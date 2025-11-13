The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
17h

Very much appreciate your work here, Dr. Margaret. Yes, I have been aware of these self-replicating structures for several years. And yes, each morning I spend the first hour or two after waking, but before rising, in prayer, and ask for His healing of those who took the jabs (and His justice for those involved in "the program"). Regarding use of urine--although I am not interested in consuming what my kidneys have filtered out of my blood, this month completed season 3 of my fertilizing our vegetable and fruit gardens with our own urine. In '23, I used our urine along with blood meal; my soil test having shown that the soil needed only N. In '24, except for one 20' x 8" strip, in order to give the early peas a boost of N before they could make their own, I used only urine. This '25 season, no blood meal whatsoever. Only urine. I found it most interesting, that in'24, I didn't see any leaf miner on the beet leaves from early spring until September, when a few leaves showed damage. Never before saw such healthy leaves. And neither my spring nor fall brassicas showed any cabbage worm--although the white cabbage butterflies were in evidence all season. This too was a first; I have been growing our vegetables for over 50 years. And to think that I used, for decades, to spend a few hundred dollars per year on $$$ Espoma organic fertilizer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Orli and the team's avatar
Orli and the team
19h

Thank you Margaret 💕💖💌🙂 for bringing this information to the public. I found Dr Edward a couple of months ago, I digged in his website, there is a short free introduction video which was interesting, and initially I too thought in learning his system, of course only if it was free! Our situation does not cover "extras" other than basic food and a ceeling :(, therefore I move on.. Urine therapy is a very old treatment, the first time I heard about it was about 30 years ago from a German doctor to treat gout.. Personally is a bit difficult for me to look into, but nothing wrong to try, specially if a person is sick.. I guess much worst is any pharma... we take things we do not their sources, at least urine therapy is from ourselves! 😂

Those are all great advices to try, Dr Edward seems a great person to confront the system as you do, but to be able to eat healthy, to take care of ourselves, to buy those products that he advises a person needs to be able to afford it.. Not many can... therefore that is part of the problem, on the other hand without money cannot be trained in this natural teachings to help others, sadly humanity system from all sides is base in money first.... Nevertheless is great this information can reach as many people as possible for those who have the options available to them... Thank you for spreading 👏🏻💌🙂🏆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture