I give you an article on this, interjecting a Rumble video and its screenshots to help provide visuals that show the U.S. is a significantly more disabled population.

Last Updated on May 27, 2025 Edward Dowd, a former BlackRock fund manager, exposed alarming COVID vaccine statistics regarding excess deaths and disabilities, igniting a fierce debate on April 19, 2025. Specifically, Dowd revealed that excess deaths, particularly among the working-age population, surged after the vaccine rollout in 2021, not during the pandemic in 2020. Consequently, his findings, supported by insurance industry data, challenge government calculations and raise questions about data manipulation. Explore excess death statistics. Dowd’s Methodology and Insurance Industry Insights Dowd detailed his methodology, stating, “Excess deaths, we wrote methodology papers on how we calculate them. We, three different methods, we prefer the second method. These can be compared to the actuarial tables from the insurance industry which saw similar excess death in their group life policy. So these excess deaths are undeniable.” Moreover, he highlighted government changes, noting, “What is going on currently is certain governments are now changing how they calculate these numbers. The ONS just announced a change to the calculation methodology for their excess death number which reduces obviously the excess deaths because they like that result better. We suspected that might happen so that’s why we wrote our methodology papers and published them in September of 2022.” Consequently, the COVID vaccine statistics debate questions the integrity of official data. Read Dowd’s methodology papers.

Here is a Rumble Video Explaining the Disability Data in Detail

The pertinent slides are shown for you.

Chart 1, Explaining the Disability Data

Raw Data, Real-Time Disability Data not tied to Self-Reported Disability Claims, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Previously, it was 29-30 million; now it is up to 33 million (right side of the graph), a 10% Absolute increase. It started in 2021.

From there, Edward’s PhD’s at his hedge fund in Portugal derived this graph:

A Year-to-Year Rate of Change Graph. This is the civilian labor force, people who are either working or are available to work = 161 million people. In May of 2021, it suddenly changed. This is Wall Street talk, but it represents a signal. It represents an occurrence that only happens about 0.03% of the time.

If this was a stock, it would represent a “trend change” of significance. In the next chart, we see the total U.S. population, broken down by men and women.

The Rise of Disability in 2021, of Both Men and Women. A rise from 7.5% to 8.5% represents an increased disability rate of 6.6%.

The next graph represents the employed, and those with a disability.

Employed = 161 million. BLACK LINE ON THE BOTTOM: Working people, Ages 16-64; it rose from 3.1% to 3.8% or a 22.6% rate of increase VS. the 6.6% rate of change in the U.S. population.

CURIOUSLY, employed people are becoming disabled at a rate faster than the rest of the population, translating to 100 million people.

This chart is men and women:

The Rapid Change in Disability with Men and Women. Women increased from 3.1% to 4.1 % a 30% increase in the rate of disability. In men, disability increased from 3.1% to 3.7%, a change of 19%.

While there is a 6.6% increase in U.S. the employed population’s disability, it was off the charts! Why would employable people not be working?

Why is Edward Dowd researching and telling us about this, and why isn’t it on the cover of the New York Times? Edward says it’s cognitive dissonance, and they don‘t care because they don’t see it on CNN. They just don’t believe it is really happening. Those in the insurance industry are scared to talk about it. Some are linking it to the vaccine, but no one is really questioning it. They think, and project, that it’s going to trend toward normal, and Edward says they are wrong.

Insurance Companies and the Working-Age Population Dowd pointed to insurance companies’ data, stating, “And the actuarial tables that the insurance companies use haven’t changed. So excess deaths are continuing. The insurance companies are seeing the same excess mortality especially in the working age population. So these deaths are undeniable. This is, you can’t hide the dead bodies unfortunately.” Furthermore, he mentioned a significant revelation, “Was it One America? Is that the insurance company that’s kind of the first revelation to this? Was it an insurance company out of Indiana? Well, One America, CEO Scott Davidson in a Chamber of Commerce meeting revealed that he had seen 40% excess mortality in the millennial age group 25 through 44 and even as high actually for 25 through 64. And he said that’s 10% increase be once in a 200 year flood or three standard deviation event. 40% was off the charts, just off the charts.” Therefore, the COVID vaccine statistics debate intensifies with insurance data. [Insert Image 3 Here: Logo of One America, caption: “One America reveals 40% excess mortality.” Source: One America] Government and Industry Resistance Dowd discussed the resistance from both government and industry, stating, “And we haven’t really heard anything since that point in time other than from people like you. What, because we tried helping you get insurance data and we were just pretty well blocked. The insurance companies, they did not want to cooperate with us and provide us their information. Can you talk a little bit about that? Yeah, so what they’re doing is unfortunately there’s still a lot of controversy in the insurance industry where a lot of people don’t even want to look at the vaccine issue. A lot of these CEOs mandated, got the jab themselves, who are in a state of denial.” Additionally, he noted financial implications, “They have raised prices in group life policy, so the losses are less now. Losses will be coming in whole life policies due to a Byzantine accounting dynamic. So we expect to see reserves taken once they lower their long term mortality assumptions and or raise their long term mortality assumptions I should say. And we’ll see losses start running through their P&Ls this year and next. With it, I have whistleblowers and there’s been discussions at board level meetings about the continued excess mortality and they dance around every issue except the vaccine. Not mentioned.” Indeed, the COVID vaccine statistics debate reveals industry and government resistance. [Insert Image 4 Here: Image of a government building, caption: “Government and industry resistance to COVID vaccine data.” Source: Pixabay] Disabilities and the Working-Age Population Senator Ron Johnson questioned Dowd, asking, “So again, you talked about an awful lot of numbers, but my big takeaway is that what you found out is in working age population there was just an extraordinary increase in excess deaths and disabilities starting in 2021. Not 2020 during the pandemic before we had a vaccine, but after the vaccine rollout.” Dowd responded, “That’s correct. And that’s my thesis as to why the vaccine caused this. There was a huge makeshift from old to young starting in 21. Disabilities weren’t apparent in 2020. And if you look at the disability numbers and you can drill down into them, the rate of change for the employed in our country in disabilities between 2021 and 2023 was 38%. So that was a rate of change increase of 38% versus the general US population, which has been nine and not in labor force only 4%.” Therefore, the vaccine statistics debate underscores the impact on the working-age population, as highlighted by Senator Johnson and Dowd.

Dowd Believes that the Increase Morbidity and Mortality will Continue

And the more shots you get, the more chance of death you will have, with at least an increase of 20%. Dowd is still hopeful that there is a chance of reversal to eliminate the spike protein. He mentioned fasting as a “big one” people are talking about, as well as “supplements”. Then the video cuts off.

God is Bigger Than Anything

He can stop the production, He can help you find an answer that others have found, He can lead and guide you through His Holy Spirit!

A Possible Answer

Sure, there are a lot of protocols and perhaps going on an anti-cancer protocol will help keep turbo cancer from occurring. On reducing spike protein symptoms, I previously mentioned Augmented NAC HERE, and it can be purchased on my website with code HAHV8G4P. It is the most popular supplement I have ever sold, and many people who buy it will stay on it for life, as the spike protein keeps being produced.

Here is almost a 1-hour video with Dr. John Campbell and Dr. Tina Peers discussing how it was manufactured, as she had taken the jab and helped formulate a most effective formulation of N-Acetyl Cysteine, the precursor to glutathione, the most potent anti-inflammatory:

A SPECIAL NOTE

Listen with me on Tuesday, to Children’s Health Defense’s LIVE STREAM of Scott Schara’s lawsuit against Ascension Health St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, for the medical murder of Grace Schara.

LINK TO VIEW LIVESTREAM:

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

I ask You for forgiveness of my sins. Cover my soul and mind with Your goodness. Cover my body with Your incredible and miraculous healing of all my infirmities.

Help me in all my times of need. Lead me to Your fruition, Your purposes, and help me to be generous in my helping others.

I seek You, The HEALER, and not the healing. I seek You, The COMFORTER, and not the COMFORT. I THROW MYSELF AT YOUR FEET and GIVE YOU ALL OF MY LIFE, MY BEING, MY FUTURE, MY PLANS, AND MY DREAMS.

Thank You for saving me through Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ!

Jesus, You are MY SAVIOR! YOU ARE MY JESUS, MY SAVIOR! Only YOU are My Glorious, Mighty Savior. You give me comfort. You provide my shelter. You are my tower of strength, my all.

I seek You when I am ill, I will seek You FOREVER! You are my EVERYTHING! You are my ALL!

Thank You for accepting my love. Thank You for accepting me as I am, despite my defects, errors, and sins. YOU ALLOW ME IN YOUR PRESENCE! THANK YOU!

MOUNTAINS BOW DOWN TO YOU! THE ROCKS CRY OUT YOUR HOLY NAME! NOTHING AND NO ONE SHALL EVER COMPARE TO ALL I HAVE IN YOU!

I GIVE YOU MY ALL, IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS.

AMEN.

