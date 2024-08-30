This is a most charming and special video to start your day!

The human heart. | Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash

If my heart stops, you can declare me dead in 3 minutes.

And when my heart first started beating, that's when you gave me life, Oh Lord! 🙌

LIFE BEGINS AT CONCEPTION

As seen by this 32-week in utero baby’s face, he or she listens to the Daddy's voice and then smiles at the sound of Papa!

This isn't a “fetus”. It is a bavy. A human with feelings, memory, neural connections, and emotions.

Sure, the smile could be spontaneous and unrelated to the father's voice… and displayed 100% by chance.

Or it could be a small dimple of a smile started forming, then BURST OUT in a full-fledged smile because the baby recognizes the voice of the father.

PSALM 139: 13-14

"For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well."

Even if our brain doesn't admit it, our soul knows that God's creation of humans is miraculous.

JEREMIAH 1:5

“I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.”

Even before birth, God knew us! It's almost overwhelming!

Don't be afraid to speak about God. Don't hesitate to hear the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit, who was sent to guide and comfort us. Use your God-given intuition to reach out to others, and increase your spiritual awareness and strength.

LET US PRAY

For Creating Us, Lord We Pray. | Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

Almighty God of all Ages, Master of the Universe,

Good Lord, may I continue to see the beauty of Your creation, and marvel. Let me see Your works more and more each day.

Open my eyes to Your divine works, Lord!

You made me to hear my parents’ voices even from inside the uterus!

Open my ears to Your infinite miracles, Lord!

You gave me a spiritual connection to my parents and siblings, and to my children, Great One.

Let me magnify the connection between me and my parents, me and my children. Grant me a spiritual prowess with my family, one that surpasses time and space!

I pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

