Join me Tomorrow on a Twitter/Space for Mark and Terri of LetOurChildrenGo! All 7 of their home-schooled children were taken by CPS.

How would you respond if all your children were stripped from you? It’s been 10 years… the youngest was just 3 years old. Let’s talk about what happened and what Mark and Terri did, and are still doing.

Before I get to it, please know that God always has a plan! And it’s always much more than you think! Mark and Terri sent me this Scripture today:

He has an even greater purpose/plan; Jeremiah 29:11-12

Fighting for the Future of Our Children

Mark and Terri have started an organization called Let Our Children Go (https://letourchildrengo.org) under the umbrella of The Heritage and Freedom Coalition (https://h3fc.com) for exposure and education of what is happening to so many families and for support to children and families being forced to endure the treacherous child “welfare” system.

The Heartbreaking Story

Mark and Terri Stemann are the parents of 7 beautiful children that were unlawfully separated from them by the State of Kentucky.

Mark is a retired 20 year United States Air Force veteran from Cincinnati, Ohio. Terri, from Louisville, Kentucky, was a stay at home mom of 17 years, homeschooling their children. Mark and Terri have been married for 28 years.

Through their pain, Mark and Terri have moved forward in faith toward the reclamation of their own family. In the midst of their own heartache they are fighting for exposure and the ending of a torturous system that harms families and children.

Lara Logan and General Flynn’s sister, Mary, are ambassadors for Let Our Children Go: https://letourchildrengo.org/let-our-children-go-ambassadors/

Join with us in “Fighting for the Future of Our Children

Link to Share: HERE .

Mark and Terri have started an organization called Let Our Children Go, found at letourchildrengo.org. It is a nonprofit under the umbrella of The Heritage and Freedom Coalition, found at h3fc.com. They expose and educate on what is happening to so many families and help provide support to children and families who are forced to endure the treacherous child “welfare” system.

Be assured that at Let Our Children Go, Mark and Terri are Fighting for the Future of Our Children!

Mark and Terri Stemann are the parents of 7 beautiful children that were unlawfully separated from them by the State of Kentucky. Mark is a retired 20-year United States Air Force veteran from Cincinnati, Ohio. Terri, from Louisville, Kentucky, was a stay-at-home mom of 17 years, homeschooling their children. Mark and Terri have been married for 28 years. Through their pain, Mark and Terri have moved forward in faith toward the reclamation of their own family. In the midst of their own heartache, they are fighting for exposure and the ending of a torturous system that harms families and children.

To give you an idea of how big this is, Lara Logan and General Flynn’s sister, Mary, are Ambassadors for Let Our Children Go: https://letourchildrengo.org/let-our-children-go-ambassadors/.

Join with us in “Fighting for the Future of Our Children” by welcoming Let Our Children Go’s Mark and Terri, whose websites and links will be posted in the thread below. You can also email Mark and Terri at letourchildrengo@protonmail.com.

Mark and Terri can be reached at:

letourchildrengo@protonmail.com

Website for Let Our Children Go: https://letourchildrengo.org/

Umbrella organization-Heritage and Freedom Coalition: https://h3fc.com

Look for them on socials under Let Our Children Go:

You can join even if you are not on Twitter/X. Thank you for supporting my work! You help me by sharing, caring, and just being You!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

You are the Only Creator, My Only Lord and God of All the Ages!

Bless my life, my hands, and my feet as I carry Your Word to all the ends of the earth!

Lead and guide Mark and Terri, as well as Jan Wade, Marlin, and Laura, in blessing the work that opposes evil. Grant them Your serenity and peace that surpasses all understanding.

We ask this also for all those parents who have lost children to CPS, and to the children, most especially, who have lost their parents for some time. Bless all children who have tragically suffered in this way, Lord, and I ask you to make them over comers who take what was given them and turn it into Your blessings to help others in similar situations!

Help Mark and Teri’s children know that they belong to You! You formed them! You are carrying them through each and every day!

Thank You for loving me! Thank you for giving me Your life and love through Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ!

Amen!

Leave a comment