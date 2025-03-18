New Evidence: DNA Contamination in Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Vaccine Vials - This Time, It's Too Big to Ignore
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/MaryanneDemasi/status/1901763402374291642
The Thread
Link: https://x.com/I_Am_JohnCullen/status/1901957178023408047
Grok, Should We Do Universal Covid Vaccines?
This is better than Grok’s previous answer, which said all the world should be injected!
Dr. Maryanne Demosi’s Article
This is a good video on how the mRNA works:
The Video
This is Dr. Demasi’s Substack, HERE.
Twitter Link to Article: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1901972318475243781
WHAT I REALLY THINK
RFK Jr has to do something. But will he? Is he playing his cards and waiting for a good time to strike at all these poisons?
It’s anyone’s guess. For me, I will keep following the Lord and not putting my faith in any man.
Let Us Pray
Dear Father,
We pray and intercede for our country, that You make it whole and pleasing to Your eyes. In this, we repent and ask you for the forgiveness of our sins. Forgive us, bend us, and mold us to all you Your Ways.
Your mercy never fails me, even when I do not feel You are holding me in Your hands. I will always sing of Your Goodness, Your Kindness, Your Mercy!
Deliver us from evil, Holy Lord.
In the Name of Jesus. Amen.
My sister who had hypothyroid ended up with her legs swelling up bad. Can that have anything to do with it. The doctors couldn’t give her a straight answer as to why
Everyday I am so grateful my family and I did not participate.