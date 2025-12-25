Merry Christmas 2025
Addendum 12/25/25 at 10:10 am: Our friend made it out of the O.R. just fine! No complications, no blood transfusion, recovering with good pain control. God is so good!
Enjoy your friends and family today!
Merry Christmas!
May God bless you with family and friends who care about you above all else!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A Special Request
We have a very special friend who is vax injured, now in surgery. This is to thank you for praying on her behalf… it’s been almost 4 hours and we should be hearing word that all went well and she has awakened from anesthesia.
I’ve been helping with preoperative anesthesia concerns, avoidance of blood loss, concern for informed consent, getting proper documentation in hand (i.e., the I Do Not Consent Form) figuring out blood type and last bloodwork results, and praying that our friend comes out of surgery already.
I thank Laura Bartlett for being with me day and night to help ensure we do everything possible to help.
It’s a Holiday, the Operating Room (OR) is on a skeleton staff, and I know how things go — this is my lane.
I’ll come back to report that all is well. In the meantime, thank you for praying with me.
Let Us Pray
Holy Lord,
For this special person who has suffered much in the last 24 hours, Lord, Thank You for hearing our prayers.
For all things to work together for Your good, Lord God, we pray.
For You to meet all the needs of our friend, and bring her to reanimation, we believe.
For the best outcome possible, Lord, we believe! In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
I’ll post an Addendum when I know the outcome, and thank you for your prayers.
Lord, bless us with the strength and grace to make everything work together for Your good. In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Have blessed Christmas and year ahead 🙏🙋♀️
We cannot forget what the government minions (all of them) did to us, legalizing our deaths. The special friend Margaret is asking prayer for is one of millions. The unnecessary slaughter under the guise of "not enough resources on the planet" is intentional and by design.
God is calling His people to repentance, for putting our trust in man and "science."
God is in control of all of this, and we have a front row seat knowing, as Grace would say, "God's got this, dad!"