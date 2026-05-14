Today at 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST, The Dr. Margaret Show on X welcomes a truly extraordinary guest: Matthew “Whiz” Buckley, former Navy TOPGUN fighter pilot and founder of the No Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Whiz will share his raw, firsthand story of trauma, breakthrough healing with ibogaine, and his mission to end veteran suicide through entheogenic medicine. Co-hosted with Laura Bartlett of The I Do Not Consent Form™ and Denver Haslam, whose Uncle wrote Dr. Mary’s Monkey.

This X Space promises unfiltered truth about plant medicines, veteran mental health, and why conventional systems are failing our heroes.

Join us live HERE :

(If the link glitches due to platform censorship, head to my profile DrMargaretShow and click the purple LIVE halo.)

This isn’t just another interview.

It’s a Rebel Patient moment—pushing back against a broken medical system that hands out pills and therapy sessions while veterans die by suicide at staggering rates.

Whiz’s journey embodies everything The Rebel Patient stands for: patient autonomy, evidence from lived experience, and treatments that actually work.

Who Is Matt “Whiz” Buckley?

Matthew “Whiz” Buckley is a decorated U.S. Navy fighter pilot who earned his TOPGUN wings flying F/A-18 Hornets. For 15 years he served with distinction, including combat sorties over Iraq. He lost 16 brothers in the skies—friends and fellow aviators whose deaths left scars that no uniform could hide.After leaving active duty, Whiz transitioned to Wall Street, chasing financial success in the high-stakes world of finance. On paper, it looked like the American Dream.

In reality, it became a slow unraveling.

The adrenaline-fueled life of a fighter pilot gave way to the quiet erosion of purpose, faith, and family. Childhood trauma, accumulated grief from combat losses, and the invisible wounds of service compounded into something darker: alcohol dependence, depression, and nights when survival felt uncertain.

Conventional treatments—talk therapy, antidepressants, VA protocols—failed him.

They managed symptoms but never touched the root. Whiz was left carrying decades of unprocessed pain while trying to hold together a life that was quietly falling apart.

The Turning Point: Ibogaine in Mexico

In 2021, Whiz took a leap that changed everything. He traveled to Mexico for a medically guided ibogaine session—a powerful plant medicine derived from the iboga root, long used in traditional African ceremonies and now studied for its profound effects on addiction, PTSD, and trauma.

What happened next wasn’t subtle.

In one intense, medically supervised experience, Whiz confronted his trauma head-on.

He describes it as meeting God—an encounter that reset his nervous system, dissolved decades of emotional armor, and restored his sense of mission and spiritual connection. The alcohol cravings vanished. The suicidal darkness lifted. Decades of healing happened in hours.

Whiz is candid: ibogaine is not a party drug or quick fix.

It’s intense, physically demanding, and carries real cardiac risks that demand rigorous screening and professional oversight. But for those who qualify, it offers something mainstream medicine rarely delivers—root-level healing rather than lifelong symptom management.

His transformation wasn’t just personal. It became a calling.

Whiz realized that if this medicine could save him, it could save countless others who wear the same invisible wounds.

Founding No Fallen Heroes Foundation

Out of that healing experience, the No Fallen Heroes Foundation was born. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, its mission is simple yet urgent: No More Fallen Heroes.

The foundation operates on a three-pillar model:

Fully funded entheogenic healing retreats — Screening, matching, and sponsoring veterans, first responders, and their families for safe, clinically supported journeys with ibogaine, psilocybin, 5-MeO-DMT, and other plant medicines. Trauma-informed integration support — Post-retreat 1:1 coaching, peer community, and ongoing care to help participants rebuild their lives. Policy and access advocacy — Pushing lawmakers, the VA, and researchers to expand legal access and remove barriers so these therapies can reach those who need them most.

The numbers are sobering.

Between 22 and 44 veterans die by suicide every single day.

Since 2001, over 160,000 service members have died by suicide—more than 22 times the number killed in combat during the same period.

First responders face PTSD rates five times higher than the general population. More warriors are lost at home than on the battlefield.

Whiz and his team have already helped over 50 heroes find healing when they were told there was no hope. Every dollar donated goes directly to funding retreats.

Healed participants are invited to “pay it forward” when they’re able, creating a virtuous cycle of recovery and service.

The foundation’s leadership includes Whiz as Founder and President, his wife Suzi Buckley as Executive Director, and a dedicated team of facilitators, coaches, and board members including Linda Provan (Board Secretary & Grants Director) and Theresa Noach (Ceremony Facilitator). Advisory board members bring expertise from neuroscience, veteran advocacy, and beyond.

Whiz has also founded Sacred Warrior Fellowship, a Florida-based religious organization that provides a legal and spiritual container for entheogenic healing grounded in faith and service.

Why Ibogaine and Plant Medicines Matter for Veterans

Ibogaine isn’t new to science.

Decades of research—much of it suppressed or underfunded—show its unique ability to interrupt addiction circuits, reduce PTSD symptoms, and facilitate deep psychological processing. Combined with proper medical screening and integration work, it offers hope where SSRIs, benzodiazepines, and endless therapy have plateaued.

Whiz’s story aligns with growing momentum.

President Trump’s recent executive order accelerating review of psychedelic therapies for mental health has opened doors. Veterans are no longer waiting for permission to heal—they’re seeking treatments that work, even if it means traveling abroad.

At The Rebel Patient, we’ve long championed informed consent, bodily autonomy, and the right to choose treatments that match your lived reality. Whiz’s work is Rebel Patient in action: patients (and veterans) refusing to accept “this is as good as it gets” from a system that profits from chronic illness rather than cures.

Join Us Live Today – And Be Part of the Solution

Today’s X Space isn’t just a conversation. It’s a call to action. Whiz will share unvarnished details about his ibogaine journey, the realities of veteran suicide, and how No Fallen Heroes is changing lives right now.

We’ll discuss safety protocols, policy wins, and how everyday citizens can support this mission.

Tune in live: HERE . 10:30 AM Pacific | 1:30 PM Eastern

Whether you’re a veteran, a family member, a healthcare professional, or simply someone tired of watching heroes suffer in silence, this Space will move you.

Bring your questions. Bring your hope. No X Account Needed!

After the Space, visit nofallenheroesfoundation.org to learn more, apply for support, or donate. Every contribution funds a retreat that could save a life.

They served us. Now it’s our turn.

Whiz Buckley’s journey—from the cockpit of an F/A-18 to the front lines of psychedelic advocacy—proves that healing is possible, even after the system says it isn’t. At The Rebel Patient, we refuse to accept veteran suicide as inevitable. With leaders like Whiz showing the way, real change is not only possible—it’s already happening.

Fight’s on!

References

• No Fallen Heroes Foundation: nofallenheroesfoundation.org

• Apply for a healing retreat: nofallenheroesfoundation.org/grant-application

• Donate: go.nofallenheroes.com/donate Stay rebellious, stay informed, and above all—stay hopeful. See you in the Space.

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