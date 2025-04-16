We previously discussed measles , the first measles “death” which was medical malpractice, and the CDC website recommending vitamin A infusions as a treatment.

This review reiterates and provides more on the history of measles so you are equipped to argue with those who criticize parents for having an unvaccinated child. The arguments abound, and it is a worthwhile exercise.

The History of Measles: From 1900 to 1960

Before the measles shot, the Measles Death Rate was already on the decline.

From 1900 to 1932: "Death-registration States" were from 3-14 deaths per 100,000 people.

From 1930 to 1945: From 0-6 deaths per 100,000 people.

From 1950 to 1960: 0-1 death per 100,000 people. People call this “herd immunity”; everyone had it, so only the newest children get a mild case.

Of course, none of this accounts for unreported cases.

Then the Measles Vaccine was Introduced in 1963

After 1963, when the measles shot was introduced, the rate of measles went from around 470,000 to just being in the thousands from 1970's to 2014. That reportedly saved an estimated 35 million people from getting measles, although most epidemiologists will tell you that would have happened anyway, from herd immunity.

The 1963 measles shot decreased measles by over 97% within years, and that herd immunity kicked in later as 95% of the population was vaccinated. Some say,

"The shot triggered the drop; herd immunity reinforced it."

After The Measles Shot: Measles Deaths Plummeted

If you can, listen to this video; Del deserves an honorary MD;)

This is why some parents opt to NOT give their child the MMR shot:

The Death Rate from Measles vs. The Death Rate from the Measles Vaccine

You don't have to be a doctor to see that even though the measles vaccine decreased the number of measles cases, the death rate from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) reports of the measles shot (RED) is higher than the death rate from measles itself (BLUE) (See Table below).

CONCLUSION: If you choose not to have your child get the measles shot, one can say that's good, because he or she is much less likely to die of measles.

Measles cases have decreased over the years, but since 2000, it has been more common to die from the measles shot than from measles itself.

BACKLASH ABOUT VAERS CAPTURING ADVERSE EVENTS

WHAT CRITICS SAY: VAERS is not science, as we can’t believe ANY of the reports.

WHAT TO SAY:

VAERS only captures <1% of the Adverse Events. Some studies show less than 1% of all adverse events are reported to VAERS. A source showing significant VAERS underreporting is a 2010 report from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This study, titled "Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)," suggest that "fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported" to VAERS. I have included the 7-page Study below, for your reference. VAERS eliminated 150,000 Reports. Here’s RFK Jr saying that they eliminated up to 10 reports a day, for a total of 150,000 eliminated reports:

Background on the 2025 Texas Measles Outbreak

Outbreak Details: As of April 2025, Texas reported 541 confirmed measles cases, mostly in West Texas. There have been 56 reported hospitalizations and 2 deaths of school-aged children in Gaines County. Not that it matters to us, but both children were unvaccinated and had no known underlying health conditions — this is a big point that others use against the case of being unvaccinated.

Reference

Grant Final Report

Grant ID: R18 HS 017045

Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)

