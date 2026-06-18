In a world where the mental health industry pushes pills, labels, and coercive “treatments” faster than you can say “chemical imbalance,” we need fierce advocates who refuse to stay silent.

How do they get away with it? They follow medical tyrannical loss of bodily autonomy as found in the Baker Act.

The Baker Act

The Baker Act is the common name for Florida’s Mental Health Act of 1971.

The Baker Act is a Florida state law that allows for the involuntary examination and temporary detention of a person for up to 72 hours if they meet specific criteria related to mental illness.

HERE is the official Florida Statute. This is the core section (394.463) that defines involuntary examination — the actual legal text of the Baker Act. In California, 2 doctors can sign to put the patient on a “5150”, essentially the same thing as the Baker Act. The complete Florida Chapter is HERE.

Key Criteria (when someone can be Baker Acted):

A person can be involuntarily taken into custody if there is reason to believe they have a mental illness and:

They have refused or are unable to determine that examination is necessary, and

Without treatment, they are likely to suffer from neglect or refuse to care for themselves (leading to substantial harm), or

There is a substantial likelihood they will cause serious bodily harm to themselves or others in the near future (based on recent behavior).

Who Can Initiate It?

Law enforcement officers

Physicians, psychiatrists, or certain mental health professionals

Judges (via court order)

What Happens During the 72 Hours?

The person is taken to a designated “receiving facility” (usually a psychiatric unit or hospital).

They must receive a psychiatric evaluation.

If they no longer meet the criteria, they are usually released.

If further treatment is needed and they refuse, the facility can petition the court for involuntary placement (which can last longer).

Why It’s Controversial

Many patient advocates and groups like CCHR criticize the Baker Act for enabling coercive psychiatry, potential abuse, overreach, family separations, and forced medication — especially when applied too loosely or without sufficient safeguards.

It’s frequently mentioned in discussions about involuntary holds, “72-hour psych holds,” and loss of rights.

Note: While “Baker Act” is specific to Florida, many other states have similar laws (sometimes called “5150” in California, “civil commitment,” or “involuntary psychiatric hold”). People sometimes loosely refer to any involuntary mental health hold as “Baker’s Law.”

Someone somewhere needs to do something to keep this in check, right?

Citizens Commission on Human Rights To The Rescue

Today, I’m shining a light on the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) – a nonprofit mental health watchdog that’s been exposing mental health abuses and pushing for real patient protections for over 50 years.

I want you to know about them in case you or someone you know has a terrible situation involving mental health, a involuntary “hold” for danger to self or others. Because I am seeing this happen more often. AND the deeper you go on this, the more you see.

If you’re tired of psychiatry’s one-size-fits-all drug-first approach, or you’ve seen loved ones harmed by forced treatments, involuntary commitments, or side-effect-riddled medications, CCHR’s work will resonate deeply with you.

Background on Psychiatry

Did you know that the field of psychiatry originated in Germany?

NOTE: Very disturbing but extremely informative documentary on psychiatry. Once you understand the history, your eyes open yet again.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights

Founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology together with psychiatrist Thomas Szasz, CCHR operates today as an independent secular watchdog organization. While it was originally established with Scientology support, CCHR states that it is not a religious entity and works with people of many faiths — or none at all — who share its mission to expose psychiatric abuses and protect patient rights.

Their mission is straightforward:

Eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections.

Importantly, they are not a treatment provider or a religious group in their operations – they’re investigators, campaigners, and legislative warriors.

Here’s what they do in practice:

Expose Psychiatric Abuses: CCHR documents real harms – from over-drugging children with ADHD labels (which they argue lack solid medical validation) to the dangers of antidepressants, antipsychotics, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). They’ve highlighted cases where psychotropic drugs contributed to violence, suicide, and long-term damage. See more HERE .

Push for Informed Consent and Rights: They fight for your right to know the risks of drugs, the lack of scientific tests proving most “mental disorders” as biological brain diseases, and alternatives to harmful interventions. They’ve helped secure over 180-190 laws worldwide protecting people from coercive practices. For more on CCHR’s official page detailing psychiatric drug side effects, including those for ADHD stimulants, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and related risks like violence, suicide, and harm to children, see HERE.

Major Campaigns That Made Waves:

Took on Prozac manufacturer Eli Lilly in the 90s, contributing to a drop in its market share through public awareness of risks.

Campaigned against routine Ritalin use for kids . See HERE for their dedicated Ritalin dangers page as part of the broader anti-drugging-of-kids efforts.

Exposed deadly practices like Deep Sleep Therapy (DST ) at Chelmsford Hospital in Australia — a now-discredited treatment that kept patients in drug-induced comas for weeks while administering ElectroConvulsive Therapy (ECT). While unconscious, patients were often given ECT, fed through tubes, and left largely unattended. It was promoted in the mid-20th century as a supposed “cure” for depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and other conditions. CCHR’s decade-long campaign helped trigger a Royal Commission, the hospital’s closure, and reparations for victims.

Produced hard-hitting documentaries like these. Trust me when I say that these are CHILLING. It shows how these things can literally happen to anyone, including your children: Psychiatry: An Industry of Death , which traces psychiatry’s history of harmful treatments and describes psychiatry as an entity that can legally take your children. “An unflinching investigation into psychiatry’s long and dark history, from its origins in Germany’s inhumane asylums up to its present day practice of taking everyday life experiences and labeling them as mental illnesses. Mental health professionals, survivors and their family members, give harrowing accounts of the multiple abuses perpetrated upon them and an unsuspecting public in the form of mass-drugging of children and adults, forced institutionalization and torturous electro-shock therapy, for the sake of profit.” The Marketing of Madness: Are We All Insane? which exposes how the pharmaceutical industry invented and marketed mental disorders to sell more drugs. “This prescient documentary details how the psychiatric industry is attempting to penetrate nearly every aspect of American life. With the loosening of advertising regulations, psychiatry joined with pharmaceutical companies to market drugs directly to consumers for illnesses and diseases made up in marketing meetings. Convincing the public that they, their children and even their babies, have a mental disease in order to prescribe their drugs has proved very profitable for psychiatrists, drug marketers and even government regulators.” The Hidden Enemy , which examines the connection between psychiatric medications and rising military suicides. ”Disturbing examination of how the psychiatric industry successfully conspired to infiltrate the military and the devastating effects it has had on service members and their families. Included is archival footage that suggests military members were targeted by psychiatry as the perfect control group on which to conduct mind-altering experiments. Former service members and family members speak out about the corruption and the mass-drugging responsible for the high-rate of suicides among veterans.”



Ongoing Work: CCHR maintains a comprehensive psychiatric drug side effects database compiled from FDA reports and scientific studies. They actively lobby against coercive practices like skin-shock devices, cautiously support safe deprescribing efforts, and strongly encourage victims to report abuses. Through their traveling exhibits and investigative reports, they continue to hold Big Pharma and psychiatric organizations accountable. See HERE.

Why This Matters

As a physician who’s lived through traumatic brain injury and navigated the system as a patient myself, I know how disempowering it feels when doctors dismiss your concerns or rush to medicate symptoms without addressing root causes.

CCHR aligns with that rebel spirit: questioning the profit-driven model, demanding evidence over hype, and prioritizing human rights over institutional control; they have uncovered legitimate scandals that bolstered reforms – even critics acknowledge rare wins on real abuses. That said, they’re polarizing. Why?

Mainstream psychiatry often labels them “anti-psychiatry” extremists or a Scientology front (a charge they and their defenders push back on by emphasizing their non-religious watchdog role). But if you’ve been burned by the system, that skepticism feels like validation.

How to Get Help

Visit cchr.org or your local chapter.

Report psychiatric abuse if you’ve experienced harm. The intake form is here:

Watch their above documentaries for eye-opening info on drug risks and industry influence.

Support legislative efforts for better consent laws and alternatives.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

At The Rebel Patient, we believe in informed autonomy – not blind trust in any one side. We’ve equipped you with all this for your estate planning, but technically, you will not get to use any of these forms if you are not even given a phone call, much less if you don’t have an Advocate who can bring them to the mental health or regular hospital.

And now we have the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), which can protect you or your child against psychiatric abuse.

And I had no idea that Citizens Commission on Human Rights even existed!

All my thanks goes to Laura Bartlett, who brings us The I Do Not Consent Form™ and the HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE (888) 219-3637.

I can’t help but think of all the calls they receive! All the children separated from their parents in an ER and told their child was suicidal, separating the parent from the child — never to be seen again! All the police unexpectedly showing up to someone’s house, with an ambulance and EMTs to escort them away, strapped to a gurney and sedated to the point where they don’t even remember what was said! All the people sent to an ER for doctors to evaluate, sign to admit them to a mental health hospital… and then the mental health hospitals keeping people in there for 48 hours without a phone call… or 72 hours before letting them go.

My mind is blown.

We have been sheltered from this. Yet it could happen to any of us. I thank God that the Citizens Commission on Human Rights is FAR ahead of the curve on all these CRIMES against CITIZENS!

I love that CCHR gives patients not only a powerful voice, but provides tools to strategically and legally push back. Whether you agree with every angle or not, their track record of investigations and law changes shows what dedicated advocacy can achieve.

What are your thoughts? Have you encountered CCHR’s work, or experienced the issues they highlight?

I want you and your loved ones to be EMPOWERED by this organization. Do you feel more empowered than before you read this? If you do, consider sharing or supporting my efforts by subscribing — I have lost over 20 paid subscribers in the last month. Maybe my writings are too much bad news

Drop a comment below – let’s discuss openly, share stories, and keep moving toward better care for ourselves and our loved ones!

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LET US PRAY

Heavenly Father,

We come before You seeking Your divine protection over every person who feels trapped, powerless, or afraid in the mental health system.

Shield those facing involuntary holds, forced treatments, and coercive interventions.

Surround them with Your light and strength! And grant wisdom and courage to patients and families navigating these difficult waters!

Open the eyes of doctors, lawmakers, and society to see the humanity in every individual and to honor true informed consent.

Expose every abuse done in the name of “care,” and bring genuine healing and justice where harm has been done!

Thank You for raising up voices like CCHR and every advocate who refuses to stay silent.

Bless the work of those fighting for patient rights, and deeply equip each reader of this post with knowledge, clarity, and the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Lord, we ask for Your peace that surpasses understanding to guard hearts and minds.

May every person who feels alone in this struggle know they are seen, they are loved, and they are not without hope.

In The Mighty Name of Jesus we pray.

Amen.

Stay informed, stay empowered!



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