - i.e., they don’t know it when they see it. Usually, patients research and self-diagnose, then find an allergist who can help.
What’s a Mast Cell?
An immune cell that is involved in the immune response. It can have very abnormal responses that lead to conditions like mastocytosis and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). Produced in the bone marrow, they reside in all connective tissue, and in areas exposed to the outside: respiratory tract, skin, and gut. They are just under the skin in mucosal tissue and connective tissue around hair follicles, mucous membranes, small intestine, lung cavities and lining, smooth muscle, and tissue surrounding blood cells (hence they can help repair tissue).
Cutaneous Mastocytosis (Mastocytoma)
Urticaria Pigmentosa
You don’t hear about them much, but mast cells cause hives and allergic reactions. They can be your friend … or not.
They store a library of “mediators” they make or store. that can be released upon certain conditions, like when an allergy occurs and the IgE antibody is released. This antibody is on the surface of mast cells, and that’s what binds to the protein allergens that trigger an allergy.
Once a mast cell is triggered by IgE, it undergoes “activation” and when the mediators are released, this is called, “degranulation”.
Mast Cell Regulation of Other Cells
Mast cells regulate the function of these cells:
B cells - form antibodies
Dendritic cells - surround nerve cells
Endothelial cells - form blood vessels
Eosinophils - involved in allergic reactions
Epithelial cells - skin cells
Fibroblasts - respond to cuts, an immune cell
Macrophages - clean up tissue
T cells - fight infection; Natural Killer Cells fight cancer
The Process of Mast Cell Activation
Mast cells can be triggered by internal and external forces.
Normal Mast Cell Functions
Adaptive immune responses that occur upon an outside force
Angiogenesis or the production of new blood vessels, as occurs around tumors or rashes
Bacterial elimination
Innate immune responses as a normal part of life
Parasite elimination
Vasodilation or opening of blood vessels that causes pinkness
Vascular homeostasis or balance of the vessels
Venom detoxification, or fighting a snake bite
Abnormal Mast Cell Functions
Think of the external things that cause allergies or anaphylactic reactions; they can occur from inside or outside the body. The goal is to help the body get rid of toxins like venom, by causing gut or airway swelling or edema, smooth muscle contraction, vomiting, and diarrhea. In the airways, toxin exposure causes airway constriction characteristic of asthma, increased mucous, and cough, in an effort to rid the body of toxin:
Allergies and exposure to allergen proteins
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema - abnormal swelling of the whole head
Asthma and bronchoconstriction
Atopic dermatitis
Eczema
Gastrointestinal disorders
Heart disease: atherosclerosis, unstable angina, systemic hypoxia or condition of low oxygen, ischemia/reperfusion injury after decreased blood flow to an organ, blood clot formation in the heart (not well understood),
Tumors
Urticaria - hives
Outside forces that trigger mast cells:
Medications
Infections
Insect venom
Reptile venom
Mast Cell Mediators
Inside the mast cells are 50 to 200 large granules that can be released, containing many compounds, the most common of which is histamine. As they migrate to a snake bite, for example, they use a host of migratory compounds that regulate organs and tissues, including bone growth and remodeling.
Mast cells help remove parasites from the gut. Due to the increased blood vessel permeability, an increase in tissue fluid can helps to eliminate parasites. IgE-mediated mast cell activation physically removes parasites by expulsion.
Adhesion molecules - help them stay in target tissue
CCL3 - used by macrophages and neutriphils
Chemokines
COX1 and COX2 - converts arachidonic acid into prostaglandins and thromboxanes
Cytokines - inflammatory markers IL-6, IL-8, PGI2 and PGE2
Chondroitin sulfate
Eicosanoids - such as prostaglandins, leukotrienes, and thromboxanes
Growth factor
Heparin - a natural blood thinner
Histamine - causes allergic reactions like rashes and a swollen tongue
Integrins: - help migration
Interleukins: IL-3, IL-5, GM-CSF that produce eosinophils
Leukotrienes - smooth muscle contraction, airway constriction, mucous secretion
Platelet-activating factor - activates platelets, neutrophils and eosinophils
Prostanoids - involved in prostaglandins
Proteases - help degrate proteins
Mastocytosis
Systemic mastocytosis is usually seen in adults, and is characterized by bone marrow lesions. It can involve the skin, liver, lymph nodes, spleen, and/or gut.
Abnormal cell signals can occur, especially when mast cells clone themselves into identical, abnormal populations of themselves that release even more mediators. The abnormal process is called, “primary activation”. They grow abnormally and in large numbers, leading to a condition called mastocytosis.
Mastocytosis Classifications:
Indolent mastocytosis. No organ dysfunction; carries a good prognosis.
Hematologis. Mastocytosis with other disorders like myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplasia, or lymphoma.
Aggressive mastocytosis. Involves impaired organ function.
Mast cell leukemia. Over 20% mast cells in bone marrow, no skin lesions, multiorgan failure, and a poor prognosis.
Symptoms of Mastocytosis and MCAS
See an allergist. Many symptoms share those with anaphylaxis. People with mastocytosis are more susceptible to anaphylaxis from medications, bee stings, or from a food; it can also happen spontaneously or ‘out of the blue’.
Abdominal cramps - these can be severe and may respond to cromolyn.
Brain fog
Diarrhea
Dizziness or light-headedness
Itching
Nausea or Vomiting - may respond to cromolyn.
Passing out or fainting
Rash, especially a hard, round, very itchy spot
Shortness of Breath
Vomiting
The Diagnosis of Mastocytosis
Depending on the severity, here are some tests:
Skin biopsy
Blood work: Serum tryptase
Bone marrow biopsy: usually done to rule out mast cell cancer or mast cell sarcoma, which may have a poor prognosis. I had a bone marrow done about 10 years ago; it was negative
Genetic tests, if it runs in the family
Skin tests
Urine tests: frequently come back negative because the urine wasn’t treated properly
Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)
With MCAS, there is no clonal proliferation and no organ infiltration. It is associated with a lower threshold for mast cells to degranulate.
Mast cell activation syndrome is associated with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. I go over this in my Guidebook to Low Back Pain: Diagnosis and Treatment.
If I stepped out into the sun, my body would release a LOT of histamine as if I got a bee sting. I would get an anaphylactic reaction: my lips and tongue would swell, and my throat could shut off my breathing tube. If I didn’t get a shot of epinephrine, I would die. I had this syndrome as an over-reaction of histamine cells, a condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome or MCAS. There are a lot of people afflicted with this syndrome, and they don’t know what it’s called.
The Treatment of Mastocytosis and MCAS
Avoid foods containing histamine (there are entire books on an anti-histamine diet). A side note is that if you cook a dish an then let it sit out, it accumulates histamine. If you then eat it later, it can trigger MCAS.
This explains why some people cannot eat leftovers; it makes them sick.
Go on the Whole Foods diet for 30 days (see a huge library of books on the Whole Foods Diet, too);
Avoid the sun or other triggers like food;
Wear sun protection clothing, like those worn by people with skin cancer;
Antihistamines. When I had to go to the doctor’s office, I was on 3 or 4 at a time: 100 mg benadryl every 4 hours, plus allegra 24 hr, plus claritin 10 mg every 4 hours. You can walk down any aisle that carries antihistamines and see a wide variety, although the FDA wants to restrict their sale. Some include:
Benadryl
Cetirizine
Fexofenadine
Cromolyn. This didn’t help me, and it is very expensive, so insurance doesn’t like to approve it. Here’s a young lady receiving a nebulized cromolyn treatment:
Bone scan. Watch for osteopenia and osteoporosis. Please take your vitamin D3 + K2 (don’t tell me you still aren’t taking vitamin D;)!
Epi Pens. Keep one with you, wherever you go!
After your sun sensitivity isn’t anaphylactic, slowly expose yourself to more and more indirect sunlight.
The Newest Drug. Just after posting this article, I literally received this in my email. Ketotofen. Not available in California, but some might find it helpful. See below:
Here’s to getting BETTER and BETTER!!! Mine is completely gone!
Thank you for supporting my work.
I love your posts. I have MCAS. Thankfully it’s not a severe case. I’ve been taking 2 Loratadine and a Cetirizine morning and night for the past 7 years. I haven’t had the hives once since I started taking them. The allergist at the Salt Lake City VA did the doctor that diagnosed me. I had been having lots of trouble and he knew by looking at me what the blood test confirmed. Soap and laundry detergent had always affected me, so I had to be very careful what we used.
The allergist recommended we use Basis Sensitive Skin bar soap. It works great. I’ve never had a reaction to it. Amazon is the only place where we can reliably find it.
I forgot to mention that it’s remarkable how many conditions are related to connective cell disorders.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000HGIQRG?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
Any vaccine injection can cause a mast cell activation syndrome in people or pets. Every time one gets a shot, this is a risk. Say No to vaccines so you don't have to worry that the vaccine will trigger a mast cell activation syndrome. This is so miserable, so don't take the risk.