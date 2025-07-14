I reference a trial in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, that alleges Pfizer’s Batch EM0477 caused severe injuries and deaths.

It is supported by 146 pieces of evidence, including autopsies and whistleblower testimony.

In Their Favor

Public outcry is definitely in their favor, with many deaths and injuries from the Covid shots. One of the recent sentinel papers citing many injuries was retracted.

The article was titled, "A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination" was initially referenced in the context of a preprint by The Lancet. It gained attention due to its controversial claim that 74% of deaths following COVID-19 vaccination were potentially linked to the vaccine. However, due to significant methodological concerns and lack of peer-reviewed validation, it was completely retracted.

Not in Their Favor

It names: Albert Bourla and Bill Gates of complicity in a global conspiracy that echoes claims from a Dutch lawsuit where Bill Gates already faces trial over vaccine injuries. There are reportedly no peer-reviewed studies that directly confirm batch-specific harm; a 2021 study in Nature on mRNA vaccine safety found adverse events rare (0.6% serious), urging caution against overgeneralizing batch data.

Here is a NEJM 2020 article promoting safety:

Abstract Background Vaccines are needed to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and to protect persons who are at high risk for complications. The mRNA-1273 vaccine is a lipid nanoparticle–encapsulated mRNA-based vaccine that encodes the prefusion stabilized full-length spike protein of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes Covid-19. Methods This phase 3 randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled trial was conducted at 99 centers across the United States. Persons at high risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection or its complications were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive two intramuscular injections of mRNA-1273 (100 μg) or placebo 28 days apart. The primary end point was prevention of Covid-19 illness with onset at least 14 days after the second injection in participants who had not previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Results The trial enrolled 30,420 volunteers who were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive either vaccine or placebo (15,210 participants in each group). More than 96% of participants received both injections, and 2.2% had evidence (serologic, virologic, or both) of SARS-CoV-2 infection at baseline. Symptomatic Covid-19 illness was confirmed in 185 participants in the placebo group (56.5 per 1000 person-years; 95% confidence interval [CI], 48.7 to 65.3) and in 11 participants in the mRNA-1273 group (3.3 per 1000 person-years; 95% CI, 1.7 to 6.0); vaccine efficacy was 94.1% (95% CI, 89.3 to 96.8%; P<0.001). Efficacy was similar across key secondary analyses, including assessment 14 days after the first dose, analyses that included participants who had evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection at baseline, and analyses in participants 65 years of age or older. Severe Covid-19 occurred in 30 participants, with one fatality; all 30 were in the placebo group. Moderate, transient reactogenicity after vaccination occurred more frequently in the mRNA-1273 group. Serious adverse events were rare, and the incidence was similar in the two groups. Conclusions The mRNA-1273 vaccine showed 94.1% efficacy at preventing Covid-19 illness, including severe disease. Aside from transient local and systemic reactions, no safety concerns were identified. (Funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; COVE ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT04470427.)

Also not in their favor: a 2023 Lancet analysis showed no evidence of systemic cover-ups, highlighting judicial skepticism in the Netherlands about such cases.

Call for Nuremberg 2.0

There is a persistent call for a Nuremberg 2.0, which draws on historical parallels to the 1945-1946 trials, but is said to misalign with the Nuremberg Code’s focus on informed consent for medical experimentation .

A 2020 Journal of Medical Ethics paper clarifies it doesn’t apply to public health mandates, challenging the post’s legal framing.

The Tweet

The Video

Listen for yourself!

The Article

Who’s on the Line? The names linked to this scandal are some of the most powerful on the planet: Albert Bourla , CEO of Pfizer, accused of misleading the public on the safety and necessity of the vaccine.

Mark Rutte , former Dutch PM, deeply connected to the WEF and accused of concealing critical safety data.

Ursula von der Leyen , EU Commission President, under fire for secretive vaccine deals and suppressed side-effect reports.

Bill Gates , the billionaire philanthropist whose fingerprints are all over global health policy and funding.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, whose Great Reset agenda loomed large over pandemic policymaking. This is not conspiracy theory. It’s a court of law. And the world is watching. 🧬 The Evidence From brave whistleblowers like Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, to financial insiders like Catherine Austin Fitts, the prosecution is prepared to unveil the inner workings of a global alliance between Big Pharma, media, and governments. Key questions include: Why were dangerous batches never recalled?

Why were injury reports censored or ignored?

Why were contracts signed that gave Pfizer immunity from liability?

And most chilling of all: Was this a military operation disguised as public health? 🛡️ Time for a New Nuremberg? The original Nuremberg Trials brought Nazi war criminals to justice. Today, we face a different kind of crime — not committed with tanks or bullets, but with syringes, lies, and psychological warfare. When governments and corporations conspire to suppress life-saving data, coerce populations with threats, and profiteer from harm, the crime is no less grave. In fact, it's global in scale. That’s why many are now calling for a new international tribunal — a Nuremberg 2.0 — to: Hold corporate CEOs , political leaders , and media collaborators accountable.

Strip them of immunity.

Enforce permanent bans from public office or business leadership.

And most importantly: deliver justice to the injured and the dead. 🪖 Military Tribunals — Why They May Be Necessary If civil courts prove incapable of holding elites to account — due to corruption, cowardice, or political interference — then military tribunals become the last line of justice. Why? Because when treason is committed at the highest levels of power — against a nation's people, constitution, and sovereignty — only a military tribunal has the jurisdiction to respond appropriately. This is not a witch hunt. This is a reckoning. 🌍 What This Means for the World This case in Leeuwarden could be the spark that ignites a global fire of truth. If successful, it may: Trigger similar legal actions in other countries.

Encourage whistleblowers to come forward.

Destroy the false immunity surrounding pharma giants.

And restore public trust in justice — something that has been sorely lacking since 2020. ✊ Justice Is Non-Negotiable Tomorrow is only the beginning. The world will not forget what was done. The censorship. The mandates. The deaths. The lies. The trillions made in profit. Now is the time to demand justice, not just for the victims of Batch EM0477 — but for all victims of this orchestrated global deception. Let the court in Leeuwarden be the first blow in a wider campaign for truth. And if justice is not served in the civilian courts… Then we must press for a global Nuremberg 2.0 — peaceful, lawful, and unstoppable. 8:12 AM · Jul 8, 2025 2.2M Views Link: HERE.

The Thread

The Video

The Video

Scarlett Karoleva reported that the lawyer prosecuting this case was viciously arrested with the same techniques used for terrorists.

I searched for more on the lawyer and his manner of arrest.

The Arrest of Atty. Arno van Kessel

It was Arno van Kessel, a Dutch lawyer, who was arrested in connection to a civil case against Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO, et. al.

Posts suggest he was detained by an anti-terror unit, blindfolded, and held in a maximum-security prison, with his family reportedly held at gunpoint during a home raid.

Here is more from July 8, 2025

The Video

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE PROTESTED! I THINK THEY ARE CHANTING, “ARNO, FIGHT!”

Mass support is needed for anyone being persecuted in any court!

DO YOU THINK THE TIDE IS TURNING?

Let Us Pray

Lord God,

Father of All Living Creatures and Man, Who is Made in Thy Image, Help Us Resist Evil and Stay Strong!

Thou Oh Lord, Art High Above ALL THE EARTH! THOU ART EXHALTED FAR ABOVE ALL GODS! THOU, OH LORD, ART HIGHER THAN ALL THINGS, WORTHY OF ALL PRAISE!

I Exhalt Thee! I Lift Thee UP! I Adore Thee!

In Jesus’ Name!

Amen!

Leave a comment