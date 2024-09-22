The Tweet

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Our God is a forgiving God who does what He says. As He can see the heart, He knows genuine repentance and sorrow, and knows the desires of our hearts.

God can forgive anyone of anything - it's never too late. Even Satan worshipers and witchcraft practitioners are not only forgiven, but transformed by the power of the Blood of Jesus Christ!

And sometimes, getting baptized is the last thing you do before going to meet the Lord.

If you don't yet know Christ, here's how you can simply ask Him to come into your heart.

And if you already know Him and want to do more, just raise your hand and ask God to use you.

LET US PRAY

Dear Father God,

Bless our leaders. Bless them with the courage to speak Your Name and tell others about Your Son Jesus as The Way, The Truth, and The Life.

Give them Your protection, Lord God, so that they are protected from evil and led by Your Holy Spirit. Let their messages of Your Love and Light be shown in all they do, and in their proclamations of their personal testimonies, dear Holy Father.

And help us to BE BOLD and unafraid to speak of all the Mighty Things that You have done in our lives.

We ask You in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

