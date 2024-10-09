WASHINGTON, DC - In another installment of “They Hate You,” we have feckless Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas shopping for luxury clothing as hundreds are dead, nearly a thousand are missing in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Suppose elections indeed are about “snapshots and sound bites,” as conservative Dan Bongino claims. In that case, the pictures of Mayorkas shopping at an upscale store called Sid Masburn will paint a photo that voters in the storm-ravaged areas of the southeastern United States will remember come November 5.

The photos of Mayorkas come as residents, primarily in North Carolina, are reeling, with homes destroyed, food and water hard to come by, and loved ones missing. The storm also slammed Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida's “Big Bend” area. As of Saturday morning, over 170,000 people were still without power in western North Carolina.

Mayorkas was captured by a reporter for the Washington Free Beacon as he strolled through the high-end menswear store accompanied by his significant security detail.

FEMA, under DHS control, is leading recovery efforts in the area. Earlier this summer, Mayorkas said FEMA was “prepared” for hurricane season, however, last week, he claimed that FEMA “does not have enough funds for the remainder of the hurricane season.”

Last week, victims were offered a paltry $750 in relief funds even while FEMA has been spending billions on illegal aliens, according to sources.

Last week, Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, slammed the Biden-Harris administration.

“The real story here is that the Biden-Harris administration has spurned the interests of the American people since day one, pushing for hundreds of millions of FEMA dollars every year, specifically for illegal immigrants,” Green said in a statement.

The photo of Mayorkas shopping at the tony men’s clothing outlet was initially posted to X and caught the attention of X owner Elon Musk.

“He’s shopping for fancy clothes while people are suffering from hurricane damage. This is some Hunger Games shit.”

Mayorkas, who was impeached in the House earlier this year only to see Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer violate precedent and likely the Constitution by refusing to hold a trial in the Senate. That impeachment was over his failure to secure the southern border by allowing an unprecedented invasion from Mexico.

Damage estimates from Helene may surpass $30 billion, and at least 227 people have died. Many more are still missing.

After seeing Mayorkas shopping for luxury clothing and for his inept handling of Hurricane Helene, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) suggested on X that he should be subject to a second impeachment.

“Already voted to impeach SecMayorkas once,” she wrote. “Who thinks we need to do it again?”

