NEW FOOTAGE: Pelosi Takes the Blame for J6, Failing to Secure the Capitol
The Video
👇
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
🚨BREAKING: Never before seen footage of Pelosi on January 6 filmed by her daughter shows her admitting that its her fault that the Capitol wasn't secure.
“We're calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out."
"We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to secure..."
Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNewsTv/1815
Maybe the people arrested for J6 can use this clip in court.
Shocking
PELOSI your WAY WAY TO LATE!!
PELOSI publicly apologize to the Jan 6th POLITICAL PRISONERS & $2 million to each prison, BAM then we BELIEVE YOU!!
Otherwise you’re LYING to save the ANTI AMERICAN / TRAITOR DEMOCRATIC PARTY!!
And NO MORE MONEY TO ILLEGALS, PERIOD!!!