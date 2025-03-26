A bit of controversy erupted on Twitter/X several days ago, and it brings to light several factors.

The most important to me is this: tell the truth. See the truth.

The Tweet

It started with the above tweet, and Dr. Jane Ruby ended up blocking me for agreeing that it was not accurate.

The Problem with Lies

Lies reduce credibility and make people spend an inordinate amount of time and energy that could be better directed elsewhere.

The Thread

Dr. Ruby accused the new CDC Director of being a “baby k*ller” (I’ll abbreviate it with BK) but she referred to an old tweet that she didn’t send; it was the previous CDC director’s tweet. Kristy Legendre knows, because months prior, she had responded to then-CDC Director on the same tweet of August 23, 2024.

NOTE: Dr. Susan Monarez started her position as a temporary one, on January 20, 2025 and tweets from then on are hers. She otherwise inherited all the tweets from the previous CDC Directors.

That statement is what got me blocked. Oh well… On the original tweet I thought you’d like to see how passionate Kristy was:

Enough of that but to say that if you don’t tell the truth, you don’t get to call someone a BK. Agree?

On to the more pressing issues:

Who is Susan Monarez?

She’s AI, transhumanism, and DARPA.

She looks like she is a BK after all, but I don’t yet see anything specific on babies - just the entire population, more like a genocide or government-induced genocide, i.e., democide. She’s more of a “population killer”.

See if you agree.

Remember Dr. Moore? He has been jailed and still faces more jail time for allegedly injecting his patients with salt water - at their request and with their informed consent.

SUSAN MONAREZ ON DARPA TV

She discusses how AI will accelerate better health outcomes for all of us.

The Video

SUSAN MONAREZ ON GENERATIVE AI

She discusses how “citizens’ physical and mental statuses are constantly monitored and surveilled to enforce compliance with whatever mandates public and private entities decide to issue.”

Susan Monarez on AI Vaccines

A TERRIBLE CHOICE

Dr. Susan Monarez’ Husband

Do You Think We Can Get the Senate to Reject Her?

HHS Secretary RFK Jr Steps In - To Defend Her

MAHA is Dead

But we aren’t that surprised!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They’re all in on it. There is no right or left - just one bird, to give us the illusion of choice.

For more work on the Hegelian dialectic, the illusion of choice, see Scott Schara’s series.

Be On The Lookout

Scott Schara vs. Ascension. And be on the lookout for June 2, 2025, when the case Schara vs. Ascension Health WI goes to JURY TRIAL - this is a landmark case! Please be in prayer for Scott on this, as he and his lawyers prepare! His latest article is on the brainwashing they did to the population.

