Redeemed Dissident
3h

I left all social media (other than substack) many years ago now, including FB, LinkedIn, Classmates, et al - When I worked for one of the big banks at the end of my financial services career (thank GOD for retirement -- for now!), there was a policy that your social media activities were, whether you mentioned the company or not (if you did, there were specific guidelines about the content and tone that were policed), expected to represent yourself ethically, reasonably, and professionally, understanding posts on social media COULD be used as part of the process of disciplinary action, "up to and including termination..." That was several years ago now, prior to COVIDCON and all of the SCAMDEMIC hoopla....and it only increased afterwards (including a memo that was circulated advising that we were being directed to submit via the online HR site our VAX status - the choices were yes, no or unwilling to disclose - and when I questioned HR as to what in my "at will" employment "contract" entitled them to my personal health information I was told that I wasn't being forced to divulge, but the question had to be responded to with one of the given 3 choices). Corporations have LONG held sway over the social aspects of their employees' lives, in varying ways, especially as you ascend the ladder and are constantly forced too capitulate your own perspectives to align with those of "management". It's an illusion to think you have any "rights" when you're a slave on the corporate plantation.

