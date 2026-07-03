The Lawsuit

JANE DOE & JOHN DOE v. PA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH and Debra L. Bogen, MD, FAAP, SECRETARY OF THE PA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, the PA DEPT OF STATE, THE PA STATE MEDICAL BOARD OF MEDICINE, and THE BUREAU OF PROFESSIONAL AND OCCUPATIONAL AFFAIRS and ARION CLAGGETT, in his official capacity as ACTING COMMISSIONER OF THE BUREAU OF PROFESSIONAL AND OCCUPATIONAL AFFAIRS

Midwives vs. Pennsylvania: The Fight for Birth Freedom in the Keystone State

Fearing retaliation and targeting, a group of anonymous midwives has taken the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to court on behalf of a group of anonymous Amish families, challenging restrictive state regulations that they say limit their ability to provide essential maternal care.

THE FILING BEGINS WITH THIS:

VERIFIED PETITION FOR REVIEW IN THE NATURE OF A COMPLAINT IN MANDAMUS, FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT, AND FOR ADDITIONAL AND FURTHER RELIEF Petitioners, Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2, Jane Doe #3 (together, “Traditional Midwife Petitioners,”) and John Doe #11 (“Amish Family Client Petitioners”)(collectively, “Petitioners,”)2 by and through their undersigned counsel… 1 It is typical in the Amish community for the man to speak for the family. Respecting this religious and cultural tradition, and with the understanding and agreement of his wife, John Doe #1 files as a petitioner and signs the verification, speaking also for his wife and their family. Accordingly, they will be defined as the “Amish Family Client Petitioners”. 2 Pending further order of this Court, Traditional Midwife Petitioners file under the pseudonym “Jane Doe” to protect them from the reasonable risk of severe retaliation from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Attorney General, various district attorneys, and others – including the risk of criminal charges. See Motion to Proceed Anonymously, filed contemporaneously herewith and incorporated by reference. Pennsylvania law states that “it shall be unlawful for any person” other than a licensed physician or osteopath “to practice midwifery in this Commonwealth, before receiving a certificate from the [State Board of Medicine] of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania authorizing such person or persons so to do” Midwife Regulation Law, Act of 1929, No. 155 at § 4. Petitioners file this suit, however, because Respondents are and have been refusing to follow the 1929 Law and issue the required certificates – not just to them, but to anyone. In exercising their rights to seek civil justice and challenge the unlawful actions and inactions of Respondents, Petitioners should not be made to incriminate themselves under the law. This is especially true where, as here, the laws challenged relate to something so deeply personal, intimate and fundamental, as the right of Pennsylvanians to give birth in their own homes with the assistance of a traditional midwife, and the rights of traditional midwives to pursue their livelihoods by engaging in this holy work. These issues go to the core of our humanity, date back to biblical times, and strike at our most fundamental religious, personal and constitutional freedoms. Because Respondents are government entities and public persons sued in their capacities as leaders of those entities, Respondents will suffer little, if any, prejudice or unfairness by not knowing Petitioners’ names. Comparatively speaking, however, disclosure of Petitioners’ names, as set forth above, could likely cause them to face immense public backlash, including direct government retaliation and potential criminal prosecution. Even compelling Petitioners to proceed under their initials, rather than with the full protection of a pseudonym, would be insufficient to protect them here. Given the extensive information provided about Petitioners’ personal qualifications, forcing Petitioners to additionally provide their initials would allow Respondents and the public to determine the identities of Petitioners. This is especially true within the intimate community of traditional midwives and their clients, particularly those in more insular religious communities where home deliveries by traditional midwives are an expression of their fundamental and strongly held religious beliefs. In standing up to challenge Respondents’ failure to follow the law, Petitioners are upsetting others in the traditional midwifery community who prefer to keep their heads down and not risk upsetting the status quo. Forcing Petitioners to publicly disclose their true identities, further exposes them to the risk of severe retaliation and potentially physical harm. This extensive and compelling legal rationale for proceeding under a pseudonym is separate from and in addition to the severe ostracization and economic harm Petitioners risk by filing this lawsuit and challenging Respondents’ failure to follow the law. Given the intense and protective community of traditional midwives, the risks to Petitioners of severe economic harm and damage to business reputation are far greater than in an ordinary lawsuit. While typical risks of economic harm and damage to business reputation are generally, alone, not sufficient to permit use of a pseudonym, in this case those risks are anything but standard. Layered atop the extraordinary risks of severe retaliation and criminal prosecution set forth above, Petitioners should be permitted to proceed anonymously. We hope Respondents and this Court will agree.

The Lawsuit at a Glance

Plaintiffs (midwives and/or midwifery advocates) are suing the State of Pennsylvania — likely targeting the Department of Health, State Board of Medicine, or similar regulatory bodies.

The core issue: Pennsylvania’s outdated and overly narrow midwifery laws that make it difficult for qualified midwives, especially non-nurse Certified Professional Midwives (CPMs), to practice independently.

This isn’t just another bureaucratic spat.

It’s a direct challenge to laws that many argue prioritize hospital-based, physician-dominated care over evidence-based midwifery models that give families more choices — particularly for home births and low-risk pregnancies.

What Pennsylvania Gets Wrong (According to the Plaintiffs)

Pennsylvania’s Midwife Regulation Law and associated rules create significant barriers:

Strict licensing requirements that often favor Certified Nurse-Midwives (who must also hold nursing degrees) while sidelining other qualified midwives.

Limits on independent practice, supervision/collaboration mandates, and restrictions that effectively push many birth workers underground or out of state.

Reduced access for families who prefer community-based or home birth options, especially in rural or underserved areas.

The complaint likely argues these rules violate constitutional protections — things like occupational liberty, due process, and equal protection — and don’t serve the public interest.

Instead, they protect entrenched medical interests at the expense of patient choice and better maternal outcomes. Similar fights are playing out nationwide as midwives push back against anticompetitive scope-of-practice laws.

Why This Matters

Midwifery care is linked to lower intervention rates, fewer C-sections, and higher satisfaction for low-risk births.

Yet Pennsylvania’s framework lags behind states that have modernized their laws to license and regulate a broader range of midwives. Families pay the price: limited options, higher costs, and sometimes care that doesn’t align with their values or needs.

For midwives, the stakes are professional survival — some face enforcement actions, legal risks, or inability to serve clients openly.This lawsuit highlights a bigger tension in American healthcare: who gets to decide how babies enter the world? Regulators and doctors, or parents and trained birth professionals?

The Broader Fight for Midwifery Access

Pennsylvania isn’t alone. Recent legislative pushes (like bills expanding licensure for Certified Midwives) show momentum for reform, but regulatory inertia and opposition from medical boards often slow progress. Court challenges like this one can force change when legislatures drag their feet.

What’s next?

The case could set a precedent for midwifery rights in Pennsylvania and inspire similar suits elsewhere. A win for the plaintiffs would mean more licensed, regulated midwives operating safely in the open — better oversight, not less care.

If you’re in Pennsylvania, expecting a baby, or care about healthcare freedom, this one’s worth watching.

Birth shouldn’t be monopolized. Families deserve real choices backed by competent, accountable providers.

Download and Share

Support this effort to fight back — for the future of our children.

Pa Midwives Sue Pdf 3.29MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Doctors don’t know everything, and midwives use clinical acumen with minimal equipment, like forceps, for birthing. Midwive births frequently show that mothers have shorter recovery times, lower rates of C-sections and episiotomies, and a greater sense of empowerment and control throughout the birthing process.

Entrusting labor & deliver, plus newborn care, to midwives is how women have had babies for centuries. Why take that away? Is it the $$$$$?

Because when a midwife delivers a baby at home in Pennsylvania, the local hospital loses significant revenue that would have been generated from a standard hospital birth.

An uncomplicated vaginal hospital delivery in the U.S. typically costs between $12,000 and $18,000 (often higher with any interventions, monitoring, or overnight stays), with insurers and families footing the bill.

In contrast, a midwife-attended home birth usually runs $4,000–$7,000, most of which is paid directly or through insurance that doesn’t flow back to the hospital system.

For every low-risk birth that shifts from hospital to home, the healthcare system — dominated by hospitals and obstetric units — can lose $8,000 to $15,000 in revenue per delivery.

Multiply that by 1,200 home births per year (200/month), and Pennsylvania hospitals could be forgoing $9.6 million to $18 million annually in birth-related revenue.

The financial incentive for hospitals and medical boards to tightly restrict independent midwifery becomes clear. This isn’t just about safety protocols; it’s also about protecting a lucrative slice of the birth economy.

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Thank You for all You do to help us survive in this world. Thank You for the midwives who have helped many births be memorable and safe, with stronger bonds between baby and Mom, and Dad and both his women.

We pray a special blessing over this civil suit, that You bless the efforts of all parties seeking to preserve and protect Amish and indigenous, therefore all rights, of families who want to have their babies at home.

We ask You to let Pennsylvania be the ground that moms and babies, dads and families, stand on for the rest of the nation!

Bless all our young men and women, all engaged couples, expectant moms and families supporting their best efforts to let a little life into this world in the best ways.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment