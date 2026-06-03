The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Elusive1
5h

First and foremost, AVOID the medical industrial complex as much and as long as possible!!! 🚩🚩🚩

(Lost my high school sweetheart/husband to it (pre-covid)).

Thank you for your work!

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