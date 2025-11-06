The Tweet

As concerned parents, educators, and community members, it’s crucial to shine a light on the controversial practices being pushed by SIECUS under the banner of “Comprehensive Sexual Education” (CSE). SIECUS: Sex Ed For Social Change is a nonprofit organization that partners with Planned Parenthood , Advocates For Youth and GLSEN to create sex education standards for K-12. Here’s why you should be alarmed: Early Sexualization: SIECUS advocates for teaching children about masturbation starting in Kindergarten. This approach, under the guise of education, introduces sexual concepts at an age where innocence should be preserved, not challenged.

Radical Gender Ideology: The curriculum promotes the idea that children might be born in the wrong body, pushing transgenderism on young minds who are still forming their identities. This isn’t about education; it’s about indoctrination.

Encouragement of Sexual Exploration: SIECUS’s materials encourage exploration of all sexual orientations from a very young age, normalizing behaviors that many parents find horrifically inappropriate for children.

Explicit Content: The inclusion of how to achieve sexual pleasure, including orgasm, in school curricula is not just sex education; it’s an introduction to adult themes that would be considered pornographic by many standards.

Consent at Any Age: Teaching that consent can be given at any age raises significant legal and moral questions, potentially undermining child protection laws.

Undermining Parental Rights: SIECUS’s approach often bypasses parental consent, advocating for children to seek advice from adults other than their parents, which many see as an erosion of family values and parental authority.

Inclusion of Obscene Material: There’s a push for books and materials in schools that many would classify as pornographic, aimed at normalizing explicit content for children.

Social Engineering: The curriculum isn’t just about health; it’s about social change, pushing for inclusive facilities and sports, which, while aiming for equality, often ignore biological realities and safety concerns.

Promotion of Abortion: By supporting abortion as a form of birth control without parental consent, SIECUS’s curriculum veers into contentious political territory, influencing children’s views on life and choice. SIECUS programs DO NOT show ultrasounds so children never learn how a baby develops. As they grow up, convincing them “it’s just a clump of cells” is much easier.

Systemic Change In addition to the radical curriculum and policy changes, CSE (as part of systemic social change) is incorporated into the culture of the school. SIECUS is vehemently opposed to removing student access to obscene material. Their position is that removing these materials is censorship and consequently minors are provided highly inappropriate and harmful content. For example, The Daily Wire recently reported on a textbook, approved at Glendale Unified School District (GUSD), which contains extremely graphic subject matter. Feminist Frontiers, Tenth Edition was first approved in 2022 and includes sex with blow-up dolls, gay sex, group sex, drug use, masturbation, and pornography.

Page from “Wanna Bang a STR8 (straight) Dude in Front of His Girl?” Page from “Feminist Frontiers” Implementation Concerns State Mandates : States like California, Oregon, and Washington have already mandated CSE, setting a precedent that could spread nationwide, potentially without your consent. CSE is used in all 50 states, even if it has not been signed into law.

Legislative Push: Efforts like the Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act (REAHYA) could federally mandate this curriculum, making it harder for parents to opt out or influence what their children learn about sexuality. Why This Matters The push by SIECUS for what they term “Comprehensive Sexual Education” isn’t just about informing; it’s about transforming societal norms through education. For parents, this means your child’s innocence, privacy, and moral upbringing could be at risk. The curriculum, under the guise of health education, will introduce your child to concepts and ideologies that you might not agree with or feel are appropriate for their age. Who They Fight SIECUS produced a report called “ Exposing Hate: The Truth about Attacks on Our Kids, Schools, and Diversity ”. In this report, SIECUS identifies the people who oppose teaching children to explore sexuality. This report attacks anyone who disagrees with them and labels them as the “REGRESSIVE MINORITY”. They state “The Regressive Minority has increasingly mobilized in global and U.S. spaces to maintain the heteronormative white family as the cornerstone of far-right and fascist movements.” The report defines the “Regressive Minority” (people who don’t want to sexualize children) as anyone who fights for any of the following: Parental Rights

Removing Pornography From Schools

Transparency with curriculum, contracts, and policies

Requiring Parental Permission For Controversial Lessons & Programs

Banning Critical Race Theory

Forbidding Gender Confusion Secrets From Parents

Forbidding Males From Using Female Facilities & Participating In Female Sports Who They Support SIECUS recently hosted a webinar titled “ Advancing Inclusive Sex Education for All Round Table ” featuring Evan Goldstein . Goldstein released his latest book, Butt Seriously , a guide to promoting anal sex. Goldstein explains how children can explore anal sex including promoting his anal silicone dilator to expand the anal region for more engagement. SIECUS believes Goldstein should be involved in crafting federal education bills to ensure all children are sexual. Call-To-Action For Parents Stay Informed: Know what’s being taught in your child’s school. Review materials, attend school board meetings, and voice your concerns. Engage with Legislation: Support or oppose bills that affect sex education policies. Your voice can influence what becomes law. Opt Out: If possible, opt your child out of these programs or consider alternative educational environments. Community Advocacy: Join or form groups that advocate for traditional, age-appropriate sex education that respects parental rights and community standards. As parents, your vigilance and action are crucial in protecting the innocence and moral development of your children against overreach by organizations like SIECUS. Courageous Supporter Your incredible generosity allows us to expand our team and reach more parents with our tools. Please support our work with a $10 monthly investment or a one-time contribution. Source: https://x.com/couragehabit/status/1827068798647857601?s=46

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We live in perhaps the most satanic time, when babies are murdered through abortion and they are sexualized by perverts who don’t know God — and “ministers” chime in to marry gay couples.

These are all abominations to God.

Sickening parades include the Scouts of America, and the depravity of sin shows us that we live in the times when good is called evil and evil is called good.

Even the Olympics participated in global Satan worship with the brazen Rio de Janero Carnival 2023 intentionally mocking Jesus Christ during the time He carried His cross to death. Honoring Satan is becoming more brazen than ever, and on the latter in 2023, God retaliated by striking lightening on the Christ the Redeemer statue, with a flood through the city that killed 63.

How long will God wait to bring Jesus back to us? How long can He see all the abomination and wait? He is coming soon, and the demons know it.

That’s exactly why Satan keeps trying harder and harder to steal souls from God.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

Thank You for being with me, for showing Yourself to me, and for leading and guiding me through the still, small yet powerful voice of Your Holy Spirit.

Forgive me my sins, Holy God. Work in me and through me to magnify Yourself in the work of my hands and the steps of my feet. Take me where You want me to go, open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be closed.

ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE PERFECT IN ALL YOUR WAYS! ONLY YOU RECEIVE ALL MY ADORATION FOR WHO YOU ARE, NOT FOR WHAT YOU DO!

I surrender myself to Your will again today, and every day. Take my skills, my gifts, my presence, and use it for Your good, Your purposes, Your perfect plans. Use me. I am Yours.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

