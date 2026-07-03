The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
17m

I am from a Mennonite family (dad and grand and as far back as I know are/were). Some still practice.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
18m

Do the Amish pay taxes? If not, will this cause the law to ignore them? Not saying this is just. Praying God will defend these hard working ppl.

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