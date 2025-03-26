New CDC Director: Susan Monarez, PhD
The First Non-MD to Hold This Position in 50 Yaars
A bit of controversy erupted on Twitter/X several days ago, and it brings to light several factors.
The most important to me is this: tell the truth. See the truth.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/RealDrJaneRuby/status/1904275557212131407
It started with the above tweet, and Dr. Jane Ruby ended up blocking me for agreeing that it was not accurate.
The Problem with Lies
Lies reduce credibility and make people spend an inordinate amount of time and energy that could be better directed elsewhere.
The Thread
Dr. Ruby accused the new CDC Director of being a “baby k*ller” (I’ll abbreviate it with BK) but she referred to an old tweet that she didn’t send; it was the previous CDC director’s tweet. Kristy Legendre knows, because months prior, she had responded to then-CDC Director on the same tweet of August 23, 2024.
NOTE: Dr. Susan Monarez started her position as a temporary one, on January 20, 2025 and tweets from then on are hers. She otherwise inherited all the tweets from the previous CDC Directors.
That statement is what got me blocked. Oh well… On the original tweet I thought you’d like to see how passionate Kristy was:
Source: https://x.com/CDCDirector/status/1827083504758485094
Enough of that but to say that if you don’t tell the truth, you don’t get to call someone a BK. Agree?
On to the more pressing issues:
Who is Susan Monarez?
She’s AI, transhumanism, and DARPA.
She looks like she is a BK after all, but I don’t yet see anything specific on babies - just the entire population, more like a genocide or government-induced genocide, i.e., democide. She’s more of a “population killer”.
See if you agree.
Source: https://x.com/RealDrJaneRuby/status/1904512980173111672
Source: https://x.com/Moore22K/status/1904278242322002387
Remember Dr. Moore? He has been jailed and still faces more jail time for allegedly injecting his patients with salt water - at their request and with their informed consent.
SUSAN MONAREZ ON DARPA TV
She discusses how AI will accelerate better health outcomes for all of us.
Source: https://x.com/Moore22K/status/1904575555250643050
The Video
SUSAN MONAREZ ON GENERATIVE AI
She discusses how “citizens’ physical and mental statuses are constantly monitored and surveilled to enforce compliance with whatever mandates public and private entities decide to issue.”
Source: https://x.com/catsscareme2021/status/1904924016009150646
Susan Monarez on AI Vaccines
Source: https://x.com/EmbracingTara/status/1904598342107357422
A TERRIBLE CHOICE
Link: https://x.com/kacdnp91/status/1904502859158151264
Source: https://x.com/OcrazioCornPop/status/1904378199624306805
Dr. Susan Monarez’ Husband
Source: https://x.com/uTobian/status/1904695159809569247
Source: https://x.com/CanariesBlue/status/1904642528231506151
Source: https://x.com/LouisaClary/status/1904543057753559190
Do You Think We Can Get the Senate to Reject Her?
HHS Secretary RFK Jr Steps In - To Defend Her
Source: https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1904569723972386861
MAHA is Dead
But we aren’t that surprised!
Source: https://x.com/LucciaorLucy/status/1904645253035937988
Source: https://x.com/LauingerSusan/status/1904688065349902846
Source: https://x.com/GraceSm16250397/status/1904691827967402414
Source: https://x.com/AdmissionsTruth/status/1904294513746604396
Source: https://x.com/CindyLP8/status/1904595386934706516
WHAT I REALLY THINK
They’re all in on it. There is no right or left - just one bird, to give us the illusion of choice.
For more work on the Hegelian dialectic, the illusion of choice, see Scott Schara’s series.
Be On The Lookout
Scott Schara vs. Ascension. And be on the lookout for June 2, 2025, when the case Schara vs. Ascension Health WI goes to JURY TRIAL - this is a landmark case! Please be in prayer for Scott on this, as he and his lawyers prepare! His latest article is on the brainwashing they did to the population.
Rebecca Charles’ on her daughter, Danielle Alvarez: March 13 was Day #53 for her DEPOSITIONS OF DOCTORS and a physician assistant. This includes the doctor who wrote the killing orders, and the Death Certificate - the depositions are Monday, May 5, 2025. The GiveSendGo is HERE.
The case of Hockett and Batts on the hospital killing protocols: it’s on the Oklahoma Attorney Generals’ desk, awaiting charges.
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
Forgive us our sins and lead us to Your everlasting life.
We pray for those who have died, for those who were murdered by the shots and hospitals. Bless them, keep them in Your loving arms and protected by Your loving wings of an eagle. Heal them, let them seek Your face.
Keep dwelling in my soul. I seek only You, the Great I AM, my rock. I want to abide in You, Lord. I want You to raise me up on an eagle’s wings, make me to shine like Your glorious sun. Thank you for holding me in the palm of Your hands.
Let me be the little kid in the back seat of the car who peacefully sleeps, knowing You are driving.
RAISE ME UP ON YOUR EAGLE’S WINGS!
Lead and guide us in all that we do.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
