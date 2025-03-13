Have you heard no one wants to be in the hospital? It's true. Never go, unless you have a bone sticking out of you. I will tell you why, and what people do to evaluate if your particular hospital is a 'problem'. If you can't get out, there are still things that people do, but during the Covid days, there were lawyers who could not get people out of the hospital.

Be aware.

If you already know how bad American hospitals are, you can gloss over the first part, which reads as a sobering reminder.

The world is a very evil place, and in hospitals, evil is used to having its own way.

Why Should I Stay Out of the Hospital?

American hospitals are dangerous. Because they k*ll people, and they get paid for it through Obama's CARES Act.

You would think American hospitals would have had fewer Covid deaths than India or China, right? Wrong. The U.S. had more Covid cases and deaths than many other countries, including China, India, and most of Africa. And China and India have a higher population density than the U.S., which makes it even worse.

We will look at four WHO data from December 2019, in 1) cases per 100,000, 2) deaths per 100,000, 3) total cases, and 4) total deaths.

Bear with me and your eyes will pop out. Just look at the pictures and find the USA, China, and India. If you don't realize 4 conclusions, you won't understand that U.S. hospitals kill you, and the rest of it won't make any sense. You have to see this:

The World Incidence and Death of Covid in December of 2019

This is a very important data house, the Johns Hopkins University CSEE Covid-19 Data Repository, found here: https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/health/coronavirus-maps-and-cases/. The first chart is the number of cases per 100,000 people in each country. HINT: Look at how dark red the USA is, compared to China, India, or even Africa:

Covid Cases Per 100,000 People

I hovered over China, India, and the U.S., and got these numbers:

Summary of Covid Cases per 100,000 people:

China had 145 .

India had 3,271.

The U.S. had 31,625.

You can see the severe disproportion, i.e., just how BAD the U.S. is. Another way to say this is by the % in the population who got Covid:

China = {145/100,000} x 100 = 0.14% of the population;

India = {3,271/100,000} x 100 = 3.27% of the population;

U.S. = {31,625/100,000} x 100 = 31.6% of the population.

Conclusion 1: The U.S. was almost 10 X worse than India and over 20 X worse than China at getting Covid!

Next, we look at the number of people who died.

2. The Number of Deaths Per 100,000 People

Hint: Look at how dark and deathly the USA is, compared to China and India (and virtually all of Africa).

I hovered over China, India, and the U.S., and got these numbers:

Summary of Covid Deaths per 100,000 people

China had 6.

India had 39.

The U.S. had 342!

You can see the severe disproportion, i.e., just how BAD the U.S. is. Another way to say this is by the % in the population who got Covid:

China deaths = {6/100,000} x 100 = 0.006% of the population;

India deaths = {39/100,000} x 100 = 0.039% of the population;

U.S. = {342/100,000} x 100 = 0.342% of the population.

Things That Occur at a Rate of 0.35%

Covid was never a killer. It was the hospitals. 0.342% is an infinitely small number: 0.35% is 1 in 286. In the USA in 2019, that means that 99.658% of everybody lived after getting Covid (the majority were killed in hospitals). Look at these other rare events that occur at a rate of 0.35%, per Grok, Twitter’s AI:

Being injured by a lawnmower – The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates around 1.2 million lawnmower injuries annually, or approximately 0.36% of the population, including minor and severe cases. Experiencing a venomous snake bite – The American Association of Poison Control Centers reports around 7,000 snake bites annually, but when considering unreported cases and medical attention, the incidence approaches 0.35% in high-risk areas, though nationally it’s lower. Being injured by a falling object requiring medical attention – The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates around 1.1 million injuries from falling objects annually, or approximately 0.33% of the population, including workplace and home incidents.

Now we have two conclusions:

Conclusion 1: On getting Covid, the U.S. was almost 10 X worse than India and over 20 X worse than China!

Conclusion 2: On dying from Covid in the U.S., we died 10 X more than India, and 60 X more than China.

Here are two maps saying the same thing in another way. Note: The U.S. has more cases than any other country. Didn't they make it seem like Covid was to be feared?

Total Cases

Why did the USA have so much Covid?

Total Deaths

You have to squint to see the total deaths in the world. Covid wasn't a pandemic; it was a plandemic so you would get the jab.

Conclusions

Conclusion 1: On getting Covid, the U.S. was almost 10 X worse than India and over 20 X worse than China!

Conclusion 2: On dying from Covid in the U.S., we died 10 X more than India, and 60 X more than China.

Conclusion 3: Overall, not too many people in the world died of Covid, but Americans got Covid much more often than everyone else and were much more likely to die.

Population Density. The last item to note is that in 2019, China had a population of 1.4 billion, and the USA had 330 million people. China's population was approximately 4.24 times larger, yet Americans were 60 times more likely to die of Covid. Just goes to show you that being in a more compact population didn't spread the infection.

Who died at home? Think of the people you know who died from 'Covid'. Did any of them die at home? No, they died in the hospital.

Hospitals get paid. Obama's CARES Act reimburses hospitals that follow the protocols.

Before we move on to see the protocols, ask, "Why did they put so much Covid fear in people?" They were all in on it. All the TV stations had the same template of "pandemic" and then the "vaccine" was "safe" and "effective". It was as if all the public stations were bought out by Soros.

Why did they instill so much fear?

Now that you know how important it is to avoid hospitals and get out of them ASAP, here is how you protect yourself. Not meant to be an all-inclusive list. Let me know if you see anything I missed, or if you have any questions.

2. How to Oppose the Hospital Killing Protocols

In this spiritual battle of darkness, we must put on the Armor of God.

11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. 18 And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord's people.

Among other things, like the alternative interventions we are using for Ed's bladder cancer (and no chemo), I am putting this into my upcoming book, which should be available by the end of the year, I hope!

Knowledge is power. If you know the protocols exist, you are ahead of the game. Here are some key items:

How the Hospital Killing Protocols Work

Targets. They target people who are alone, the disabled, elders, and those who cannot defend themselves. They separate you from your family and isolate your loved one, then apply the same template over and over again (ask @GraithCare or @protocolkills).

Strategies in the ER. They admit you to the hospital with a diagnosis of "Covid", even if you were in a motorcycle accident.

Then they put you on a ventilator or put in a "central line" IV that goes from your neck, arm, or clavicle, into your upper heart area - both of these require an ICU bed. That's where the killing usually takes place (ask

@JusticeForDanielle

) but it can happen on a regular floor (ask

@GraceEmilysDad

). They can target a strong, healthy, married male (ask

@LeslieBatts02

or

@peg95689

).

In the ICU. For Covid, they give a drug called Remdesivir, also known as Veklury. And/or they put you on a ventilator, put in a central line, and then give euthanasia drugs like morphine, fentanyl, Propofol (the same drug Michael Jackson died on), cis-atracurium paralytic, lorazepam sedative, Precedex anesthetic, or other Death Row (literally) drugs. Ask @RemdesivirKills, @PerfectShield1, or @DeniseFritter. Neither @GraceEmilysDad nor @LeslieBatts02's loved ones got Remdesivir.

DNR. They talk you into making the patient a "DNR", which stands for, "Do Not Resuscitate". That means that if you stop breathing, they will not do CPR on you. This allows them to oversedate you with drugs, so that you stop breathing. And when you stop breathing, your heart stops and you die. Being a "DNR" is a big part of their plan.

The Death Certificate. It has to say "Covid" or "Covid pneumonia". That's how they get paid.

3. How to Protect Yourself

Take videos. Never go into the hospital without a cell phone charger.

Don't be alone. Don't ever leave your loved one alone. Don't go home to take a shower. That's when they have killed. Nothing. Stay there.

Ask questions .

Take notes . Text yourself.

Take pictures . Use discretion when posting to social media.

Medications . Write down the name of the drug, the dose, and the time given - and the name of the nurse who gave it (names are written on a chalkboard; take a pic). Don't know what it does? Ask. Look it up.

In the ER. You may tell everyone you don't want a ventilator or a central line IV. This takes you off their "list" of targeted individuals to kill. Both of these require you to be in the ICU, where the protocols take place.

Refuse sedation. BEAR IN MIND that if they sedate you, you won't be able to make decisions. In some states, the doctor automatically becomes your Medical Decision-Maker. Be aware.

Medical Directives. You should already have a hard copy on hand. It may say things like, "No ventilator", "No sedation except if just out of surgery, "Full CODE" or other directives per your attorney. If needed, hire a courier to go get it and hand it to the Hospital's Medical Director, CEO, and President. Then they know that you know.

Refuse a ventilator . There is no such thing as going on a ventilator "to rest" or "temporarily". 80% of Covid patients who go on a ventilator die .

Refuse a central line. This special IV goes to the heart area to check pressures near your heart, to be sure the lungs don't get too much water. I visited someone in the hospital who had a low blood pressure of 100/44 mm Hg one time, and they popped in a central line. In front of a nurse, I asked him that if things got bad, "Do you want to be on a ventilator?" He said no, and although they put him in the ICU for the night, they knew that I was on to their game, and he was out of the ICU by morning. That's what you want.

Hire a Professional Advocate. Talk to @protocolkills or @GraithCare , who have helped get people out of the hospital. Be sure and tell them that Dr.Margaret Aranda @TheRebelPatient sent you.

Yell. If no one is paying attention to you, walk out. If they aren't providing care to your loved one, scream for help.

Request an Autopsy. You must know what they did, and the cause(s) of death.

Request the Medical Records. Put it in writing. There are State Laws that govern that you must get your records in ___ days.

Enter your hospital into the Death by Protocol App. So everyone knows where not to go. Find it in the App store of your cell phone. A courtesy of @JusticeForDanielle.

AND FINALLY, DO NOT BE AFRAID!

And Finally, Be Strong and Courageous! Do Not Fear or Be in Dread of them, for it is THE LORD YOUR GOD WHO GOES WITH YOU. He WILL NOT LEAVE YOU OR FORSAKE YOU! ~ Deuteronomy 31:6

This prayer is for you. If you need it for your loved one, simply use "my mother" or insert your loved one's name.

YOU ARE A WARRIOR! WARRIORS DO NOT TIRE OR GROW WEARY!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father, The Great I AM,

Forgive me of my sins and let Jesus cleanse my heart and soul!

We pray and intercede for anyone reading this who needs help for themselves or a loved one in the hospital. No matter where they are in the world, You hear our prayers!

I command Your light and love to shine in my (my Mom's) presence! I bring forth Your Holy Spirit to lead and guide me (my Mom), the doctors and nurses, and anyone who enters the room!

YOU ARE THE WAY MAKER, THE MIRACLE WORKER, THE LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS, THE PROMISE KEEPER, MY GOD OF ALL SALVATION!

Comfort me (my Mom) during this time. Grant me (her) Your peace which surpasses all understanding! I fight the evil powers and call them INEFFECTIVE against me (my Mom)!

Bring Your miraculous healing power upon me (my Mother)! Let Your Will be done, Oh Lord of All Creation, Mighty and Majestic God of All the Universe! I worship and adore You! You are moving in my (my Mom's) midst!

We pray this in the Name of Jesus, the Name Above All Names!

Amen.

And all who agreed said, "Amen!"

BE ARMED!

