The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
3h

Have you looked into Rife machines? Spooky2 is one company that is making them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
1hEdited

Thank you for 'solutions', Dr Aranda. But #2 is impossible. We cannot get away from 5G. The bloody things are everywhere. So are NEXRAD towers, covering *every square inch of land* in USA (except for a few acres in TX Big Bend Nat Park---not exactly hospitable land).

#3 Nicotine, yes. Dr Bryan Ardis has been telling us this for 5 years.

Psinergy has been screaming about IoB for at least 5 years. I didn't want to believe her, but evidence points directly to that agenda. RE: BioTEQ: Yep, it's real (https://www.bioteq.co.uk/index.php/hardware-solutions).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture