The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
4h

It all comes down to our adherence and belief in our own sovereignty. Anything that breaches sovereignty is evil. Once we reclaim our sovereignty, all this fades away. Let's talk about sovereignty because it is sorely lacking and that means that nobody is safe.

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5 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
3h

You speak the truth dr. M. It must be told! This is most important and you do it well!👍🙏❤️

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2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
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