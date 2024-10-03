⬆️ A baby's head can pass through a woman's pelvis.

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

⬆️ The baby’s head doesn't go through a man's pelvis.

But of course we already knew that!

The Video 👇

This part is for adults.

CAUTION: Disturbing content.

More Facts

A man doesn't have a uterus that would allow fertilization of an egg. Wait! A man doesn't have eggs!

🤮 But that didn't stop this person👇 from not only wanting to have a baby, but to be the first person to have a uterus transplantation- and then get pregnant - and then have the first abortion!

The Fight: When Evil is Good and Good is Evil

Our fight comes not from the world, but from the Word of God.

But we can't fight if we don't know who the enemy is, or what our weapons are.

First, keep your principles and beliefs and know that you have been chosen to be here now.

These are the times that were predicted. We are in them now, so stay strong and keep fighting the darkness by shining the light on it!

Use your gifts and talents to the best of your abilities.

Remember that the battle is not against flesh and blood. It is against principalities, spiritual powers coming from evil rulers of the darkness of the world, and against the spiritual wickedness in high places.

And God has given us the weapons of warfare.

Your only offensive weapon is the Sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God. So let's keep one another sharp!

