You will love the story of Dr. David Speicher.

Before joining us in the ‘medical freedom’ movement, Dr. David Speicher was a virologist and molecular epidemiologist with over twenty years of experience in infectious disease diagnostics and molecular epidemiology. He first tackled infectious diseases in multiple countries:

Australia

Kenya

India

Papua New Guinea

Cambodia

Canada

Just Hours Ago, Was In the Hospital for Stress, Checking His Heart

Here is a recent video of Dr. David Speicher, speaking of his challenges — and his faith in Jesus Christ.

Please do give this a listen, and you will know why I am writing this to you today.

Placed Under Investigation

“… because I couldn’t be bribed and conform to the prevailing narrative.”

On March 17, 2020, Dr. Speicher was sidelined and placed under investigation at McMaster University. He taught at Redeemer University and has published over 30 peer-reviewed papers.

After Covid, here is what Dr. David was told:

I was told to stay silent and avoid COVID-related work. Yet, I pressed on, publishing a bait capture sequencing method for SARS-CoV-2 and reviewing Ontario and Canada’s early pandemic response, even collaborating with a Wuhan Institute scientist before the lab leak truth surfaced.

Now he has broken his silence and explains the corruption he has experienced.

Dr. Speicher’s controversial findings helped Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s call for halting mRNA vaccines, but were criticized by health authorities like the TGA, Health Canada, and the FDA for lacking peer review and reliability.

Left Unable to Pay His Rent

THIS is what they do.

The Rumble Interview is HERE .

Interview Transcript

Dr. Margaret: Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda here with Dr. David Speaker. He is joining us from Canada. He's had a winding road of a path to get to where he is today, on the same page with the medical freedom fighters through no plan of his own and from God's plan. Right, David?

David Speicher, PhD: Oh, yeah. If His hand was not in this, I'd have been gone a long- time ago!

Dr Margaret: There you go. Well, without further ado, I'm going to share my screen actually here.

Here we go. I'm going to share.

David was so kind to go ahead and give us his latest Substack link that goes through a timeline, “Courageous Truth” on Substack, The Untold Story of Dr. David Speaker, a tell-all interview of integrity, sacrifice, and the high cost of speaking the truth — which is a road that we have gone on, many of us here, with ‘yes’ or ‘no’ decisions.

Should I do this? Should I do that? And always picking the side of God and the truth.

David talks about these other doctors here that have done various kinds of work. But what I want to get to here is a lot of us herein America know Dr. David McKernan, who is the one who found plasmid DNA in the COVID mRNA vaccines and the SV440 promoter enhancer sequences and Pfizer's COVID vaccines.

You spotlighted his work after confirming it.

Dr. David was a researcher at McMaster University, and is now a whistleblower, which began much earlier.

How did it feel to get accepted to a teaching position over there at Macalester University?

David Speicher,PhD: I was a post-doc at a time. We research folks… I was cast because of how I talk (My Note: Dr. David has spoken with a stutter from birth). I've been told I can't teach, I shouldn't (teach), and that's not fair.

There's so many active learning methods to teach things apart from just lecturing. So as long as you're evidence-based and factual, yeah, I think that's important

Dr Margaret: I mean, education is education. Certainly, I can see that you've been a prolific writer of research. But let's continue here with your story, March 17th of 2020.

David Speicher,PhD: I was first sidelined March 17th, 2020.

Dr Margaret: And actually you were placed under investigation not for doing anything wrong or speaking out against vaccines, but because you couldn't be bribed or conformed to the existing narrative that prevailed at the time.

All you did was do your job, make good observations, ask difficult questions, which is what a lot of us were doing while relying on God for everything and keeping up with your Christian values.

You are a virologist. You've been all over the world. You've tackled infectious diseases in Australia, Kenya, India,Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, and Canada.

You were instructed to stay silent, which is pretty incredible if you ask me, and to avoid COVID-related work.

But you kept on going and published this bait capture sequencing method for SARS-CoV-2, and you reviewed Ontario and Canada's early pandemic response. And I'll highlight here from this underline that you had a tweet that went out there. Oh, it wants me to log in, so I'll skip the tweet. But you are big on Twitter, andI follow you on Twitter.

David Speicher,PhD: I’m DJSpeicher… DJ and then S-P-E-I-C-H-E-R.

David Speicher,PhD: Yeah, and that “J” is for Jeremiah.

Dr Margaret:There you go. So you've got a double whammy, strong Christian name there that totally reinforces the Christian strength that you've had to show and that you continue to show. I love that. And here you go.

You even collaborated with a Wuhan Institute scientist before the lab leaked to the surface.

David Speicher,PhD: Since January of 2020.

Dr Margaret: Wow, that's amazing. Even over the last five years, you went from a postdoctoral fellow, which is what you were doing before the university, to a lab director of two PCR testing labs. Well, and I'll mention really quickly here, we know that Kary Mullis was the inventor of the PCR test. A lot of us have complained it is not a test for a diagnosis. You shouldn't use it to diagnose COVID. Do you agree with that?

David Speicher, PhD: Well, let's see. It's a very good sensitive and specific tool. It should have been used only on people with symptoms.

Dr Margaret: Right. That's it. Everybody. Because in medicine, we've always been told: “What are you going to do? Why are you testing somebody who's negative for symptoms?”.

David Speicher, PhD: And I did tell a lot of people. It's like HPV, okay? We all know HPV can cause cervical cancer. It's. It's. It's found allover. Our four heads are. Hands and stuff if If I swab my forehead and test, I could find each. PV, except the mere presence is not causing you to develop cervical cancer and; so you must match up clinical symptoms with a test that'll say, 'Is this SARS-CoV-2 influenza?' There you go! And the very fact that the FDA, and in March, early on, we would only approve the CDC assay. Had several things wrong. So it must be the right test used on the right purposes.

Dr Margaret: Right, exactly. Otherwise, you can make anybody have anything. That's another thing that Dr. Kary Mullis said as well, which is, you know, kind of frustrating.

Also, I'll just throw in there, I saw a tweet this morning, I'm not sure if you saw it, there was somebody who got busted for, I don't know, $315 million false PCR testing, like they were reporting results that probably they just flipped a coin.

Me: So a lot of people don't even know the labs that the testing came from. Then there was that Chinese lab that got busted.

Me: Who knows what went where and who said what. It's been a little bit of a mess.

You've done some mainstream research companies and were an Assistant Professor at Redeemer University.

And now you're left unemployed since May of 2023. That's more than two years.

And you were told to give up your career? Who does that, who even says that to anybody? That's a lot of audacity, what, who has a right to say that, you, your entire life of education, trading experience, and then encourage you to abandon your scientific career? That's just unheard of! Just absolutely unheard of.

I'm sorry that that happened to you.

I'm happy to see that you're writing on Substack.

It's wonderful to see this story. You've broken your silence. You had this interview I saw live when it was viewed on Twitter last week with Del Snyder, who helps you explain the story, and there's Jason Lavigne. I've never heard of him; is he in Canada?

NOTE: The full video is in the tweet below; the short is below.

Full Video on Rumble:

Short Video:

David Speicher, PhD: Yes (he’s in Canada).

Dr Margaret: I thought so; he's very compassionate man, very wonderful interview. I encourage people to see that.

And here you area molecular virologist with over 20 years of experience in both infectious disease diagnostics and molecular epidemiology. Your PhD is from Griffith University in Australia. Then you stayed and did research there with all these other countries doing like markers, oral cancers, STDs.

And then you, you developed their first PCR assay and actually pioneered more diagnostic measures like this bait capture sequencing for SARS-CoV-2. And that walks right into Dr. Kevin McKernan. How did you run across him? Because everybody out here in America knows him!

David Speicher, PhD: I got a phone call to test the vaccine vials for the plasmid DNA.

Me: So he called you.

David Speicher, PhD: My colleague who was in touch with him, and she called me.

Dr Margaret: Very good. Wow! So it was through a colleague that had good eyes there.

David Speicher ,PhD: And she obtained the vaccine. We met, and then they went to Tim Hortons' parking lot, and she gave me the box. And I went, and tested them, and the rest is history.

And it's so cool because this this work is the tip of the iceberg. We all know of a vaccine injured person. Really,it's very difficult to prove for sure this vaccine caused harm. We know for absolute sure if I take a vaccine vial and I test it, this is what's in it.

Dr Margaret: Were those the exact same vials that Kevin McKernan had?

David Speicher, PhD: No, it was independent. I've looked at so far, at 32 vials in Canada, 3 in Australia and 6 from Ireland.

Dr Margaret: Very nice. And were you able to keep some of your equipment or purchase equipment order to run studies and have testing?

David Speicher, PhD: Well, the cool, ironic thing is that early in the pandemic, Dr. Byron was sidelined. He was locked out of his lab and his office and was harassed, big time. By his colleagues.

Well, I had lab access in his lab. And I did it under their noses in his lab. And as it's just vaccine vials. And it's self-funded work. It doesn't require the ethics committee.

Dr Margaret: Very good there you go, I am going to share the screen again, a different page here, I pulled up, you had written a substack that's on Dr. Byron Bridal who after three years of harassment finally went to his office. Man, did he ever go through a lot of stuff at the Department of Pathobiology at the University ofCuliff Wow. So his team had to keep the science moving.

David Speicher, PhD: Yeah

Dr Margaret: Wow. That's pretty amazing, you know, another courageous story. And I'm glad that you covered him as well.

Over the last 10 years, you were postdoctoral fellow in two different universities. You've received beautiful awards. I love this glass here over this building with your name on it.

Me: I was at the University of Pennsylvania. I was also at UCLA and I know what it feels like to have your own lab. The pages of your accomplishments just go on and on. You've had to embrace what you're doing now to do more critical research and keep analyzing these files for both plasma DNA and the SV440 promoter enhancer sequences that are tied to, and, of course, turbo cancer.

David Speicher, PhD: Yep.

Dr Margaret: We've had people come up because of your work. They want to ban the COVID vaccines. And we have The David Declaration also!

David Speicher, PhD: It's such an honor, because I did not write this at all. I had no idea it was going on. The Australians wrote it!

My Note: The David Declaration calls for an end to the Covid mRNA vaxxes.

The David Declaration is HERE .

The immediate cessation of further mRNA injections pending an urgent investigation.

Free and open scientific discourse into how these injections passed Australia’s regulatory requirements.

Visit the site HERE.

Dr Margaret: That is fantastic.

David Speicher, PhD: They named it. It's a David and Goliath fight! I'm also Dave. And so it's such a blessing to have these things named after your work. As I looked at their vials after 18 labs there told them no we're not doing this at all.

Dr Margaret: Wow. And I'm going to go ahead and share my screen over here too. Look how beautiful this David Declaration is with David and Goliath literally named there.

And this is for Australian contamination of the vials. And it goes to the Prime Minister of Australia.

So far, there's 5,300 signatures and more than 4,000 concerned citizens. The world can sign this!

David Speicher, PhD: Yes!

Dr Margaret: This is, look at this, all these health professionals, lawyers, parliamentarians, police, teachers, organizations from all over the world. So I'm thrilled that they did this for you, David, and I'm super happy to do that. I know we're running out of time just a little bit here.

I wanted to go over, since you haven't been working now for more than two years, you have a very beautiful Give, Send, Go .

People to watch, you've raised some money, but you're basically without a job, without an income, you have rent to pay.

I just want to read what it says here.

It has been a wild ride these past few years. I’ve lost multiple jobs for speaking the truth and have not held a full-time paid position since May 2023. While leaving Redeemer University was sad it opened up my calendar so that I could discover the truth of what is in the COVID-19 modRNA vaccine…that is levels of DNA exceeding the regulatory limit and an SV40 promoter-enhancer the promotes nuclear localization and host genomic integration. I have also served as an expert witness on several court cases. All this work has been pro bono and I am feeling the strain. I would rather be courageously helping people and sharing the scientific truth than asking for support. One of my goals is to establish a spike protein test to help those who have been vaccinated know the spike levels in their body and if the detoxing is working. This will also be a huge help to those who are vaccine injured. The truth is that the science cannot continue without your financial support, encouragement and prayer. There is very little funding available for this work and our own governmental healthcare system will not properly test and treat those who are vaccine injured. Our governments do not want the actual factual science to advance because it undermines the current narrative being pushed upon us. However, partnering with you we can keep the truth in medical science going forward. Since I started speaking the truth about our public health response to COVID-19 I have faced amazing pushback. However, it also meant that I have joined the ranks of some of the sharpest and most courageous scientists, medical professionals, activists and legislators. For that I am grateful. I will not stop speaking and digging into the truth to help those who have lost their jobs or have been vaccine injured. However, it is only with your help I will be able to keep going forward. I thank you so much for giving what you can. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath. Thank you and God bless

David Speicher, PhD: It's been. Tough. Rent is due. If you can afford it, sure if you can't… I value you, your and encouragement, your thoughts and stuff. Absolutely.

Dr Margaret: David, thank you so much. God bless you and keep you.

I want to say a prayer.

Let Us Pray

Dear God, Bless Dr. David and and his family. Shine Your light, Your love, Your word upon him. Bless the work of his hands and the steps of his feet, and I pray that You bless him financially so that his rent can be paid month to month, dear Lord. And that he can be rewarded in Your kingdom for telling the truth and for beating the Goliaths that are ahead of all of us, dear Lord. We need to protect these scientists and researchers. Bless them, Dear Lord, we say, in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

David Speicher, PhD: Amen.

Dr Margaret: Thank you and God bless You, David.

David Speicher, PhD: Thank you. You, you, Margaret

David Speicher’s Links



Give Send Go:

https://www.givesendgo.com/drdavidspeicher

Notable Publication:

https://osf.io/preprints/osf/mjc97

Substack:

https://substack.com/@drdavidspeicher

Buy me a coffee:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/djspeicher

