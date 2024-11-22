The Tweet

What was your worst experience at this masking business?

We were at a Trader Joe’s and the lady standing in front of me in line turned completely around to yell at me for not being six feet behind her. The line had already moved, so I simply pointed to the front of the line and told her to move up.

At the airport, a stewardess chastised me for not wearing a mask. I lifted up my cup of tea and told her that I was drinking. And then for the next hour, I kept taking itsy bitsy, frequent sips through my straw;)

We also walked into outdoor restaurants and the first question was, “Did you get the Covid vaccine?”

We thought,

“hell, no. And who are you to ask a personal, HIPPA-protected question? You're only 18 years old and know nothing about life. What a horrible job you have.”

instead, we simply said,

“We're going to go eat somewhere else.”

What memories do you have?

