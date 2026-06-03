Addendum June 3, 2026: I added 10 examples of common medical errors in each category.

In America’s hospitals and clinics, a hidden killer is at work.

It is not heart disease or cancer. It is medical error — mistakes made by doctors, nurses, and the healthcare system itself.

These mistakes kill more people than most realize. Studies show medical errors cause 250,000 to over 400,000 deaths every year in the U.S. Diagnostic mistakes alone are linked to about 371,000 deaths plus many more serious injuries each year. “Diagnostic mistakes” are also called “misdiagnosis”; these are the biggest single driver of serious harms — roughly 371,000 deaths and 424,000 permanent disabilities every year in the U.S. (totaling ~795,000 serious harms).



These deaths happen because of broken records, poor communication, wrong diagnoses, bad medicine doses, and other slip-ups. Death certificates almost never say “medical error,” so the true number stays hidden.

These statistics reinforce the value of good health and avoiding doctors and hospitals—but remember that you can protect yourself from hospitals, rehab facilities, nursing homes, and hospice by using the I Do Not Consent Form™.

In case you find yourself or a loved one in this situation, let’s review the breakdown on where the deaths occur.



Deaths in Clinics: Wrong Diagnosis Starts the Problem



Americans make over 1 billion visits to doctor’s offices and clinics each year.

Many people die after a visit to the doctor’s office or clinic. Doctors miss the real problem in millions of cases every year.

About 12 million Americans get a wrong or missed diagnosis in clinics each year.

Common mistakes include missing cancer, strokes, infections, or heart problems. These errors lead to around 795,000 serious harms (deaths and lifelong injuries) across all medical settings. Experts estimate that diagnostic errors in clinics and doctor’s offices contribute to tens of thousands of deaths each year in the United States.

A wrong diagnosis in the clinic means the person does not get the right treatment in time. Busy doctors, quick visits, and not listening carefully make these mistakes more common.

10 Common Medical Errors in Pre-Hospital and Ambulance Deaths

1. Missing heart attack symptoms and treating as indigestion.

2. Failing to recognize stroke and delaying transport.

3. Giving incorrect medication dosage in diabetic emergencies.

4. Misjudging severity of breathing problems.

5. Not properly securing airway in unconscious patients.

6. Administering wrong dose of pain medication or sedation.

7. Failing to treat severe bleeding at the scene.

8. Delaying CPR in cardiac arrest.

9. Incorrectly interpreting EKG readings.

10. Transporting to the wrong type of hospital (non-trauma or non-stroke center).

Possible Remedies: You can protect yourself by getting a second opinion, trusting your common sense and intuition, and asking plenty of questions before accepting any diagnosis.



Pre-Hospital and Ambulance Deaths: Mistakes Before Reaching the Hospital



Over 25 million people are transported by ambulance to emergency rooms each year in the United States.

Some people never even make it to the hospital alive. In the ambulance or at home, mistakes happen. Paramedics might miss a heart attack or stroke, give the wrong medicine, or take too long. Thousands likely die this way every year before they reach the emergency room. These deaths are part of the big medical error count. Experts estimate that errors in pre-hospital and ambulance care contribute to thousands of preventable deaths each year in the United States.



10 Common Medical Errors in Pre-Hospital and Ambulance Deaths

1. Missing heart attack symptoms and treating as indigestion.

2. Failing to recognize stroke and delaying transport.

3. Giving incorrect medication dosage in diabetic emergencies.

4. Misjudging severity of breathing problems.

5. Not properly securing airway in unconscious patients.

6. Administering wrong dose of pain medication or sedation.

7. Failing to treat severe bleeding at the scene.

8. Delaying CPR in cardiac arrest.

9. Incorrectly interpreting EKG readings.

10. Transporting to the wrong type of hospital (non-trauma or non-stroke center).

Potential Remedies: Call for an ambulance early if you feel seriously ill — don’t wait. Ask your primary care doctor (PCP) to call the ER ahead of time to give them a heads-up about your condition. This can speed up care once you arrive. Trust your instincts and err on the side of caution.

Emergency Room Deaths: Chaos in the ER



Emergency rooms see over 130 million visits a year. They are busy and stressful places where mistakes are easy to make. Doctors miss the right diagnosis in many cases. Common misses include strokes (especially weird symptoms), serious infections like sepsis, pneumonia, and heart attacks.

Crowded rooms, tired staff, and fast decisions make things worse. Many people who die in the ER might have been saved with a faster, correct diagnosis. Experts estimate that diagnostic errors and mistakes in emergency rooms contribute to hundreds of thousands of deaths each year in the United States.

10 Common Medical Errors in the ER

1. Sending stroke patients home with “vertigo.”

2. Missing sepsis and treating as flu.

3. Discharging heart attack patients as “anxiety.”

4. Failing to diagnose pulmonary embolism.

5. Missing appendicitis or abdominal emergencies.

6. Inadequate monitoring of head injury patients.

7. Wrong medication given in the ER.

8. Delaying critical imaging or lab tests.

9. Poor handoff communication between shifts.

10. Premature discharge of high-risk patients.

Potential Remedies: Be very clear and detailed when describing your symptoms. Bring a written list of your current medications, allergies, and medical history. Don’t be afraid to speak up and ask questions — say “I’m worried this might be a stroke” or “Can we double-check this?” If possible, bring a family member or friend to help advocate for you.

Operating Room (OR) Deaths: Dangerous Mistakes in Surgery



Doctors perform over 92 million surgical procedures each year in the United States.

Surgery can save lives, but it can also go wrong. Surgeons sometimes operate on the wrong body part, leave tools or sponges inside the patient, or cause serious bleeding or infection. Anesthesia mistakes and poor teamwork during surgery kill people too.

These surgical errors happen thousands of times a year and are one of the biggest reasons surgeons get sued.

Experts estimate that surgical errors and complications in the operating room contribute to thousands of deaths each year in the United States.

10 Common Medical Errors in the Operating Room

1. Operating on the wrong body part (wrong-site surgery).

2. Leaving surgical sponges or instruments inside the patient.

3. Anesthesia overdose or adverse reaction.

4. Major bleeding not controlled quickly.

5. Infection from non-sterile equipment.

6. Wrong patient identification.

7. Incorrect implant or device placement.

8. Damage to nearby organs during surgery.

9. Poor communication during handoffs.

10. Failure to prevent blood clots during long procedures.

Potential Remedies: Always get a second opinion before major surgery. Make sure the surgical team marks the correct site on your body before you go to sleep. Ask the surgeon to explain the risks and what could go wrong. Bring a family member or friend with you on the day of surgery to help speak up for you. Choose a hospital and surgeon with lots of experience doing your specific procedure.



PACU Deaths: Dangerous Mistakes in the Recovery Room



The PACU is the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit — the recovery room right after surgery. Patients are still waking up from anesthesia and are very weak.

Tens of millions of patients pass through the PACU each year in the United States after surgery.

Small mistakes here can quickly turn deadly. Common problems include breathing trouble, low oxygen, bleeding, heart issues, or too much sedation. Nurses and staff may miss warning signs, fail to watch vital signs closely, or delay help.

Experts estimate that errors and complications in the PACU contribute to hundreds to low thousands of deaths each year in the United States, as part of the larger number of postoperative deaths.

10 Common Medical Errors in the PACU

1. Unrecognized bleeding after surgery.

2. Respiratory depression from too much opioid pain medicine.

3. Airway obstruction while waking from anesthesia.

4. Low oxygen levels not corrected quickly.

5. Heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) missed.

6. Failure to monitor blood pressure drops.

7. Aspiration of vomit while sedated.

8. Allergic reaction to post-op medications.

9. Inadequate pain control leading to complications.

10. Premature transfer out of PACU before stable.

Potential Remedies: Ask the surgical team before your operation to ensure close monitoring in the PACU. Have a family member or friend stay with you in the recovery room if hospital policy allows. Immediately report any trouble breathing, dizziness, pain, or feeling “off.” Don’t assume everything is normal just because you’re in the hospital — speak up right away.

(Source: https://www.asahq.org/patient-resources/preparing-for-surgery/recovery)



ICU Deaths: Mistakes in the Intensive Care Unit



The ICU is where the sickest patients go.

More than 5 million Americans are admitted to ICUs each year.

Again, small mistakes here can be deadly.

Wrong medicine doses, problems with breathing machines, infections from tubes and lines, and missed diagnoses are common. Many ICU deaths happen partly because of these preventable errors. Experts estimate that medical errors and complications in ICUs contribute to tens of thousands of deaths each year in the United States.



10 Common Medical Errors in the ICU

1. Wrong intravenous medication dosage.

2. Ventilator-associated pneumonia from poor cleaning.

3. Central line infections.

4. Missed signs of worsening sepsis.

5. Medication interactions not caught.

6. Failure to prevent pressure ulcers (bedsores).

7. Incorrect blood transfusion.

8. Delayed response to alarms.

9. Poor communication during shift changes.

10. Over-sedation leading to prolonged coma.

Potential Remedies: Have a family member or trusted advocate with you as much as possible. Ask the ICU team every day: “What is the plan today?” and “What are the biggest risks right now?” Write down questions and updates. Speak up immediately if something seems wrong with medications, breathing, or the patient’s alertness. Request daily rounds with the full team if possible.



Rehab Facility Deaths: Mistakes in Recovery Centers



Many people end up in rehab facilities (also called inpatient rehabilitation facilities) after major surgery like a hip replacement, stroke, or serious injury. They go there to get stronger and learn to move again before going home.

About 400,000 patients are admitted to these rehab facilities each year in the United States.

Small mistakes here can also be very dangerous. Common errors include wrong medicine doses, falls, infections, and missed changes in a patient’s condition. Experts estimate that medical errors and complications in rehab facilities contribute to thousands of deaths each year in the United States.

10 Common Medical Errors in Rehab Facilities

1. Patient falls due to poor supervision.

2. Wrong medication administration.

3. Missed deep vein thrombosis (blood clots).

4. Failure to prevent pressure ulcers.

5. Inadequate monitoring after recent surgery.

6. Urinary tract infections turning into sepsis.

7. Malnutrition or dehydration.

8. Medication errors with blood thinners.

9. Aspiration pneumonia from swallowing problems.

10. Delayed transfer back to hospital when condition worsens.

Potential Remedies: Visit the rehab facility in person before choosing it if possible. Have a family member or friend check on you daily. Ask the staff every day: “What medications am I getting and why?” and “What is the plan to prevent falls and infections?” Immediately report any new pain, shortness of breath, confusion, or weakness. Don’t be afraid to ask for a doctor’s evaluation if something feels wrong.



Nursing Home Deaths: Forgotten Mistakes in Long-Term Care



Many people end up in nursing homes when they are elderly and can no longer live safely at home. They often move there after a hospital stay, a serious illness, dementia, or because they need help with daily tasks like eating, bathing, and walking.

More than 1.3 million people live in nursing homes on any given day in the United States.

While your Mom or Dad is in a nursing home recovering from a broken hip after surgery, they will also be “spending down” their personal assets to pay for anything that takes longer than the first 100 days. After that, the family has to pay the full bill — which can be $8,000 to $12,000 every single month.

Most families start by using their savings, retirement money, and other assets to pay these bills. Once their money runs out and they are down to almost nothing (usually just $2,000 in assets), then Medicaid steps in and starts paying. This process is called “spend-down.”



For many families, it means losing 70% to 100% of their life savings in the final months or year of life. This is one of the biggest reasons so many seniors and their adult children end up with little or nothing left after a long illness — even if they worked hard and saved money their whole lives. And then there’s the medical errors that can lead to an early death in a nursing home.

Medication errors are very common here — between 16% and 27% of residents are affected. They might get the wrong dose, miss a dose, or receive the wrong drug. This is especially dangerous with blood thinners or insulin.

Not enough staff and poor watching make the problem worse. Many elderly people die from these errors. Experts estimate that medical errors and complications in nursing homes contribute to thousands of deaths each year in the United States.



10 Common Medical Errors in Nursing Homes

1. Wrong insulin dose causing severe low blood sugar.

2. Bedsores developing into life-threatening infections.

3. Choking due to improper feeding assistance.

4. Medication mix-ups with blood thinners.

5. Untreated urinary tract infections.

6. Dehydration from poor fluid monitoring.

7. Falls resulting in broken bones.

8. Aspiration pneumonia from swallowing issues.

9. Failure to recognize heart attack or stroke symptoms.

10. Inadequate pain management.

Potential Remedies: Visit the nursing home often and at different times of day. Bring a written list of all medications and allergies. Ask the staff every visit: “What medications is my loved one getting today?” Have family members or a hired aide monitor care if possible. Report any sudden changes in alertness, eating, pain, or mobility immediately. Consider hiring a personal caregiver (CNA) or geriatric care manager for extra oversight.

Hospice Deaths: Mistakes in End-of-Life Care



Many people end up in hospice when doctors determine they have a life-limiting illness and are not expected to live more than six months. Hospice focuses on comfort and pain relief rather than curing the disease. Patients often come from hospitals after surgery or a stroke diagnosis, nursing homes, or their own homes.

About 1.8 million patients receive hospice care each year in the United States.

Small mistakes here can still cause unnecessary suffering or speed up death. Common errors include wrong medicine doses (especially strong painkillers like opioids), missed symptoms, poor communication between staff and family, or infections from care. Experts estimate that medical errors and complications in hospice care contribute to thousands of deaths each year in the United States.

10 Common Medical Errors in Hospice Care

1. Overdose of opioids causing respiratory failure.

2. Untreated severe pain or agitation.

3. Missed pneumonia or infections.

4. Wrong medication given by mistake.

5. Poor communication with family about care plan.

6. Failure to manage terminal secretions.

7. Inadequate hydration or mouth care.

8. Medication errors with sedatives.

9. Delayed response to sudden symptom changes.

10. Inappropriate continuation of aggressive treatments.

Potential Remedies: Choose a hospice agency with strong reviews and meet the team in advance. Keep a family member or trusted advocate involved as much as possible. Maintain a clear list of all medications and doses at the bedside. Speak up right away if pain, breathing, confusion, or comfort levels change suddenly. Ask the team every day: “Are we still on the best plan for comfort?” and request a doctor’s visit if something doesn’t feel right.



The Bigger Picture: Why This Keeps Happening



We have now separately looked at each stage of care — from clinics and ambulances to hospitals, rehab, nursing homes, and hospice.

Medical mistakes happen at every step because the whole system is broken.

Records don’t talk to each other, doctors are rushed, and there is not enough honesty about errors.



Some experts say the numbers are too high and many patients were already very sick. But even lower estimates show tens or hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths. We need better tools, clearer rules, better teamwork, and more honest reporting.

Potential Remedies

You can protect yourself: Stay healthy, make plans to grow old at home, and talk to your children or potential caregiver(s) about a live-in situation to enable your medical freedom.

The first and most important step toward real change is honest tracking. Right now, Death Certificates almost never list “medical error” as a cause of death, which hides the true scale of the problem and prevents meaningful reform. We must push for better national reporting so medical errors are officially tracked like heart disease and cancer.

(Source: https://www.bmj.com/content/353/bmj.i2139)

Until the system is fixed, you and your loved ones can take action. The remedies below offer practical ways to protect yourself and reduce risk at every stage of care — from the first clinic visit all the way through hospice.

Potential Remedies Across All Settings

The system must improve — but in the meantime, your voice and vigilance can save lives.

Always get a second opinion, especially for serious diagnoses or major procedures.

Take the I Do Not Consent Form™ with you to every ER, hospital, Surgi-Center, Rehab Facility, Nursing Home, or Hospice Care. This is a #1 protector, IMHO.

Trust your gut — if something feels wrong, speak up immediately.

Bring an advocate (family member or friend) with you whenever possible.

Ask questions and write everything down: medications, risks, and the care plan.

Choose experienced providers and facilities with good safety records.

By staying alert, asking questions, and demanding accountability, we can help prevent these silent tragedies.

If you find yourself in one of these situations, be sure to ask questions, get a second opinion, and make sure you understand your medicines. Have a bold but polite caregiver at your bedside.



Until big changes happen, the truth is clear: Going to get medical help in America can sometimes lead to harm or death. We must face this problem so fewer families lose loved ones to preventable mistakes.

In the meantime, get all your affairs in order! Your I Do Not Consent Form™, Advance Directives (direct who will make decisions for you), Medical Directives (state the level of care you want or do not want), Organ Donation Refusal, and burial instructions. And think about putting all your assets in a Family Trust— it protects them from getting spent down by Medicaid (to pay back all your medical bills).



WHAT I REALLY THINK

Not enough people plan to grow old and sick, much less protect their assets from Medicaid or arrange for a caregiver.

The only reason I know so much is because my Dad, a physicist/mathematician and aerospace expert, had Alzheimer’s disease and we had to live through all those terrible times with the care he deserved but did not receive.

I hope that if you are reading this, you have already printed out your I Do Not Consent Form™ and are being wise about your future. Because I can tell you that even if you just printed out the General Instructions and the Form, you are ahead of 99.999% of the U.S. population. Do it for yourself!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

I thank You for all the blessings that surround my daily life. I remember when times were much tougher than they are now, and I am so grateful that those times are over.

I ask You to bless all those in hospitals, nursing homes, and those getting surgery. Let them get through these times and get out of the facility as soon as possible!

Father, I don’t know why things are so bad in hospitals these days, but I thank You for letting me be one of the few that know!

Bless my health! Bless those around me! Help us live free of using the medical system, but if we need it, protect us, Holy God of All the Ages!!

In Jesus’ Name,

Amen.

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