Like thousands and thousands of others today, we woke up to a power outage.

When I investigated the news on this, I was surprised to find that much of the Midwest has been affected by storms and tornadoes. And our state is now the worst, so we’re not sure how long the power will be out.

I invested this and wanted to share it with you.

If you’re affected: stay safe, check on elderly neighbors, use generators carefully, and keep cool/warm!

Here’s more information, resources, tips on refrigerator food, and a prayer!

The Power Outages

Hundreds of thousands of homes & businesses were hit by this week’s destructive severe tornadoes/storms across the Midwest. And Missouri was hit last night.

Current stats:

📍Missouri: 60,000 customers 👀 🌧️ Is currently #1 in outages ⛈️

📍 Illinois: 48,742 customers ⚡😓 (heaviest impacts in Chicago metro & northern areas)

📍 Indiana: 37,406 customers ⚡

📍 Iowa: 18,688 customers 🌽⚡

📍 Michigan: 4,800 customers 🌊

📍 Wisconsin: 5,165 customers ❄️

Peak outages topped 500,000+ earlier this week! Recovery is progressing — huge thanks to the linemen & first responders out there in tough conditions.

LOCAL RESOURCES

Here’s a helpful list of resources for power outage relief across the affected Midwest states (Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin).

Focus on reporting outages, safety tips, emergency aid, and general preparedness.

🌟National/General Resources🌟🌟

Dial 211 (or text your ZIP code to 898211): Connects you to local help for food, water, shelter, charging stations, utility assistance, and disaster recovery. Available 24/7 in most areas.46

American Red Cross: Find open shelters, get food/water, or recovery support. Visit redcross.org/find-help or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.87

FEMA Disaster Assistance: Check eligibility and apply at disasterassistance.gov. Call 1-800-621-3362.26

Ready.gov Power Outages: Safety guidelines from the government.18

Power Outage Tracking & Utility Reporting

✅ Track live outages at poweroutage.us.

✅ Report issues to your utility immediately (stay 25+ feet from downed lines and call 911 if dangerous).1

🌟Missouri (60k+ customers affected):

Missouri: Report at ameren.com/outage-center or call 800-552-7583 (downed lines/gas).11

Other providers (e.g., City Utilities, co-ops): Check local utility sites or use 211.69

🌟Illinois (48k+ customers, heavy in

Chicago/northern areas):

ComEd (majority of Chicago metro): Report at comed.com (Storm Center/Outage Map), text “OUT” to 26633, or call 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).56

Illinois: ameren.com/outage-center or 800-755-5000.60

Indiana (37k+ customers):

•Indiana Michigan Power / NIPSCO: Use their outage maps/apps or call 1-800-4NIPSCO (1-800-464-7726). Text “OUT” to 444111 for NIPSCO.78

🌟Iowa (18k+ customers):

•Major providers like Alliant Energy: Check alliantenergy.com/outage-center. Use 211 for local support.

🌟Michigan (4.8k+ customers):

•We Energies / Wisconsin Public Service (overlaps WI/MI): Call 800-662-4797 or check outage maps.77

•Local co-ops (e.g., MiEnergy): Call 1-800-432-2285.83

🌟Wisconsin (5k+ customers):

•We Energies / Wisconsin Public Service: Report at their sites or call 800-662-4797 / 800-450-7240.76

Safety & Preparedness Tips During Outages

Food/Water: Keep fridge/freezer doors closed (food stays cold 4 hours / frozen 48 hours). Use non-perishable foods and 1 gallon of water per person/day.

Lighting/Heat: Use flashlights (not candles). Never use gas stoves/ovens or generators indoors.

Medical Needs: Have battery backups for devices; check on vulnerable neighbors.

Generator Safety: Only outdoors, away from windows. Carbon monoxide is deadly.

Build a Kit: Flashlights, batteries, radio, first aid, cash, phone chargers/power banks.25

Stay safe—utilities prioritize critical infrastructure and high-impact areas.

Check local news and utility apps for restoration estimates. If you need shelter or specific local aid, start with 211 or the Red Cross.

WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR REFRIGERATOR FOOD

If your power is out longer than 4 hours, here’s how to handle food safety (based on official USDA/FDA guidelines).

The key is to minimize door openings and use backup cooling methods.

Standard Time Limits (Doors Kept Closed)

Refrigerator: Stays cold and safe for up to 4 hours. After that, perishable foods (meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk, leftovers, soft cheeses, deli meats) should generally be discarded if the temp goes above 40°F (4°C) for more than 2 hours total.

Freezer:

◦Full freezer: Up to 48 hours.

◦Half-full: Up to 24 hours.

◦Food with ice crystals remaining can usually be refrozen safely (though quality may suffer).1

Never taste food to check safety — bacteria can grow without obvious signs.

Ways to Keep Food Cold Longer Than 4 Hours

Buy ice or dry ice early (before or right at outage start): ◦Place block ice, bags of ice, or frozen gel packs in the fridge to extend cooling. ◦Use dry ice in the freezer (handle with gloves/tongs — it can cause burns; ventilate the area). One 50-lb block can keep a full freezer cold for 2–3 days. Use coolers: ◦Move perishables to a cooler packed with ice or frozen items as soon as possible. ◦Pre-freeze water jugs or gel packs to use as ice sources. Minimize heat loss:

◦Keep doors closed as much as possible.

◦Group foods together in the fridge/freezer so they insulate each other.

◦Cover the appliance with blankets or quilts for extra insulation (unplug first if needed).

◦Pre-chill the fridge/freezer to colder temps if a storm is forecast.

Appliance thermometers are essential:

◦Check fridge (should be ≤40°F) and freezer (≤0°F) temps when power returns or periodically.

◦If unsure how long food was warm, throw it out.

Quick Food Discard Guide (After Prolonged Outage)

Discard after 4+ hours without power (or >2 hours above 40°F):

Raw or cooked meat, poultry, seafood

Milk, eggs, soft cheeses, yogurt

Leftovers, casseroles, deli meats

Opened baby formula or breast milk

Often safe longer (check temp/condition):

Hard cheeses, butter, margarine

Fresh fruits/vegetables (discard if slimy)

Condiments like ketchup, mustard, pickles (unopened)

Frozen foods that still have ice crystals

When in doubt, throw it out to avoid foodborne illness.

Local Help in Your Area

Call 211 for food assistance, ice distribution points, or shelters with refrigeration.

Check Red Cross or local emergency management for cooling centers or food giveaway sites in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, etc.

Stay safe — prioritize discarding risky food over trying to salvage it if temps have risen. If you have a generator, run it safely outdoors for fridge power when possible.

Let us know your specific situation for more tailored tips! And above all, pray!

🙏 Join us in a prayer 🙏

🙏 Thank you for praying!

Lord God,

We ask that everything stays good for the unaffected people ~ and that you send them to help others who need it!

Bless the group efforts of churches and clubs, to help ensure all elderly and babies are cared for by Your Grace.

We pray there isn’t a heat wave that would hurt elders without air conditioning. Bless the weather, Holy Lord God of All the Ages, to keep people cool and out of a heat storm.

Bless all the efforts of the line men and others who work to get the power back up! May they stay safe and get supernatural rest!

We ask all this in the Mighty Name of Jesus!

Amen!

🙏

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