Abigail Starke
20h

What happened to them? Why were they taken?

jj
14h

They must challenge this government's jurisdiction or authority over them and their children. By being in their Air Force, only makes this matter worse. There may be other issues of dependency construed as accepting privileges by deceptive contracts most of us become embroiled in without knowing.

It will be interesting to learn specifically why their children were taken, but, know, they need little reason to do so. They operate on the Roman doctrine of parens patriae, as in the STATE is the parent of the child and their Pope is their papa.

More than ten or fifteen years ago, a man named Karl Lentz overcame their system over a near ten-years of study and many trials to regain possession of his infant down syndrome son, who this US government stole from him and his wife. He finally won via his study and application of their English Common Law, a legal remedy.

Subsequently, he helped some others do the same in England, then Canada until these regimes shut this form of remedy down on others using templates, as they do with most any legal loophole uncovered, combined with the people's lack of understanding of what Karl knew.

Again, the overriding issue with this government is jurisdiction. With knowledge of how this government claims authority over people, then one can challenge it. In short, if a man claims this government's or society's "legal person" as their own, then this society claims them with force and effect.

Scripture addresses this also, but it may not be clear until one sees this within the legal system. Then verses, such as one in the Gospel of Thomas, where Jesus asks His disciples, "What will you do when you learn you are two?" may now, make sense, opposed to what others, such as New Agers, are teaching about the same.

Anyway, as with all these anomalies happening on several fronts across earth, these freak incidences are wake-up calls from God to learn of both Him and some details of the dark side we have fallen into in our ignorance of both.

My prayer is that all people accept these corrections from God with the desire to learn why they occur, and how to get out of this mess. Then repent their errors to God, and follow His instructions with understanding to return to Him and be restored.

The number one reaction we should all have, especially when these afflictions are foisted on us, is to look deep within ourselves and Scripture, instead of without, and ask, what did I do wrong against God to cause this affliction to occur. We all need to take full responsibility for our sins first, before we can point to another. I defer here to the story of Job, for one.

The next question, after accepting our faults, which can be a time of tribulation depending on how high our resistance is, is to learn what God instructs us to do to overcome these faults and return to His favor with hope for restoration by Him through remission of sins as promised.

I know these things are not easy to accept, especially when we believe we have been doing good things in this life, but, the reality is, we haven't. We were taught wrong measures for what God considers good.

The good news is, we can learn what the right way is. It's never too late. This information is given. Each of us individually are required to seek it out and edify each other. Is this not what Jesus meant when He told us to pick up and carry our own cross and follow Him? I believe so. Then our prayers should be heard, as it is written.

May God forgive us and bless us all.

