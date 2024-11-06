The left is crying about the presidential election results, so have empathy and realize that sometimes, they just want to be right - and you cannot argue with them - or you will be the fool.

:)

TODAY:

After conceding to Trump last night by phone, Kamala Harris is still expected to deliver her concession speech.

She didn't address supporters who gathered at Howard University last night. She did not even come out to offer words of encouragement for those gathered to supported her.

Harris is expected to address the nation at 4 p.m. EST, according to a campaign aide who confirmed it to NBC News.

Once Trump is inaugurated as President of the USA, RFK Jr. stated he plans to ENTIRELY eliminate full departments within the FDA.

Shortly after Donald Trump’s announced victory, Iran-backed Houthis has declared it will perform a ceasefire! "Our operations in international waters were purely defensive, and we announce their final cessation."

Secretary of Agriculture: Rep. Thomas Massie has reportedly accepted this official role in Trump’s cabinet.

Let us lift up our eyes to the heavens and Thank God for Hearing the Prayers of His People!

