Russia

On the pager and cell phone explosions, Russia says the USA knew about it in advance.

BREAKING: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says the United States carried out a terrorist attack in Lebanon with Israel. Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/10611

Israel

A military official announces recent killings of Hezbollah leader.

JUST IN - Israeli military announces that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the Beirut strikes yesterday. IDF says that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front Ali Karaki was also killed, along with other commanders. The name of the Israeli military operation that reportedly assassinated Nasrallah was named "New Order." UPDATE - Hezbollah confirms the death of Nasrallah. Source: https://t.me/QNEWSPATRlOTTV/3149

Within hours of one another, Israel eliminated one and then another Hezbollah leader.

BREAKING: Israel has reportedly eliminated Hezbollah’s new leader Hassan Khalil Yassin, who replaced Hassan Nasrallah hours ago. Source: t.me/GeneralMCNews

Iran

BREAKING: Iran is set to deploy troops to Lebanon. Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/10609

Just Minutes Ago

🔴🚀🏴‍☠️🚀🔴 BREAKING: Ansarullah has just launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at "Tel Aviv" in vengeance for the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R.A.)! The settlers are scurrying to their shelters like the Shlockroaches🪳that they are! 🔴🚀🏴‍☠️🚀🔴 This wasn't a one-off. But an introduction of what's next. The central colony of the Tumor will burn. And it will be Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R.A.) from his highest of high stations in Jannah pouring the most beautiful fuel on the fire. 🔴🚀🏴‍☠️🚀🔴 #GazaIsNotAlone #LebanonIsNotAlone #LongLiveTheSarkha #TahyaAnsarullah #LongLiveYemen #OurLeaderAbouHadi 🔴 @Cultures_of_Resistance

LET US PRAY

Holy God of All Living Things Great and Small,

You alone are worthy of our adoration! You alone carry all vengeance upon Your greatness!

Help the wars stop, interceed in innocent casualties, we beseech You, Great One!

We ask You to keep America away from interference in matters that are not ours. We implore You to stop the bankers and military contractors from profiting on death wars! Help the current troubles avoid escalation, help all the world leaders to tone down their rhetoric and maintain peace!

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

