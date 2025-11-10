Meet Mark and Terri of "Let Our Children Go!"
All 7 of Their Children were Taken Away from them by CPS
Join me Tomorrow on a Twitter/Space for Mark and Terri of LetOurChildrenGo! All 7 of their home-schooled children were taken by CPS.
How would you respond if all your children were stripped from you? It’s been 10 years… the youngest was just 3 years old. Let’s talk about what happened and what Mark and Terri did, and are still doing.
Before I get to it, please know that God always has a plan! And it’s always much more than you think! Mark and Terri sent me this Scripture today:
He has an even greater purpose/plan;
Jeremiah 29:11-12
Fighting for the Future of Our Children
Mark and Terri have started an organization called Let Our Children Go (https://letourchildrengo.org) under the umbrella of The Heritage and Freedom Coalition (https://h3fc.com) for exposure and education of what is happening to so many families and for support to children and families being forced to endure the treacherous child “welfare” system.
The Heartbreaking Story
Mark and Terri Stemann are the parents of 7 beautiful children that were unlawfully separated from them by the State of Kentucky.
Mark is a retired 20 year United States Air Force veteran from Cincinnati, Ohio. Terri, from Louisville, Kentucky, was a stay at home mom of 17 years, homeschooling their children. Mark and Terri have been married for 28 years.
Through their pain, Mark and Terri have moved forward in faith toward the reclamation of their own family. In the midst of their own heartache they are fighting for exposure and the ending of a torturous system that harms families and children.
Lara Logan and General Flynn’s sister, Mary, are ambassadors for Let Our Children Go: https://letourchildrengo.org/let-our-children-go-ambassadors/
Join with us in “Fighting for the Future of Our Children
Link to Share: HERE.
Mark and Terri have started an organization called Let Our Children Go, found at letourchildrengo.org. It is a nonprofit under the umbrella of The Heritage and Freedom Coalition, found at h3fc.com. They expose and educate on what is happening to so many families and help provide support to children and families who are forced to endure the treacherous child “welfare” system.
Be assured that at Let Our Children Go, Mark and Terri are Fighting for the Future of Our Children!
Mark and Terri Stemann are the parents of 7 beautiful children that were unlawfully separated from them by the State of Kentucky. Mark is a retired 20-year United States Air Force veteran from Cincinnati, Ohio. Terri, from Louisville, Kentucky, was a stay-at-home mom of 17 years, homeschooling their children. Mark and Terri have been married for 28 years. Through their pain, Mark and Terri have moved forward in faith toward the reclamation of their own family. In the midst of their own heartache, they are fighting for exposure and the ending of a torturous system that harms families and children.
To give you an idea of how big this is, Lara Logan and General Flynn’s sister, Mary, are Ambassadors for Let Our Children Go: https://letourchildrengo.org/let-our-children-go-ambassadors/.
Join with us in “Fighting for the Future of Our Children” by welcoming Let Our Children Go’s Mark and Terri, whose websites and links will be posted in the thread below. You can also email Mark and Terri at letourchildrengo@protonmail.com.
Mark and Terri can be reached at:
letourchildrengo@protonmail.com
Website for Let Our Children Go: https://letourchildrengo.org/
Umbrella organization-Heritage and Freedom Coalition: https://h3fc.com
Look for them on socials under Let Our Children Go:
Linktree:
https://linktr.ee/LetOurChildrenGo
X (Twitter): @LetMyChildrenGo
https://x.com/LetMyChildrenGo
Telegram:
https://t.me/LetOurChildrenGo
Truth Social:
https://truthsocial.com/@LetOurChildrenGo
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/terri-%F0%9F%95%8A%EF%B8%8F-79a53326b
CloutHub:
https://clouthub.com/g/rZdRL2qG
You can join even if you are not on Twitter/X. Thank you for supporting my work! You help me by sharing, caring, and just being You!
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
You are the Only Creator, My Only Lord and God of All the Ages!
Bless my life, my hands, and my feet as I carry Your Word to all the ends of the earth!
Lead and guide Mark and Terri, as well as Jan Wade, Marlin, and Laura, in blessing the work that opposes evil. Grant them Your serenity and peace that surpasses all understanding.
We ask this also for all those parents who have lost children to CPS, and to the children, most especially, who have lost their parents for some time. Bless all children who have tragically suffered in this way, Lord, and I ask you to make them over comers who take what was given them and turn it into Your blessings to help others in similar situations!
Help Mark and Teri’s children know that they belong to You! You formed them! You are carrying them through each and every day!
Thank You for loving me! Thank you for giving me Your life and love through Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ!
Amen!
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry and a reader-supported publication that SHINES THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS that leads to salvation through the blood of Christ. To receive new posts and support my work, thank you for helping me by being a free or paid subscriber.
What happened to them? Why were they taken?
They must challenge this government's jurisdiction or authority over them and their children. By being in their Air Force, only makes this matter worse. There may be other issues of dependency construed as accepting privileges by deceptive contracts most of us become embroiled in without knowing.
It will be interesting to learn specifically why their children were taken, but, know, they need little reason to do so. They operate on the Roman doctrine of parens patriae, as in the STATE is the parent of the child and their Pope is their papa.
More than ten or fifteen years ago, a man named Karl Lentz overcame their system over a near ten-years of study and many trials to regain possession of his infant down syndrome son, who this US government stole from him and his wife. He finally won via his study and application of their English Common Law, a legal remedy.
Subsequently, he helped some others do the same in England, then Canada until these regimes shut this form of remedy down on others using templates, as they do with most any legal loophole uncovered, combined with the people's lack of understanding of what Karl knew.
Again, the overriding issue with this government is jurisdiction. With knowledge of how this government claims authority over people, then one can challenge it. In short, if a man claims this government's or society's "legal person" as their own, then this society claims them with force and effect.
Scripture addresses this also, but it may not be clear until one sees this within the legal system. Then verses, such as one in the Gospel of Thomas, where Jesus asks His disciples, "What will you do when you learn you are two?" may now, make sense, opposed to what others, such as New Agers, are teaching about the same.
Anyway, as with all these anomalies happening on several fronts across earth, these freak incidences are wake-up calls from God to learn of both Him and some details of the dark side we have fallen into in our ignorance of both.
My prayer is that all people accept these corrections from God with the desire to learn why they occur, and how to get out of this mess. Then repent their errors to God, and follow His instructions with understanding to return to Him and be restored.
The number one reaction we should all have, especially when these afflictions are foisted on us, is to look deep within ourselves and Scripture, instead of without, and ask, what did I do wrong against God to cause this affliction to occur. We all need to take full responsibility for our sins first, before we can point to another. I defer here to the story of Job, for one.
The next question, after accepting our faults, which can be a time of tribulation depending on how high our resistance is, is to learn what God instructs us to do to overcome these faults and return to His favor with hope for restoration by Him through remission of sins as promised.
I know these things are not easy to accept, especially when we believe we have been doing good things in this life, but, the reality is, we haven't. We were taught wrong measures for what God considers good.
The good news is, we can learn what the right way is. It's never too late. This information is given. Each of us individually are required to seek it out and edify each other. Is this not what Jesus meant when He told us to pick up and carry our own cross and follow Him? I believe so. Then our prayers should be heard, as it is written.
May God forgive us and bless us all.