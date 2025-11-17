WARNING: This may be upsetting to some, especially those who never heard of self-assemblying nanobots being in your ears and skin, emitting light. Not recommended for those who do not have open eyes.

We review different aspects of the nanobots in the search to disintegrate them. I am still researching potential antidotes. Thank you for staying with me, supporting my efforts, and helping by subscribing and sharing this information that affects humankind and is attempting to mess with God’s sacred creation.

This is to introduce my friend Sterling Young, who has been years ahead of the curve, and whom I trust. Thank you for joining me in prayer for him. Please get to know him through his Twitter/X account @GlobalDemocide.

The Video: Weaponized Technology to Make Humans into Humanoids

The Video: We each realize different levels of eye-opening, and we need to stay open to seeing more and more each day.

The Video: Ron Reese on Ray Kurzewil and the Transhumanist Movement, Infusing Humans with Nanorobots

We’re going to become machines.

My 2024 Article on the Internet of Bodies:

The Video: The Reality of Nanobots

The Video: 365 nm Light Shows Luciferase Under the Skin

The Video: Nanobots Perform Tasks Inside the Body

The Video: Brain:Computer Interface (BCI) and Distractions Away from God

The Video: Pfizer Tech Inserts MicroTags

The Video: Ear Bots Reflect Light

The Video: Blinking Biotech Sensor

The Video: Replicating Nanobots

The Video: Nanobot Repairs Skin Scratch

The Video: It’s Not A Bioweapon, It’s A Biocyber Interface

The Video: Transhumanists Distorting God’s Creation

WHAT I REALLY THINK

God tells us that we are not to have fear. We are to trust in Him. Go to Him. Have Him empower us to overcome.

Listen. These bots are now supposed to be in virtually every living being.

And I know they are harming people. Torturing them. Damaging their skin. Perhaps Morgellon’s was only the beginning, the first stage.

This is why I’m on a quest for answers: the antidote (s).

Top 3 Ways to Fight Nanobots

These are the top 3 ways I have found to disintegrate the nanobots:

Fasting and Prayer. So far, I know that FASTING AND PRAYER must help us grow faith for 💯 % healing from anything. Drawing near to God is always #1. Go Ahead and USE THE NAME OF JESUS. No 5G. Get away from 5G. Dr. Richard Olree told me by phone that if you get away from 5G, the nanobots will “disintegrate” in 4-6 days. Nicotine. It destroys the graphine structure.

Your Dentist can Check a Vial of Local Anesthetic by Using a Magnet:

These are the Top 3 things to do. Convince yourself of it by getting a 365 nm black light, as I previously stated at the bottom of my article:

I’m still researching everything else, including the diatomaceous earth. Thank you for posting comments and links if you have info or see something new. I JUST LOVE YOU!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

Relieve us of this attack on Your Creation! Cast these evil demon bots away from me!

Let not my body be invaded by one evil contaminant! I speak the NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH UPON EVERY PART OF MY BODY, EACH AND EVERY CELL, HOLY GOD!

Bring Jesus back to us soon, Lord! And know that only You are my strength! I shall keep my eyes upon You!

