Moderna Paid NIAID, Formerly Headed by Fauci, $400 Million in "Royalties" on their COVID-19 Vaccine Sales During a Pandemic
Is this the Appearance of Evil, or is this Evil? Is this Government Corruption to be accepted as "Normal"
There has been controversy surrounding Moderna's relationship with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and now the amount of money it paid them in “royalties” for its COVID-19 vaccine is still raising eyebrows.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work written with a broken arm, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In late January 2022, it was reported that Moderna had paid NIAID $400 million in royalties on COVID-19 vaccine sales. This news understandingly sparked a
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.