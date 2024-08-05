New Footage Shows Shots from Inside the Building
But the Secret Service and the FBI Ask Us Not to Believe Our Own Eyes
New footage ⬆️ looks like a second shooter clearly firing multiple shots at President Trump, from inside the American Glass Research building that Crooks climbed.
The FBI and Secret Service are telling us not to believe our own eyes.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I guess it’s that lying Eyes thing again!
Thank you Margaret. Government business as usual.