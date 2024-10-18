Never Forget

Psalm 82:3-4

3 Vindicate the weak and fatherless;

Do justice and maintain the rights of the afflicted and destitute.

4 Rescue the weak and needy;

Rescue them from the hand of the wicked.

LET US PRAY

Dear Lord God,

For the tenacity to speak up and out, LORD HEAR OUR UNIFIED PRAYER.

For the resources to help those in need and those who need protection from harm, HELP US BE BOLD.

For the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit leading and guiding us to YOUR PERFECT PLAN, we ask You to keep leading.

For Your protection and grace over all rescuers, volunteers, leaders, and law enforcement, THANK YOU, LORD.

And for bringing us together to be here at such a time as this, THANK YOU! 🙌

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Wish I had been in the audience!

