This happened in the beginning of Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, North Carolina.

Thank you for keeping all hurricane and tornado victims and survivors in your prayers.

This Mom lost her parents and son as their house was swept away by flooding from Hurricane Helene. Her beautiful son called upon Jesus right before the water took him under ~ perhaps he saw Jesus.

Amazing testimony about Jesus at the end.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/truth_inmedia/status/1841964588507791383?s=46

The Video Interview

The Thread

Share

Search of “Son calls out for Jesus”

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Bless our children of all ages, Lord. We lift them up to Your strength, Your mercy, Your light, and Your unending, boundless love.

Help them get to know You. Help them to love all that You are. Give them hope and faith in Your eternal presence. Protect them and keep them free from evil, WE PRAY!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment