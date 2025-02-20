The Car Accident

What Happened

It started when a lady reached over to pick up Chinese food that fell on the passenger side of the floor. Going 90 mph as her foot hit the gas instead of the brakes, she T-boned into our Expedition’s gas tank at 90 mph. She spun me and my 2-year old daughter in a 360 full circle (she would be 100% fine, now a nursing student), ripping an artery in the back of my neck, banging and centrifuging my brain inside my skull.

I would be disabled and bedridden, looking at the ceiling. For twelve years.

Little did I know that my then-bedridden 2011 meeting with Wayne Connell would eventually lead to my miraculous transformation. God had beautiful plans.

That year, I was selected as the Perseverance Award recipient of the Invisible Disabilities Association. I had gone online with my dysautonomia and made educational videos of my plight, garnering an audience that was also suffering in silence.

At that time, almost no doctors knew what “POTS” was; they also didn’t know what Mast Cell Activation Syndrome was. My mysterious symptoms didn't “fit” into their box, so most of them grew frustrated or thought I was lying. Twenty-four doctors later, finally one knew what dysautonomia was.

Being Bedridden

When I met Wayne Connell, Founder, President and CEO of IDA, I had severe dysautonomia, a traumatic brain injury, was bedridden, and completely unable to stand up without fainting.

What is Dysautonomia or POTS?

There are many different types of dysautonomias, including a genetic one. I am simplifying them all here.

Dysautonomia is a “dysfunction” or abnormal function of the “autonomic” or automatic nervous system that does things you don’t have to think about. It digests food, regulates your blood pressure and heart rate.

When mine was not regulated, I would stand up and the blood would rush to my feet and leave my brain without blood - so I would faint. I would get full fast, vomiting daily. Upon standing, my blood pressure was 78/45 mmHg and my heart rate was 130 beats/minute. I couldn't tell when I had to urinate, and I wore adult diapers.

POTS

P = Postural. Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) was so named because when going from laying down to standing (i.e., changing posture), I would get dizzy or orthostatic.

O = Orthostatic. At its worst, the dizziness progressively led to my visual field becoming gray and spotty. If I didn't sit down, I would eventually faint. In the meantime, though, my body tried to compensate for the loss of blood flow to my brain. People regularly get “gray-outs” where the world turns a spotted gray just before fainting, or they just pass out.

T = Tachycardic. Upon standing, there was nothing to stop all my blood from rushing to my feet. The blood going to my brain would diminish, a condition incompatible with life. In its attempt to get blood to the brain, the only compensation was for the God-given autonomic response to kick in: the heart had to pump faster and faster (i.e., to become tachycardic). That way, the brain gets more blood.

S = Syndrome. I was afflicted with this condition 24/7.

Wayne came to our house to do this video… my eyes were so sensitive that I always had to wear dark glasses, even to shield them from the glare coming from the windows.

Later, much later, I discovered that I also had Mast Cell Activation Syndrome or MCAS. I have an article on this for you, coming out later today. If you are chronically ill or know someone who cannot go out in the sun, this article is important for you.

The Perseverance Award

Being bedridden from 2005 to 2011, this was one of the few trips I took, to receive the Perseverance Award from the Invisible Disabilities Association.

Over a decade later, I would be Vice Chair of IDA and regularly meet with the wonderful Board of Directors to advance the cause of those with invisible disabilities. As of last month, I have since retired my position to spend more time with Ed, who is in remission from bladder cancer.

About the Invisible Disabilities Association™

Here is the Board of Directors and Current Members. We’re always open to having more people help with the nonprofit. We are a cool group of people (I must say lol) and we meet once a month and help coordinate ways to help others.

What is an Invisible Disability?

in·vis·i·ble dis·a·bil·i·ty /inˈvizəb(ə)l/ /disəˈbilədē/ noun People often ask us to define invisible disability. In simple terms, an invisible disability is a physical, mental or neurological condition that is not visible from the outside, yet can limit or challenge a person’s movements, senses, or activities. Unfortunately, the very fact that these symptoms are invisible can lead to misunderstandings, false perceptions, and judgments. People are parking in an accessible parking space with a placard, but they look fine. I wonder if that driver has an invisible disability. What is an invisible disability? In general, the term disability is often used to describe an ongoing physical or mental challenge. This challenge could be a well-managed bump in life or a mountain that creates severe changes and loss. Either way, this term should not be used to describe a person as weaker or lesser than anyone else! Every person has a purpose, uniqueness, and value, no matter what hurdles they may face. When we define invisible disability, it helps us understand the subtle differences and challenges each person experiences in their daily lives. Also, just because a person has a disability, does not mean they are disabled. Many living with these challenges are still fully active in their work, families, sports or hobbies. Some with disabilities can work full or part-time, but struggle to get through their day, with little or no energy for other things. Others are unable to maintain gainful or substantial employment due to their disability, have trouble with daily living activities and need assistance with their care. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) an individual with a disability is a person who: Has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities; has a record of such an impairment, or is regarded as having such an impairment (Disability Discrimination). Furthermore, “A person is considered to have a disability if he or she has difficulty performing certain functions (seeing, hearing, talking, walking, climbing stairs and lifting and carrying), or has difficulty performing activities of daily living, or has difficulty with certain social roles (doing school work for children, working at a job and around the house for adults)” (Disabilities Affect One-Fifth of All Americans). Given this basic knowledge, it is easy to see how work to define invisible disability is both critical to helping so many who are overlooked but also daunting in scope. Defining invisible disability can open doors of communication and understanding. Often people think the term, disability, only refers to people using a wheelchair or walker. On the contrary, the 1994-1995 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) found that 26 million Americans (almost 1 in 10) have a severe disability, while only 1.8 million used a wheelchair and 5.2 million used a cane, crutches or walker (Americans with Disabilities 94-95). In other words, 74% of Americans who live with a severe disability do not use such devices. Therefore, a disability cannot be determined solely by whether or not a person uses assistive equipment. The term we define invisible disability refers to symptoms such as debilitating pain, fatigue, dizziness, cognitive dysfunctions, brain injuries, learning differences and mental health disorders, as well as hearing and vision impairments. These are not always obvious to the onlooker, but can sometimes or always limit daily activities, range from mild challenges to severe limitations, and vary from person to person. Also, someone who has a visible impairment or uses an assistive device such as a wheelchair, walker or cane can have an invisible disability or invisible disabilities. For example, whether or not a person utilizes an assistive device, if they are debilitated by such symptoms as described above, they live with invisible disabilities. Opportunities for dialog begin when we talk about invisible disabilities. Unfortunately, people often judge others by what they see and conclude a person can or cannot do something by the way they look. This attitude can be equally frustrating for those who may appear unable but are perfectly capable, as well as those who seem able, but are not. International Disability expert, Joni Eareckson Tada, explained it well when she told someone living with debilitating fatigue, “People have such high expectations of folks like you [with invisible disabilities], like, ‘come on, get your act together.’ But they have such low expectations of folks like me in wheelchairs, as though the thought is that we can’t do much” (Joni). The bottom line is that everyone with a disability is different, with varying challenges and needs, as well as abilities and attributes. Thus, we all should learn to listen with our ears instead of judging with our eyes. That is the reason we define invisible disability. LIST OF ILLNESSES THAT ARE CONSIDERED INVISIBLE DISABILITIES: We do not maintain a list of specific illnesses and diagnoses that are considered invisible disabilities. Invisible disabilities are such symptoms as debilitating fatigue, pain, cognitive dysfunctions and mental disorders, as well as hearing and eyesight impairments and more. There are thousands of illnesses, disorders, diseases, dysfunctions, congenital disabilities, impairments, and injuries that can be debilitating. Therefore, all conditions that are debilitating are taken into consideration when we talk about invisible disabilities throughout the website. However, our focus is not to attempt to provide a vast amount of information about thousands of specific conditions (there are plenty of sites that do that). We are here to provide awareness, education, connection and support for everyone who lives with a debilitating condition. We do this by offering articles, pamphlets, booklets, resources, radio, video, seminars and more to give hope and compassion to all living with invisible disabilities as well as information for loved ones to better understand. If you would like to suggest a link to an organization or foundation that provides information about your specific condition, please send it to us through the contact page. We would love to hear about it!

National Disability ID

We help people get a National Disability ID, if they want one. The most common person that probably gets one is someone who travels, is single, and gets tired of people yelling at them for parking in a Disabled parking spot. Which is a gentle reminder that people may have a disability that you can’t see. It may be helpful if you get stopped by an officer and have difficulty getting out of your car.

I know that while I moved from a Disability spot to get out of the sun, I got yelled at plenty of times.

Here’s a video explaining more.

The Invisible Disabilities Association™

Message me if you want to join us!

At my worst after the 2005 car accident, I was in injury rehabilitation, unable to say the word, “the”. Today, patients with Long Covid or post-vaccine injury may have POTS, so almost all doctors know what it is. But there is still a lot of gaslighting, and it’s extremely difficult to find a knowledgeable doctor who knows how to diagnose and treat it.

The diagnosis may require a Tilt Table Test, and almost no one has them. Usually, the diagnosis is made by a cardiologist. Some have to travel out of state to find a good doctor, which is a shame when they can’t even stand up! Also, these patients are commonly felt to be “complicated”, and doctor’s simply don’t like the time and emotional drain they can be. More on this later, on How to Be A Professional Patient, which is good for everyone to know.

The Treatment of POTS

To get enough blood to my brain while standing, I had to impose quite a variety of mechanical and pharmaceutical, physiological, and dietary interventions. I have an upcoming article that goes into more depth, but here are the basics:

Everything was about too much blood to my legs and not enough blood to my brain.

Cold. POTS was better in cold weather, because it makes the veins contract; it was worse in hot weather because it makes them dilate.

Fluids. The more hydrated i was, the more blood stayed in my brain.

Salt. The more salt I ate, the more water I retained. To help, I spent the first years on a salt-retaining steroid.

Compression. Tight leg stockings with tight abdominal pressure (i.e. wearing tight stockings one size too small) forced the blood out of my legs and pushed it up the abdomen, through the liver, and up to my heart and brain.

Blood pressure. I took a drug that pushed my blood pressure up by constricting the veins in my legs (i.e., midodrine).

Case History: 100% Healing from POTS

This story just came out yesterday.

A SPECIAL NOTE: Yesterday, I posted an article on my sister Substack. I received several personal messages and am very excited that some people with post-vax injury can now find relief from augmented NAC. Amazingly, in 3 months, Meegan was healed from 45% heart function to a full 100%.

I don’t know how it healed Meegan’s heart, but we can conclude it probably broke up spike protein produced in her body, from the Covid jab.

I know the augmented NAC (aNAC) researchers in Italy, and this product is well received all over the world. In my humble opinion, if you are taking NAC, this is the only formula to be on, because it is the best in the world.

To order the aNAC, which is only available through special providers, please visit the dropdown on my website, ArandaMDenterprises.com and remember to use the Coupon Code: HAHV8G4P. Also feel free to message me with any questions.

Fast Forward

I would have a near-death experience, go to the stairway to heaven, and pick up paper and pen. Five books, two medical clinics, and 12 years later, I would be healed.

And I would give back in different ways.

I ran a pain clinic, then a Covid Care clinic. I write here, I’m on Twitter, and as a Board Member of the Invisible Disabilities Association, I am a Certified Tribal Practitioner, and still help educate and celebrate life by keeping a commitment to volunteer work for those with invisible disabilities.

Thank you for helping me by reading my writings and sharing them. My hope is to inspire by example. God bless you in all that you do!

Thank you for reading my writings!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

As I reflect back on the last fifteen years, I am amazed at what God has done. Everything that I “lost” was found. And the things that I thought were important - I overestimated them.

I learned a LOT. Not just intellectually, but spiritually.

People ask,

How did you do it?”

Faith in God, which is the best kind of Perseverance.

Watching your words. SPEAKING LIFE Into Your Life.

Needing less “stuff”, fewer “things”, which means storing your treasures in heaven.

God bless you. Today, watch every word you say. If it doesn't Speak Life, don't say it.

LET US PRAY

Lead me to Your Cross, Dear Lord | Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash

Precious Father,

Forgive me my sins. Open my eyes and ears to see and listen to Your Holy Spirit, who leads and guides me in Your ways.

Quiet my mind, open my heart, Lord Jesus. Help me hold all things I have as loss, and lead me to Your cross daily, hourly, and every minute. Lead me to my knees, lead me to have my eyes look up to You.

Lead me to Your cross. Every day, let me die to myself and become alive to You.

Heal those who are hurting and sick, Father God, we pray. Bring them into Your perfection, and use them to tell their story and spread the knowledge of Your power for the benefit of others.

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen.