WARNING: If you took the Covid shot and have never heard this before, you may want to sit down.

My specialty is anesthesiology and critical care, with a PhD in Forensic Science. I have a talent for describing Combined Therapy Protocols, and in this light, recently I have been searching for answers to detox from the nanobots and other contaminants they have nonconsentually given us, whether we are vaxxed or not.

Make no mistake: Self-Replicating Nanobots have been Found in both the Vaxxed and UnVaxxed, the latter due to shedding, air, food, water, dental local anesthetic, toilet paper… virtually everything.

Multiple people have found nanobots by light microscopy, including Drs. Edward Group and Ana Maria Mihalcea (@DrAnaMihalcea), Sterling Young, (@GlobalDemocide), and more. I believe them.

To this end, I would like to examine various protocols, see what other doctors are doing, what has worked for individuals, and what no one is recommending. I invite you to tell me what I am missing and what has worked for you - and keep your eyes out. Feel free to message me a link if you find something, please.

And in this, I believe that Fasting and Prayer is #1 (interestingly, Substack won’t let me PIN my article below on it to the top of my other page, which makes me believe its Truth all the more).

Today, Dr. Edward Group held a Zoom meeting on spike protein, nanobots and detox. I transcribed his entire talk for you.

First, here is my summary to show you evidence of these problems (that most of you have already known for the last 5 years).

Self-Assemblying Nanobots

Here is proof, as written in a medical journal.

2024 PAPER - THE COVID SHOTS INSTALLED NANOBOTS ~ We already knew this, but here’s PROOF!

This 2024 Japanese study, “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study” proves BOTH Pfizer and Moderna shots have “animated worm-like” entities, invisible to the human eye. They swim, wiggle, and assemble themselves into complex structures, which form WHITE FIBRIN CLOTS in the body —

These are not normal, red blood clots, but exactly what embalmers like Richard Hirschman have found and exposed in the film, “Died Suddenly”.

Study co-authors Dr. Young Mi Lee and Dr. Daniel Broudy are from Okinawa Christian University. Their paper is in the prestigious International Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research.

METHOD : They first isolated unused vaxx vials for three weeks, then examined them under 400X magnification.

RESULTS : That’s when they discovered “undisclosed additional engineered components”. Drs. Lee and Broudy also observed that when the nanotechnology was energized, it formed “discs, chains, spirals, tubes, and right-angle structures.”

CONCLUSION : They believe that these mysterious nanoparticles are responsible for the worldwide increase in “turbo cancer” and autoimmune disease. They also suspect these smart microscopic components are part of the elite’s “long-planned well-funded Internet of Bodies,” which they further describe as a “synthetic global central nervous system” that can turn humans into “Biohybrid Magnetic Robots” that can be manipulated.

NOW! They call for a global BAN on ALL mRNA shots! After all, no one knows the nanobots’ long-term effects. They also demanded that the labels of “v8ccine” and “safe and effective” should be removed — because officially, these vials are neither.

Author Biographies "Young Mi Lee, MD, Practicing Physician, Hanna Women's Clinic Doryeong-ro, KumgSung Building, 2nd Fl., Jeju, Jejudo, 63098, Republic of Korea (South Korea) Young Mi Lee, MD, is a practicing physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, and is also a reproductive endocrinologist; because of her work over the last three years she has become an expert in stereomicroscopy and in the microbiology of incubated COVID-19 injectables, especially, Pfizer and Moderna Daniel Broudy, PhD, Professor of Applied Linguistics, Okinawa Christian University Daniel Broudy holds a doctorate in applied psycholinguistics from the School of Communication and Creative Arts at Deakin University. He is a professor of applied linguistics at Okinawa Christian University.

Manuscript Link, “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study”: HERE.

Under the Microscope: Nanobots from the Shots

They are self-assembling. This is the real problem that hardly anyone is talking about, save for a few.

Here is Dr. Carrie Madej, one of the first to describe what they look like under the microscope. This video includes microscope images of the vax contents, showing what looks like live creatures, now recognized as bots.

Dr Ana Mihalcea @DrAnaMihalcea has also described the microscopic nanobots and microchips, as well as a detox. This is affecting all of humanity.

My friend Sterling Young:

The Video

Here’s an x-ray from Dr. Lynn Fynn on Twitter/X, who told me that this is from one of her patients; she has several more like this, with the front part of the brain virtually missing, as seen in dark gray vs the lighter gray in the forehead area below — as in a frontal lobotomy:

Now that you have seen a review on why nanobots need to be removed, here is Dr. Group.

How to Detox from Nanobots

THE TRANSCRIPT: DR. EDWARD GROUP

Dr. Ed Group said his relationship with Alex Jones ended on May 18, 2018 Alex Jones’ InfoWars Show. Merging God’s natural order with man’s technology has been a study of Dr. Group’s since 2016, as he looked into Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, the WEF, and more. He and Alex had tight Whistleblower relationships that are very deep: super space, underground, super military.

In 2017, Dr. Group discovered a plan to create transhumans. The elites want to play God, take what He has created, and turn it into their own creation. They’ve genetically engineered and poisoned the air, food, water, and people’s minds with addictions, and more.

At times, I took shorthand but tried to get everything in. If you note an edit I need to make, you can either message me privately or place it in the Comments, thank you.

Dr. Group:

The biggest weapon is not wars. It’s not weapons. The biggest weapon is information, disinformation, actually. They’ve convinced people to give up their body, mind, and soul to a doctor or to someone else. They’ve made you believe you need someone else if you get sick. They’ve done this to poison you. Social media, mainstream news poison your mind. Their main plan was to poison the body, the mind, and the soul— to keep you from God, because the kingdom of God is from within. Therefore, they want to keep you distracted by things going on outside yourself. Dr. Group has been disappointed in churches who could not show him how to find God from within. In 2018, this was his last show. He knew there was nanotech already in place, they would create fear, then convince everyone to get this “vaccine” which is a bioweapon — a poison against your own biology. They’ll inject as many as possible, with vaccines, 5G towers and multiple vectors like water and food. He got multiple death threats, as did Alex, his employees, and Dr. Group’s employees. He exposed their plan. Alex then got sued for Sandy Hook, and they both had millions of followers. Everything that I did over the last 30 years was completely wiped from the internet. I was completely censored from the entire internet. They “disappeared” me and AlexJones from InfoWars. Fast forward to pandemic 2020. I got called up for how to detoxify from the shot. The root cause of all disease is nothing more than poisons: food, water, even poisonous people. At that point in time, I got called from the Trump Administration to be on the Task Force. Everyone on it knew it was a bioweapon — there were tons of different ones, some with normal saline, some having different colors. Trump was talking about chlorine dioxide, RFK Jr was running the Advisory Committee. Operations Telecommunications Upgrade: Over 500,000 towers new were going up. New 5G routers were going up. You can call them up and tell them NOT to use 5G in your house. This is to harvest energy from your body. An emergency meeting happens with Bill Gates in the White House, only with Trump. After that meeting everything he worked on was dispersed, and the Task Force was disbanded in 3 weeks. He knew it would maim, hurt immune systems, especially after the 3rd, 4th, and 5th shots. What could he do to neutralized the nanotech, get it out of the body, and prevent people from being a transhuman? What happened in that meeting with Gates? Through talking to people, I learned of the Gates/WEF/African testing and killings. What was floating around was that Gates walked in with a vial in his hand. “If you don’t go through with Operation Warp Speed, we will go through with releases of this; there will be massive deaths, and you’re going to take the fall.” I can guarantee you that Russia, Israel, have very powerful vials with very aggressive types of diseases like Marburg, that can wipe out most of the population. This is why we bought an electron microscope — and they know this, because the only place you can find an EM is in a major university, most of which are funded by Big Pharma. Sabrina Wallace, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, and others have helped with this. We tracked every single phase: synthetic blood cells we see in people’s blood. Every single person has these in them. At first we were tesing local dental anesthetic, toilet paper. Everything has it, You cannot avoid it. Individual people need to wake up. If you don’t want to be a transhuman, you need to take back your power. You are the only one who can prevent yourself from becoming a cyborg. The conferences with medical freedom, alternative medicine, natural medicine… patriots, people who are AWAKE — they’re 200 lbs. They’re ‘enlightened’ and WE NEED THESE PEOPLE. WE NEED PATRIOTS TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEMSELVES. We help everyone else but we need to take care of themselves! NOW is the time to transform. This is the Great Awakening. You know it in your heart, your mind, and your soul. You chose to be here today. You have been chosen to help raise the consciousness of the planet — to do this, you need to get down to the right weight, to nourish your soul, and nourish your mind. Ultimately, your whole life is nothing more than a block of time and a block of decisions. If you go into the simplest way to define your life, it all comes down to a time and decisions. What time am I going to wake up? Am I going to have a cheeseburger? You are constantly making decisions. They know that! Do you know how hard it is to choose a salad over a cheeseburger and fries? It’s extremely hard for most people to make these decisions. I am NOT going to wake up to my phone. I’m going to spend the first hour of my day in prayer, and on myself. That’s what we, as teachers, as doctors (“teachers”, not “prescribers"), are to teach people how to transform their minds, bodies, and souls. You must make a choice: You are either going to become a cyborg, or you are not. We have tested blood, urine, and hair analysis. We will talk about the top 10-20 solutions and if you do these regularly, you will not become a cyborg. I just flew in from Santiago, Chile, and most people are fat. I have so much hope, and I look around and see that most people are lost. They live in a distracted reality. They’re all going to become a cyborg. This is why it’s so important to take care of your own health first. You raise your vibrational consciousness and it goes out. I study old teachings from the Tibet, teachings that are 12,000 years old — and effective. They are suppressed, only reserved for the elites. This is what I just presented, ancient techniques, “sacred lovemaking”, even ancient sex. In the old days, men would not ejaculate. This is why the men are becoming feminine and women are becoming more masculine. 12,000 years ago, women walked around with a big gold aura around them, because they were big matriarchs who brought life into the world. Men’s aura’s were also visible, but less so. The aura’s were the biofields of the body, the most regarded organ. Through time, the aura started going away. In the 1500’s, the saints still had gold halos around them. They were real, cold aura’s. They disappeared over time as men and women became more separated from God. The female has 2 magnetic points of negative polarity: the back of the throat and the womb. Men have it in the penis and (another place; I missed it) The 90% of the Kama Sutra was positions for making love, for good health. Women will always search for love; her destiny is to always feel the frequency of love. 150 years ago, the powers that be wanted to take that away. Women try to fulfill it by buying things, having multiple partners, but the only way she feels fulfilled is if the male knows how to open up the heart of the women and make the frequency of love together so that it vibrates through her whole body so she feels whole.

Talk about Solutions

The most powerful: Maximize your aura. Creating the frequency of love: The Tao of Sexology by Steven Chang. Talks about enhancing your own vibrational energy and how to create the frequency of love. It makes you very powerful. Your own energy field will block the power of the towers. It dissolves disease and negative emotions. Urine therapy. I know it’s controversial. Dr. Jesse Cartridge used magnets and urine; it’s been used for thousands and thousands of years. Has biophotonic gold in it, just like semen has gold. Drinking urine, putting it on your skin. I can show you how to culture 100,000 undifferentiated stem cells in your own urine and use them in your own enema bowls. The urine therapist will always say your urine gives you what you need. In India, they still have people drink their own urine, even if it has pus. Global healing institute.org has a urotherapy course. “We teach what nobody else teaches.” You can use a 60 cc syringe with an applicator with fresh morning urine and inject it into your rectum every morning. Grounding. Hug a tree. It resets your body. Get grounding sheets for your bed. See Globalhealinginstitute.org, Dr. Goup recommends this page. We’re seeing amazing regeneration from exposure to the nanotech and 5G. Sweat. 20 Minute Sauna a day. Sweat. This blew me away. This detoxes the poisons constantly, parasites, nanotech. NO ZEOLITES, BECAUSE THE SILICA FEEDS AND GROWS THE NANOTECH. NO DIATEMACEOUS EARTH. Enhance the chelators by doing 20 minutes of sweating a day. Use any kind of sauna, or dress heavily. We tested the sweat, sent it to the lab. It was FULL of nanotech and chemicals. 20 min = 3 weeks of chelators and getting chemicals out of your system. Gut and Liver Care: Intestinal cleansing/gut health: Tesla oxypowder, probiotic, taking care of your gut. Good food. Live, raw foods. Liver: no lab tests, as there are 500 functions, hormones, liver, heart, and thyroid (converts all thyroid hormones) all depend on the liver. All organs depend on the liver. You’ll never have cancer or kidney issues if your liver is clean. Most people only have 15% liver function. You will not have cancer if your liver is 80% functional. The liver is the forgotten organ. Liver cleanses are super important. A minimum of 3 cleanses is needed — most of the time, 9 liver cleanses are needed. The liver even stores emotion. Parasite cleansing. Yeast, mold, worms, synthetic hybrid parasites also exist; genetically modified E.Coli and yeast are used to produce the spike protein. Yeast feeds on sugar. The byproduct is alcohol — this is why people are addicted to sugar and alcohol. A parasite is anyone bad for you; people can be parasites. a 2-headed synthetic, 1/2 nanotech parasite was found by us. Iodine. Nascient iodine. Blackseed oil. We have one with cinnamon bark in it. We tested it and have the highest level of turpines in it. The type of yeast in Brewer’s yeast is what they’re using to genetically modify food. They know people won’t stop eating bread and drinking beer. Blackseed oil and cinnamon bark kills it. I take 1 tablespoon every 2-3 days. Yeast loves getting congested in your liver. Lateral Flora. Bacillus latis flora. Founded by Wanda O’Donell’s husband. Like ivermectin, this was found in the soil in Iceland. Words to get rid of E. Coli. Nicotine patches. Nicotine receptors are on every cell in your body. Blocks receptor sites of spike protein. A good company that Dr. Bryan Ardis uses is Tella Vida, which uses the total plant. They use natural oils. Start with 2.5 to 3 mg. I do it 2 times a week, because you can develop resistance to it. It doesn’t get to the root cause. I worked with David Wolf on it; I’ve been to his tobacco farm and I grow my own tobacco. No one ever died on tobacco until they added 682 cancer-chemicals on a Marlboro cigarette. Tobacco is a sacred plant, like honey and cannabis, which is why they smoked it in ceremonies. They believed tobacco brought your prayers straight to God. Calcium disodium microsomal EDTA. Selenium and boron. Most are deficient in selenium. Biophotonic super-conscious liquid gold. What the ancient Egyptians used. During Rockefeller’s expedition to Egypt, they found liquid gold in every color of the rainbow. It uses atan lenses through the sun, to create red gold, liquid black gold, etc. Would help brain function, and more. Toxin binder. Charcoal. Microsomal EDTA. I believe God is putting everything on us to transform. Chaos and pain are good things, a wake-up call, for you to transform. “HELLO!: Am I going to transform and go up, or am I going to go down? YourFreedomHub.Substack.com

Q & A for Dr. Group:

DMSO 40%/Distilled water 60% into the eyes — he does this twice a week. The lady with a question does it every day. Urokinase: the most powerful anti-blood clotting mechanism, found in urine. Dr. Group: “I haven’t met one person with blood clotting while during urotherapy.” Dr. Jim Walker, The 12-Second (?). In decades past, every senior had a bottle of DMSO for heart attack or stroke. They took 1 oz in the mouth, or poured it on the skin. Within 12 seconds, it stopped a heart attack or stroke. The book is not longer available. You. You create your own health and happiness bubble. Sweating. If you can’t sweat, for example if you are Nordic, you can go into a steam sauna, RelaxSauna is one (possibly found HERE). It creates the most heat, the fastest. Gradually accommodate to it, even if you are not able to sweat easily. Dr. Group is Nordic, and the steam sauna works best for him. Allopathic vs. Naturopathic Market. Dr. Group’s opinion: “We are in a synthetic world with a lot of allopathic schools teaching symptomology. That’s why we started these courses, because all the other schools teach how to treat the symptoms with a pharmaceutical model. All symptom-based therapies just give supplements for organs, and we teach what is causing the liver or kidneys to get toxic! It’s detox of chemicals, parasites, and all the things we teach to use your body’s own healing systems!” “Are you really a doctor if you are not healing? I want to work on root cause.” We used to go into people’s houses and sit with them. It takes 90 days to detox the liver — if you’re not 90% better by changing your food, etc., we go out to your house. We see you have mold.” Schools don’t teach cause. Disease is from a toxic external and internal environment. I’m not against more people going to naturopathic school, but we need to treat causes.

These are my questions:

Fasting. Digestion takes 90% of your body’s energy. Ancients used urine fasting. We eat 10 times more than what we need. We just need good, live, living foods. The less you eat, the more your body can use for healing. That’s why I recommend people don’t eat after 6 pm.

Photodynamic therapy. Kellog described light therapeutics in 1910. Sound and light are vibration medicine. We create biophotons, that’s why we need the sun. I have a PDT of all plants in one formula; you take it and then expose yourself to light. Liquid gold photonic emits every single light therapy. This is why they block the sun, because they don’t want us to receive the light. Den Shaw wrote on color therapy. Use all colors, there are benefits behind all colors. Kellog would have people eat all different colors and then go out in the sun. Dr. Group's last comment: I wish more people would get their certifications in Natural Health. We need more good people.

That is it!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I’m new to urotherapy. Very new. Have heard of it and don’t know anyone who is doing it… I don’t think. Have you heard of it or tried it?

I’ll be looking into it. If I had the money, I might consider becoming a Natural Health Coach with him. I would probably learn exactly how to detox from the nanobots. You or I could set up a free Zoom call HERE. I have no idea how much it would cost.

And I forgot to ask him if we should all get a hand-held blacklight. When you shine it on your face in the dark, it lights up with small pen-tip sized dots, each a nanobot.

I’m ordering one today. Will you join me? It’s just $12.99.

