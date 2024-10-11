Mom Praises God after 7-Year Old Son and Parents Lost in Hurricane Helene Flood, As Son Cried Out to Jesus
This happened in the beginning of Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, North Carolina.
Thank you for keeping all hurricane and tornado victims and survivors in your prayers.
This Mom lost her parents and son as their house was swept away by flooding from Hurricane Helene. Her beautiful son called upon Jesus right before the water took him under ~ perhaps he saw Jesus.
Amazing testimony about Jesus at the end.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/truth_inmedia/status/1841964588507791383?s=46
The Video Interview
The Thread
Search of “Son calls out for Jesus”
LET US PRAY
Holy God,
Bless our children of all ages, Lord. We lift them up to Your strength, Your mercy, Your light, and Your unending, boundless love.
Help them get to know You. Help them to love all that You are. Give them hope and faith in Your eternal presence. Protect them and keep them free from evil, WE PRAY!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
Check out the story even further! There is a woman from some other state that had very strong prayer/alone time when the Lord woke her up (?) in the middle of the night and she started painting a picture. She somehow got connected with the mother who lost her son. She said it looks just like him, and she also wrote a poem that describes him. Our God is so amazing!
