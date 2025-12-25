Addendum 12/25/25 at 10:10 am: Our friend made it out of the O.R. just fine! No complications, no blood transfusion, recovering with good pain control. God is so good!

Enjoy your friends and family today!

Merry Christmas!

May God bless you with family and friends who care about you above all else!

A Special Request

We have a very special friend who is vax injured, now in surgery. This is to thank you for praying on her behalf… it’s been almost 4 hours and we should be hearing word that all went well and she has awakened from anesthesia.

I’ve been helping with preoperative anesthesia concerns, avoidance of blood loss, concern for informed consent, getting proper documentation in hand (i.e., the I Do Not Consent Form) figuring out blood type and last bloodwork results, and praying that our friend comes out of surgery already.

I thank Laura Bartlett for being with me day and night to help ensure we do everything possible to help.

It’s a Holiday, the Operating Room (OR) is on a skeleton staff, and I know how things go — this is my lane.

I’ll come back to report that all is well. In the meantime, thank you for praying with me.

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord,

For this special person who has suffered much in the last 24 hours, Lord, Thank You for hearing our prayers.

For all things to work together for Your good, Lord God, we pray.

For You to meet all the needs of our friend, and bring her to reanimation, we believe.

For the best outcome possible, Lord, we believe! In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

I’ll post an Addendum when I know the outcome, and thank you for your prayers.

Lord, bless us with the strength and grace to make everything work together for Your good. In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.