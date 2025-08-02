The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SpringTimeFun8's avatar
SpringTimeFun8
5h

Praying for Dr. Speicher.

Thank you for sharing it.

God Bless & Protect You Both

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
doug's avatar
doug
5h

Cant read or review until later. But thanks very much for this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture